Mixing Wimbledon white and marbled green, Leona Lewis’s outfit for a day at the tennis is a sunny July failsafe

Every July we see so many gorgeous all-white outfits both on and off the court at Wimbledon and yet I never get tired of picking out my favourites. Even if you’re not going to watch the tennis, white summer dresses are an easy-to-wear option for so many occasions.

So it’s good to get some inspiration for new ways to wear them - and Leona Lewis has just delivered it. The X Factor 2006 winner attended Wimbledon on Day 11 in the Citron Midi Dress by Maksu, holding a green Cult Gaia clutch bag.

This dress is something a little different to the flowy silhouettes that are so popular for the season and has a lot of structure to it. The short sleeves are voluminous and the bodice is streamlined, accentuating your waist.

Recreate Leona's Wimbledon Outfit

It’s always a pleasant surprise to discover pockets in a dress and Leona’s Maksu frock has one on either side. The neckline is a graceful V-shape and the singer cleverly adjusted it to suit her style by folding the material back on itself, creating lapels.

This meant that more of her decolletage was visible and this in turn showcased her dainty golden necklace. Darts in the flared midi-length skirt gave it extra shaping and it’s no wonder that Maksu suggests that this could be worn as a wedding gown.

However, it’s not overtly bridal and was a stunning item to wear to Wimbledon, which famously is the only Grand Slam tournament in the world to have an all-white dress code for the players. The main reason I think it’s worth adding a white dress like Leona’s to your summer capsule wardrobe is because they go with everything.

Shop Green Bags

They’re the clothing equivalent of a blank canvas - and a very elegant one at that. With a white dress you can be as bold as you want to be with accessories and know they’ll always work.

White dresses are also rarely massively formal, aside from wedding dresses, so you can make them as casual or elevated as you like depending on what shoes and bag you choose. Leona Lewis paired her white midi dress with matching white court shoes and her green bag.

Cult Gaia are known for their clutches and the singer had the bubble-shaped style with her for the day. Crafted from durable acrylic, this bag was roomy enough for her Wimbledon essentials without being too bulky.

The marbled mint-green tone of the bag was a gentle contrast against her white dress and stood out with its fun design. Accessories are a great way to add some extra personality and flair into a classic ensemble. Leona Lewis placed her bag on her lap once she’d taken her seat and carried it by one end before this.

Handbags with straps allow you to be completely hands-free which I find more convenient, though there are plenty of top handle and crossbody bags around right now that could pair with a white dress instead of a clutch. Leona Lewis’s Wimbledon fashion goes beyond inspiring our occasionwear outfits, as a white dress and green bag combination like this is lovely for everyday life too.