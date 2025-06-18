Duchess Sophie’s white lace Ascot look is stunning but this is the outfit I’d really love to see again - and it’s a perfect dress alternative

They might have more than a few formal looks to choose from in their collection, but even the royals have their favourite outfits for certain events. Duchess Sophie kicked off what will likely be a few appearances at Royal Ascot 2025 wearing a gorgeous ivory Suzannah London Keres dress.

It’s a show-stopping design with appliqué daisy-patterned lace. The sheer long sleeves are so elegant and although it might not be the first frock many of us would reach for to wear in the heat, as hot-weather-appropriate Ascot looks go, this was on the breezier side.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen in this same piece at Ascot last year and it was lovely to see her getting more wear out of it for 2025. However, there’s another of her old races ensembles that I’d really love her to style again - her turquoise jumpsuit.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Hoda Davaine for Howden Group/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Wide Leg Jumpsuits

ME+EM Orange Cheesecloth Jumpsuit £175 at ME+EM If you prefer pastels, then this jumpsuit also comes in a soft chambray blue, though I love the vibrant papaya orange for summer. This piece is made from naturally textured cheesecloth that's breathable and designed not to crease. You can cinch the waist with the removable tie belt. Nobody's Child Linen-Blend Jumpsuit £75 at Nobody's Child Crafted from a cotton and linen blend, this jumpsuit is the definition of easy breezy dressing. It has handy pockets, a tie-up waist and a high rounded neckline. All you need is a pair of espadrille wedges or sandals and a crossbody bag and you're good to go. Phase Eight Purple Helene Jumpsuit Was £149, Now £75 at Phase Eight Currently reduced in the sale, the colour of this jumpsuit is so striking and fun for the season and any holidays you've got coming up. The gold belt brings added glamour and it has a faux wrap bodice and feminine puffed sleeves.

It’s easy to get carried away with scouring the internet for the perfect summer dress for special events and forget that the best jumpsuits fulfil similar requirements. They can be as formal as you like, with gorgeous structure and a bright colour catches your eye instantly.

Jumpsuits can also feel a bit more contemporary and cool - as Duchess Sophie proved when she wore an Emilia Wickstead one to Ascot in 2018. This was an intriguing choice of outfit from her as Royal Ascot only changed the dress code to allow jumpsuits from 2017.

It had ultra-wide-leg palazzo-style trousers with delicate pleats that added extra volume and almost resembled a skirt. Because of this, some people might not have even realised at the time that she was wearing a jumpsuit and not a dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The bodice was fitted and it had a crew neckline and short sleeves decorated with contrasting black crossover details. These really stood out against the vivid turquoise tone.

This shade brought out the blue of Duchess Sophie’s eyes and she made the clever choice to go for black accessories. When you’re wearing a bright jumpsuit or dress and don’t want it to tip over into being “too much” then I’d advise keeping your shoes, bag and jewellery minimal and neutral like she did.

Sophie wore timeless court shoe heels and carried a flapover clutch bag that matched the detailing on her sleeves. Her hat coordinated with her dress and although this gave it an Ascot-ready formal edge, a jumpsuit like hers can be a great smart-casual outfit too.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Swap heels for flat sandals or trainers that naturally feel low-key and less dressy. When it’s cooler you can layer a blue or white denim jacket over the top and another benefit of a jumpsuit is that, unlike some dresses, you don’t have to worry about hemlines being blown about on a breezy day.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has only worn her turquoise jumpsuit in public once so far, though Queen Camilla has worn a jumpsuit several times in recent years. If she’s set a precedent for more royal jumpsuits, I’m all for it, and although I will no doubt admire what Sophie chooses to wear for the rest of Ascot I’m secretly hoping for her jumpsuit to make a triumphant return.