King Charles' sweet insight into life as a grandpa proves he's hands-on with his grandchildren

He’s a busy man, but, as it turns out, King Charles still has plenty of time to be hands-on with his grandchildren and recently shared a rare insight into his life as a grandpa.

The evening before the King’s Trust awards ceremony, His Majesty invited a number of special guests to Buckingham Palace, including TV presenter Declan Donnelly.

Dec, who has two young children, reportedly told HELLO! (per OK!), that the monarch asked after his family, and his comments alluded to knowing all too well how young children behave.

Dec shared, "My son is coming up to three; he’s a crazy one," to which the King asked, "Is he one of these who jumps and dives bombs in the pool and sinks at the bottom?"

Dec later added, "He’s obviously got experience with that with some of the grandkids, I would have thought."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now we’re wondering which of Charles's grandkids is keeping him on his toes, divebombing into the pool - although we bet it's Prince Louis.

His Majesty has five grandchildren of his own - Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, plus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Archie and Lilibet live in America with their parents, Charles’s relationship with the Wales children is known to be a close one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis adorably broke free from his parents and wanted to sit on his grandpa’s knee during the Platinum Jubilee concert in 2022.

And Queen Camilla told the BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 that Charles "will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours" while "making funny noises and laughing".

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has also shared insight into how doting the King can be towards his step-grandchildren.

He has previously told People that his own children "adore the King because he is such a good, nice man.

Tom added, "He has been a wonderful step-grandfather. He has his own grandchildren, obviously. The children utterly adore him. From an early age, he’s read them stories, been there, and swung them around."