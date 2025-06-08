On the fence about pink? Duchess Sophie's clever styling proves this pretty summer colour can work for anyone
Her pink stripe midi skirt is the ideal way of adding color for the summer, without it being too much
Caroline Parr
If you've been toying with the idea of thinking pink this year, turn to Duchess Sophie, who offered up a masterclass in toning down a bright, statement piece to make it a versatile option.
The Duchess's impressive style tips and tricks keep her looking elegant at official engagements and important events, while still being able to dress down and look on trend for more casual moments. And we love the brilliant balance she drew between the two back in 2019 with the perfect business-casual look for an appearance at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.
Stepping out to support fellow royal Zara Tindall as she competed in the trials, Sophie wore a statement midi skirt plastered with burgundy and pink stripes, giving us all the summer capsule wardrobe inspiration we need.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr: "A statement skirt like Sophie's is a great way to introduce color or print to your wardrobe. Or in Sophie's case - both! It's also proof that, contrary to popular belief, you shouldn't be afraid of horizontal stripes - they can actually be really flattering."
The funky piece featured horizontal stripes at its top, bleeding into a chevron style stripe at the bottom to give the silhouette movement and shape.
The skirt, made from super soft cashmere, was from the designer Gabriela Hearst and has been re-worn by the Duchess on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, it's no longer available from the brand but there are plenty of similar pieces out there on the market.
While Sophie could have leaned into the skirt's bold colors, she instead toned down the statement piece with some brilliant styling. Opting for a navy blue top, matching blazer, and navy ankle boots, the skirt suddenly doesn't seem so daunting to step out in.
It's a brilliant styling trick that brought in a darker shade without any harsh tones clashing with the bright skirt and we love the simple, silver jewelry she accessorized with.
Sophie kept her makeup minimal - again proving that a bold, statement skirt can be dressed down and made versatile - and relied on a favorite look of hers for her hair.
Whether it's her voluminous and versatile ponytail that's the perfect spring/summer up-do, or she's opted for a low pony and added interest with her go-to vibrant hair scarf, the royal is a huge fan of a simple style that keep her hair off of her face and we're definitely going to be recreating her style this summer as temperatures rise.
