We’re breaking our white jeans out early after Sarah Jessica Parker styled hers with a chic blazer and unexpected python print handbag

If Sarah Jessica Parker can wear white denim jeans in February, we can wear them in March. It might not yet be the season for white denim, with the warm spring that prompts us to try out lighter and brighter denim tones not quite here yet, but SJP knows that it can work even if it’s still chilly outside.

Back in February of 2018, she was spotted out and about in New York City's West Village wearing a pair of white skinny jeans. They didn’t feel out of place in the cool climes, largely because of her clever, tonal styling trick.

Building up her outfit, she opted for grey tones that played off her white denim beautifully. As well as a pair of grey court pumps, she played with texture by adding a silver sequin top and an oversized blazer that looked perfectly cosy. To add the classic pop of SJP playfulness, she accessorised with a python print handbag – et voilà! Suddenly, white denim can work no matter the weather.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreate SJP's White Jeans Outfit

When pulling together white jeans outfits, not everyone is going to want to opt for pieces as loud as Sarah's. We might pick between her choices of bold sequins, animal prints and stilettos, which certainly make for some statement dressing, but we’re definitely going to be taking notes from the way her grey jacket complements white jeans.

By draping her grey coat over her jeans, she kept the brightness of the white denim while also subduing it just enough to make it feel wearable. This is a tip that woman&home's Fashion confidence columnist Alyson Walsh recommended in her piece, ‘Yes, you can wear white jeans in winter.’ As she says, it’s about contrasting the denim with darker jackets and coats.

Sarah does this brilliantly, and it’s a trick that we don’t only have to apply to skinny jeans but can also carry over into other shapes and silhouettes that are trending this year. With wide-leg white jeans, cropped jackets will offer more balance, while fitted silhouettes will keep outfits from feeling too overpowering. However, slim-fit jeans and cigarette styles are perfect for pairing with oversized coats like Sarah’s.

Disclaimer This favourite from our archives has been fully reviewed and updated for 2026. It remains part of our "Best Of" collection, ensuring our readers always have access to our most trusted and relevant insights.