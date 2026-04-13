Alex Jones just put ecru jeans on my radar for spring - they're a softer alternative to white denim and just as versatile

White jeans have a reputation for being tricky to style but ivory and cream denim make great alternatives. These tones capture the same bright, summery feel without being as stark and denim-loving Alex Jones is a fan.

The broadcaster has just launched a new edit with Cotton Traders and in a video posted on Instagram she included an easy-to-copy outfit featuring a pair of £40 wide-leg ecru jeans. They’re high-rise and the cotton-rich material has some stretch to it for a comfy finish that doesn’t compromise the shape.

White, ecru and cream jeans all tend to look smarter than blue denim because they don’t have variation to the wash and so can resemble tailored trousers.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

Shop Alex Jones' Spring Outfit

Exact Match Cotton Traders Ecru Wide-Leg Jeans £40 at Cotton Traders With more warmth than bright white jeans, Alex's ecru ones are a softer alternative and they are high-waisted and wide-leg. You can get them in three different lengths and they're made from cotton-rich denim with a touch of stretch. Exact Match Cotton Traders Linen Blend Jacket £69 at Cotton Traders So many of us reach for lightweight jackets in spring and you can get this one in the chocolate brown tone Alex is wearing and in a pale stone shade. The jacket is crafted from a linen blend material and it's fully lined, with pockets and a front zip. New Balance 237 Marblehead Shoes £59.50 at The Sports Edit Featuring an EVA midsole, herringbone outsole and streamlined upper, these 237 shoes are a comfy option for everyday. They're a modern design inspired by 70s running shoes and these ones in particular are so versatile thanks to the neutral hues.

Shop More Light Jeans

M&S Ecru Mom Ankle Grazer Jeans £30 at M&S Mom jeans are a brilliant in-between style if you want something sleeker than wide-leg but more relaxed than skinny jeans. These ones come in five lengths and are designed to fall to just above the ankle. They're high-rise and have five pockets and a button and zip fastening. Mango Wide Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £45.99 at Mango Featuring a mid-rise waist and wide-leg cut, these jeans are an off-white tone and they're made from breathable 100% cotton. Style with everything from a colourful jumper on cooler spring days, to shirts and cami tops. Mint Velvet Cream Wide-Leg Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet Made from non-stretch denim, these cream jeans are wide-leg, full-length and mid-rise. The hems on the bottom give them almost a trouser-like feel and the smartness would work so well with shirts and blouses.

This makes them a great choice for your spring capsule wardrobe as you can lean into this and dress them up with wedges and a shirt to make a date night outfit, or make them more casual with a T-shirt and trainers. The silhouette is also something you can keep personal to you and your signature style, and Alex loves wide-leg designs.

Looser cuts are a big denim trend for 2026, though straight-leg jeans are also proving popular right now and skinny jeans will give you that classic streamlined look.

Personally, I love wide jeans like Alex’s as they’re breezy for the summer, aren’t fitted on the legs and drape beautifully over pretty much all types of shoes. With flats they’re elegant in a low-key way and over heels or wedges with just the toes peeping out they have a leg-elongating effect.

(Image credit: Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for WFTV Awards)

Alex went for chunky New Balance trainers and a chocolate brown brown jacket with her ecru jeans for a smart-casual ensemble. The jacket is also part of her Cotton Traders summer collection and it’s made from a linen-blend material.

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As much as we might want to go jacket-free right now, spring can still be cold and lighter pieces like a trench coat or blazer are handy layers that still feel seasonal. Just like white jeans, ecru and cream options can go with any colour, but these warmer shades look especially gorgeous with tans, browns and other warm-toned hues.

"Bright white jeans can look super fresh for this time of year, but they can also feel quite difficult to style and very risky if your plans involve any food or drink. Ecru jeans are the much softer, more muted alternative that will complement lots of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and are a bit less stark than pure white," says Caroline Parr, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

She advises us to think of ecru jeans as a "neutral base you can build any outfit on, just like you would with blue or black jeans". This makes sense and Alex Jones has gone both pared-back and colourful in the past when she’s worn white or off-white jeans.

I particularly like her outfit from 2023 when she visited Fortnum & Mason wearing wide-leg cream jeans with a pastel pink top. The colour combination felt very spring-like and pastels against lighter denim is something you can’t really go wrong with.