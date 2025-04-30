Bingo! Duchess Sophie’s got a combination that works for wedding season and everyday - polka dots and espadrille wedges
It’s such a time-solver whenever you find an outfit that you can make work for special occasions and day-to-day life.
We’re entering one of the busiest times of year for social occasions and this means many of us will be spending ages agonising over what to wear to a wedding or Wimbledon. A lot of events call for something a little more formal, but if you can find an outfit that fits this as well as looking great dressed down, you’ve struck style gold.
This is exactly what I think the Duchess of Edinburgh achieved with her latest outfit. She stepped out in London on 29th April wearing a bright blue Beulah polka dot dress with her go-to Penelope Chilvers espadrilles.
Polka dots and wedges might sound simple but she showed how eye-catching they can be styled as part of a smart-casual outfit and I can already imagine how she could make it more relaxed and even more elevated too.
Shop Polka Dot Dresses
Currently reduced to under £100, this polka dot tea dress is one of those pieces that can be styled as casually or as formally as you want. With a pair of white heels and a clutch it would make a beautiful wedding guest outfit. Swap these for trainers and a crossbody bag and you're set for a low-key day out.
With a flowing skirt and fluttery sleeves that give it an extra glamorous feel, this dress would be a gorgeous addition to anyone's summer wardrobe. Style it with heels, wedges or dainty flats - it will work seamlessly with them all!
Not everyone is a fan of a delicate micro-polka dot print and in that case, you might be tempted by this bolder alternative. It falls to midi length and has an elegant crew neckline and empire line waist seam. The short sleeves have elasticated cuffs and monochrome will never go out of style.
Shop Wedges
Sometimes you want just a touch of elevation from your shoes and these provide just that, with a large platform sole rising up into a manageable wedge heel. The buckled ankle strap and latticed straps help to keep these secure on your feet.
Castañer are an iconic brand and their Carina 80 wedges feel special enough for weddings and parties, but summery enough for less dressy occasions. They come in a range of other colours besides this soft white shade and tie up around your ankles.
Duchess Sophie's white Penelope Chilvers wedges aren't in stock right now, but the same design is still available in this metallic shade. Golds, silvers and bronzes are remarkably versatile tones for accessories and these wedges are made from leather with jute soles.
Duchess Sophie attended a Bingo Night at the Royal Hospital Chelsea and her vivid blue dress brought some added brightness to this joyful engagement. It was midi length and had a modest stand collared neckline and pearly buttons running down the front.
This Beulah Ahana dress design is a bestseller for the brand and the royal’s version is a new season style made from blue crepe de chine fabric. The puffed sleeves are so feminine and the belt helps to accentuate the waist.
The fit-and-flare shape is so elegant and the colour brought out the blue of her eyes in a beautiful way. The micro polka dot print was delicate and this complemented the flowing, feminine design.
As a pattern, spots strike a good balance between being fun and timeless and this makes a polka dot dress like Duchess Sophie’s remarkably versatile. Add to that a pair of espadrille wedges and she was on to a winning combination.
She’s had these leather Mary Jane style shoes in her collection for a while now and it’s clear they’re still a firm favourite. It’s easy to see why, as the white colour will go with any outfit.
Wedges also give you extra elevation but without compromising on comfort like you often have to with stilettos. The jute sole also feels a little more summery and relaxed compared to court shoe heels.
This is why this shoe style is such a great option for wearing to events and more casually. To make something like the Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit more low-key, we’d add a crossbody or raffia bag and, on hotter days, a floppy sunhat and shades.
For her engagement at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, it’s no surprise she went for a smarter feel and carried a Sophie Habsburg clutch. Bingo Night is a much-loved activity for the Chelsea Pensioneers and helps to strengthen the sense of community for the army veterans.
The Duchess looked to be enjoying it just as much as them as they got stuck in with several games, described by the charity as "lively".
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
