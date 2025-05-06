Duchess Sophie’s baby pink dress was a love letter to gingham - her style is a timely reminder of how elegant the classic summer print can be

When you want a pattern that screams spring/summer it surely has to be gingham. It’s one of those prints that is easy to wear but instantly makes you think of picnics in the sunshine - in the best possible way!

Sometimes it can have a reputation for being a bit twee, but Duchess Sophie just proved that gingham outfits can be sophisticated. She stepped out in her beautiful Suzannah London checked dress for the Victory in Europe 80th anniversary procession on 5th May and looked exceptionally elegant.

This ensemble instantly got us thinking up spring outfit ideas featuring gingham, as it had an all-over baby pink and white checked pattern.

Pink is one of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s favourite clothing colours and so it’s no surprise that she’s had this particular dress in her collection for years now. We last saw her wear it to a garden party in 2023, but it’s clearly still a go-to for her.

The combination of the pink and white was a feminine twist on gingham and something a little different to black and white and blue and white designs. Gingham is also often thought of as a vintage pattern and was especially popular in the 1940s and 1950s.

This makes Duchess Sophie’s dress an even more special choice for an event commemorating the anniversary of VE Day in 1945. Falling to a modest midi length, the senior royal’s dress had long sleeves and was double-breasted which gave it an elevated edge.

There were white buttons running down the front and the collared neckline had white piping to match. Her headpiece was a soft pastel pink that tied in with the gingham and she finished off her look with beige Prada heels and a matching clutch.

When you’re styling a gingham item you can make things a lot easier by keeping the rest of your look quite neutral, like Duchess Sophie did. This allows the pattern to do all the talking and makes your look feel elevated and timeless.

We'd also recommend sticking to classic pieces like a midi dress, a collared shirt or tailored trousers. With a more understated design, the print is balanced and your overall outfit appears very polished and put-together.

White or cream espadrille wedges would be a stunning style pairing for a gingham dress and so would your best white trainers if you want to wear it more casually. But you don’t have to scour the high street and online for gingham dresses to take inspiration from the Duchess.

Checked blouses are a lovely alternative to bring a pop of pattern to everyday outfits. They look great with blue or white jeans or linen trousers and because a top is only a small part of an ensemble, the print isn’t overwhelming.

We particularly love the pink and white Brora blouse that the Princess of Wales wore in a baking video back in 2022. There are plenty of similar styles out there right now and we suspect they’ll be flying off the shelves fast as summer approaches.

This is a huge season for social events and whilst we enjoy styling gingham our own way, it’s possible Duchess Sophie’s dress will get another moment in the spotlight over the next few months.

She joined the King and Queen for the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and a tea party with Second World War veterans. The royals will be undertaking several more appearances this week, including attending a Service of Thanksgiving on the anniversary itself on 8th May.