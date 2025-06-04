A statement bag and espadrille wedges - Duchess Sophie just wore her go-to accessories with summer Broderie
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for her first appearance of the month in a striking blue Broderie frock - along with two of her favourite accessories
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for her first appearance of June in a striking blue Broderie frock, along with two of her favourite accessories.
Stepping out in Windsor for an afternoon tea to honour women of distinction, Duchess Sophie epitomised the early days of June in a flowing frilly midi by Aspiga that is already one of our favourites of her summer wardrobe.
The fresh blue hue of the brand's Victoria Broderie Dress gave the perfect lift to Sophie's skin tone and creamy blonde locks, demonstrating the power that knowing which colours suit you can garner.
"The combination of the blue hue and Broderie anglaise fabric just made this my new favourite dress from Sophie's wardrobe," Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home says.
"The V-neckline is super flattering, and the flared cuffs are a really nice touch."
Shop Blue Broderie
Exact Match
Duchess Sophie's exact Aspiga dress is still available to buy, in both the beautiful blue hue and a striking red version.
Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, wears Boden dresses all summer - and this gorgeous embroidered one shows exactly why they're her pick of choice.
As any dedicated royal fashion fan will know, a pair of espadrille wedges is a key component in the warm-weather shoe collection of not only Duchess Sophie, but also the Princess of Wales. Both royal women regularly elevate their dresses with the more casual take on heels during the summer season - and they're a particular favourite when it comes to dressing for Wimbledon.
While we often see Sophie sport a pair of closed-toe wedges, she chose a slightly more summery open-toe option in white, with a beige ankle tie detail that provides more of a playful feel than a standard buckle.
The Duchess of Edinburgh is all for a standout summer handbag choice, too, having stepped out with some cool slogan clutches and swoon-worthy designer picks in hand in the past.
Her blue and beige top-handle is a real eye-catcher, adding a sprinkle of that holiday wardrobe feel.
