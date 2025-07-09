It's all about the shoes! Queen Camilla wears Chanel court heels courtside at Wimbledon

The Royal Family’s outfits always attract a lot of attention, and whilst many people might have been admiring Queen Camilla’s animal-printed dress at Wimbledon I was focused on her footwear. You can completely transform an outfit with your choice of shoes and it’s easy to forget how much of an impact they have.

Your best white trainers can instantly make smart summer dresses look more low-key thanks to their sportiness and heels elevate jeans and a T-shirt. Queen Camilla for court shoes on Day 10 of Wimbledon and we’ve seen this pair before.

Her Majesty champions a lot of British clothing brands but she’s also partial to Chanel accessories. These luxurious heels with their black toe cap are a firm favourite of hers.

Chanel is known for their contrasting toe-cap ballet flats and Queen Camilla’s Wimbledon shoes are a similar shape, just with a block heel. They’re made from suede and satin and looked effortlessly elegant with her white patterned shirt dress.

The Queen had already had a busy day before arriving courtside at SW19 as she and King Charles attended a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate 40 years of artists accompanying royal overseas visits. The couple also bid an official farewell to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at Windsor Castle.

Interestingly, Queen Camilla previously wore these dreamy Chanel court shoes when she and the King undertook their State Visit to France in 2023. Perhaps her choice of French-designed shoes was a nod to their guests, but either way she clearly finds them very comfortable.

They saw her right through the morning to her arrival at Wimbledon to enjoy an afternoon of tennis. Block heeled court shoes like these are worth adding to your summer capsule wardrobe for those times when you want extra elevation without reaching for stilettos.

The chunky shape means you have more stability and if you really want to follow in Her Majesty’s stylish footsteps, go for some court shoes with a toe cap. This design remains popular regardless of seasonal trends and you can choose colours that you’ll get the most wear out of.

Queen Camilla’s Chanel shoes are beige and black, which is a big contrast. Yet because these are both neutral colours, the final effect is still quite understated.

At Wimbledon, the senior royal wore them with a white printed dress and in France her outfit was also white. However, we’ve also seen her pair them with a pale green dress at Ascot last month and with a black and white polka dot dress for the Big Lunch at Eden Dock.

The two-colour pumps looked great with each of these ensembles and shows you don’t have to worry too much about clashing. Alternatively, you can also find similar designs that are white and black, or where the toe cap is the same colour as the rest of the shoe.