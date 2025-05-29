Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the ultimate way to style a gingham dress - her blush pink blazer and boho accessories deliver an unexpected twist
Nostalgic, timeless, and extremely versatile - gingham is a print that is always worth investing in
Chic, nostalgic and surprisingly versatile, gingham is one of summer's most loved prints, and Sarah Jessica Parker just gave this fashion favourite a timely update.
Supremely playful, gingham is always popular when the warm weather hits, and unsurprisingly remains a key print in the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends. Associated with picture-perfect picnics and rural cottagecore lifestyles, this naturally cheery style has been reinvented by fashion brands time and time again, and we're loving the elevated makeover the classic print has had this season.
Confirming gingham as back on the agenda for smart casual outfit ideas, Sarah Jessica Parker looked fresh and summery, despite the drizzle, in a black and white midaxi (midi-maxi dress) gingham dress in New York before attending the photo call for the third season of And Just Like That.
The black and white gingham dress featured a pleated skirt that finished just above the ankle, offering a more polished feel. She paired the dress with a large buckle belt around her waist, and over the top, she layered a blush pink blazer. To finish, she opted for some peep-toe stilettos and the trending Alaia Le Teckel Flap textured-leather shoulder bag.
Shop Gingham Dresses & Accessories
The short puff sleeves and A-line skirt silhouette offer a recipe for a supremely flattering fit. The under bust seams and central panel help to create an almost corset-like cut that will flatter your figure and skim over curves. Pair with everything from wedges to your best white trainers.
This dress has a vintage appeal, with a front ruffled neckline and short puff sleeves that make this design feel elevated and playful. The busy neckline and added width at the arms is ideal for those looking to create the appearance of fuller bust. Finished with an empire line cut, this is an excellent choice for those looking for dresses to hide a tummy.
If you're on the hunt for a high street linen blazer, then this style should certainly be a contender. In a soft blush pink, it will pair well with other seasonal neutrals, as well as delivering a brighter finish to your favourite denim jeans, or slipped over summer outfits for work.
Clearly loving the return of cottagecore, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in a second gorgeous gingham look that very same day. The dress featured a bustier style top, creating a striking hourglass silhouette, before falling into a full A-line, midi skirt hem. In a classic blue and white checked print, the dress, by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek, was also accented by SJP's pink blazer. With two gingham looks in one day, it's clear that Sarah Jessica Parker is backing this print right now.
Although gingham has always had quite a casual reputation, Sarah Jessica Parker's interpretation of the trend felt elevated and chic. The addition of a tailored jacket to finish her look provided extra polish, ensuring both ensembles felt smart enough for occasion-ready moments.
With gingham being a seasonal constant, this vote of confidence from one of the most stylish women both on and off screen, there is no doubt that this nostalgic print is having a moment, and it's so easy to buy at all price points. Whether you want to dip your toe into the look with a pair of gingham shoes, or go all the way in a checked printed dress, this is certainly the trending look that you can buy now and love for many years to come.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
