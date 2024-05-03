Duchess Sophie's vibrant hair scarf is the unique summer accessory we’re shopping for right now and it transforms a classic updo.

Over the years Duchess Sophie’s moved away from the short bob hairstyles she used to love and has kept her golden blonde tresses at collar-bone length. This gives her plenty of hair to work with for updos and wearing her hair pulled back from her face is one of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s go-to hairstyles. Whilst a ponytail, bun or even a French twist are all incredibly classic, the senior royal has found the perfect way to add a sense of fun to a timeless updo. She’s no stranger to wearing bold shades and patterns and Duchess Sophie’s vibrant hair scarf added a splash of colour to her outfit at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Her Royal Highness is a regular attendee at the show, which is held in Home Park near Windsor Castle and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor often competes in the carriage driving. On Day 2, Duchess Sophie opted for a sleek ponytail tied with a patterned scarf.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The scarf was a silk one from Hermès and it looked to have been one of their twillies - small accessories that can be worn in many ways. Duchess Sophie’s scarf couldn’t have screamed summer more if it tried with its playful pattern of butterflies, hearts and geometric shapes as well as the colour palette. The scarf incorporated orange, emerald green, bubblegum pink, blue, lavender and lemon - nailing several of the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024.

The Duchess of Edinburgh knotted hers around her low ponytail which was likely secured with a hairband underneath, rather than directly with the scarf. With the ends of Duchess Sophie’s vibrant scarf hanging down her back, they added boldness to her outfit which consisted of a khaki tailored blazer, white blouse and navy maxi skirt with knee high boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Using a scarf as a hair accessory is a great way to transform even the most casual or simple of outfits and depending on how neutral your wardrobe staples are, a bright scarf could go with so many looks. You can secure it around a ponytail like the Duchess of Edinburgh, or around a bun or long plait - all you need is enough hair to secure it around.

Alternatively you could also tie it around your head and underneath your loose hair to create a hairband. A scarf like Duchess Sophie’s is also a lovely way to jazz up your holiday looks if you’re preparing to go away and wouldn’t take up too much room in your suitcase.

The Duchess of Edinburgh isn’t the only royal to have been spotted wearing an Hermès scarf as the late Queen Elizabeth used to love tying them over her head. Silk scarves generally were one of her favourite accessories for more low-key occasions and she often wore them when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show or when she was at Sandringham or Balmoral.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s hairstyle for Day 2 of this year’s show was a change from her usual updo style and perhaps reflected that she wasn’t making a formal, official appearance, just like when the Queen used to wear scarves. Given how often she usually attends the five-day show it’s possible that we could see another scarf look from her before it draws to a close. Either way it’s a look that we’re taking inspiration from for the upcoming summer months.