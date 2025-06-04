A statement bag and espadrille wedges - Duchess Sophie just wore her go-to accessories with summer Broderie

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for her first appearance of the month in a striking blue Broderie frock - along with two of her favourite accessories

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends an Afternoon Tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel on June 2, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for her first appearance of June in a striking blue Broderie frock, along with two of her favourite accessories.

Stepping out in Windsor for an afternoon tea to honour women of distinction, Duchess Sophie epitomised the early days of June in a flowing frilly midi by Aspiga that is already one of our favourites of her summer wardrobe.

The fresh blue hue of the brand's Victoria Broderie Dress gave the perfect lift to Sophie's skin tone and creamy blonde locks, demonstrating the power that knowing which colours suit you can garner.

"The combination of the blue hue and Broderie anglaise fabric just made this my new favourite dress from Sophie's wardrobe," Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home says.

"The V-neckline is super flattering, and the flared cuffs are a really nice touch."

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends an Afternoon Tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel on June 2, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The combination of the blue hue and Broderie anglaise fabric just made this my new favourite dress from Sophie's wardrobe," Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home says.

"The V-neckline is super flattering, and the flared cuffs are a really nice touch."

Shop Blue Broderie

Victoria Broderie Dress | BlueExact Match
Aspiga
Victoria Broderie Dress | Blue

Duchess Sophie's exact Aspiga dress is still available to buy, in both the beautiful blue hue and a striking red version.

Nobody's Child, Blue Broderie Anglaise Sophia Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Blue Broderie Anglaise Sophia Midi Dress

With its sweet puffed sleeves, ruched elasticated waist and scalloped Broderie skirt, this powder blue number is the latest Nobody's Child pick we're eyeing up.

Boden, Puff Sleeve Embroidered Dress-Grey Blue Chambray
Boden
Puff Sleeve Embroidered Dress-Grey Blue Chambray

Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, wears Boden dresses all summer - and this gorgeous embroidered one shows exactly why they're her pick of choice.

Duchess Sophie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As any dedicated royal fashion fan will know, a pair of espadrille wedges is a key component in the warm-weather shoe collection of not only Duchess Sophie, but also the Princess of Wales. Both royal women regularly elevate their dresses with the more casual take on heels during the summer season - and they're a particular favourite when it comes to dressing for Wimbledon.

While we often see Sophie sport a pair of closed-toe wedges, she chose a slightly more summery open-toe option in white, with a beige ankle tie detail that provides more of a playful feel than a standard buckle.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is all for a standout summer handbag choice, too, having stepped out with some cool slogan clutches and swoon-worthy designer picks in hand in the past.

Her blue and beige top-handle is a real eye-catcher, adding a sprinkle of that holiday wardrobe feel.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸