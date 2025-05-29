Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the ultimate way to style a gingham dress - her blush pink blazer and boho accessories deliver an unexpected twist

Chic, nostalgic and surprisingly versatile, gingham is one of summer's most loved prints, and Sarah Jessica Parker just gave this fashion favourite a timely update.

Supremely playful, gingham is always popular when the warm weather hits, and unsurprisingly remains a key print in the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends. Associated with picture-perfect picnics and rural cottagecore lifestyles, this naturally cheery style has been reinvented by fashion brands time and time again, and we're loving the elevated makeover the classic print has had this season.

Confirming gingham as back on the agenda for smart casual outfit ideas, Sarah Jessica Parker looked fresh and summery, despite the drizzle, in a black and white midaxi (midi-maxi dress) gingham dress in New York before attending the photo call for the third season of And Just Like That.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The black and white gingham dress featured a pleated skirt that finished just above the ankle, offering a more polished feel. She paired the dress with a large buckle belt around her waist, and over the top, she layered a blush pink blazer. To finish, she opted for some peep-toe stilettos and the trending Alaia Le Teckel Flap textured-leather shoulder bag.

Clearly loving the return of cottagecore, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in a second gorgeous gingham look that very same day. The dress featured a bustier style top, creating a striking hourglass silhouette, before falling into a full A-line, midi skirt hem. In a classic blue and white checked print, the dress, by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek, was also accented by SJP's pink blazer. With two gingham looks in one day, it's clear that Sarah Jessica Parker is backing this print right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although gingham has always had quite a casual reputation, Sarah Jessica Parker's interpretation of the trend felt elevated and chic. The addition of a tailored jacket to finish her look provided extra polish, ensuring both ensembles felt smart enough for occasion-ready moments.

With gingham being a seasonal constant, this vote of confidence from one of the most stylish women both on and off screen, there is no doubt that this nostalgic print is having a moment, and it's so easy to buy at all price points. Whether you want to dip your toe into the look with a pair of gingham shoes, or go all the way in a checked printed dress, this is certainly the trending look that you can buy now and love for many years to come.