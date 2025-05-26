Duchess Sophie's surprisingly bold slogan clutch for Wimbledon delighted us all
The Duchess of Edinburgh proved the power of fun accessories at the tennis tournament
There's no time like the summer to bring out some bold and bright accessories - and Duchess Sophie's surprisingly sassy Wimbledon clutch bag is great inspiration for having fun with an outfit's finishing touches.
While we wait for this year’s Wimbledon championships to begin, we've been reflecting back on previous years to give us some seasonal inspiration - and Duchess Sophie's 2019 look is a standout.
The Duchess of Edinburgh attended Wimbledon Day nine looking as chic as ever in an eye-catching blue midi dress. But it was her surprisingly sassy clutch bag that really caught our attention, with the light blue piece boasting the iconic slogan, ‘I’m not saying I am Wonderwoman. I’m just saying that no one has ever seen me and Wonderwoman in the same place’.
Shop Statement Bags
Shop Duchess Sophie's Wimbledon Look
This shirt dress can easily be dressed up with heeled sandals or espadrilles or dressed down with a pair of classic white sneakers thanks to its free, floating skirt and versatile shirt-style bodice. Add a denim jacket over the top on cooler days and you're good to go.
The clutch has such a sense of fun about it, but it still felt understated and chic thanks to the simple rectangular design and relatively muted colors of silver and sky blue. The contrast between these two shades was stunning, with the silver bringing out the silver-grey lettering of the message so it could really catch the eye.
It’s not known where the Duchess of Edinburgh picked up this particular bag and it’s possible she could’ve had it personalised. It was a radical departure from the sleek top handle bags and classic clutches we often see her and her fellow royals wear and it showcased her playful side.
Duchess Sophie clearly isn’t afraid to push her fashion boundaries every now and again and it’s always worth adding a statement bag into your collection ready for when you want to give a simple look a fun twist. Duchess Sophie’s sassy clutch bag at Wimbledon was the perfect accompaniment to her Peter Pilotto royal blue dress.
The stunning midi dress was ideal summer occasionwear with its abstract floral pattern and beautiful shades of petal pink, turquoise and gray-black. The angel sleeves added an elegant flair to the simple silhouette and whilst the shades of blue weren’t the same as the flap of her bag, they complemented each other well.
Finishing off her outfit, Sophie wore a sleek pair of white Mary Jane heels that we love as an alternative to open toe sandals. With a walkable heel and simple shape, they're sure to help keep you cool and comfortable in the heat while also elongating the leg and creating an elegant look.
When it came to her hair, Duchess Sophie secured her golden hair in a French twist and wore a simple pair of diamond earrings and a silver-toned watch to finish off her look.
This bag is unusual for the royals but Duchess Sophie shares her love of playful bags with her sister-in-law Queen Camilla. Her Majesty was photographed in 2015 carrying a clutch shaped like a tin of Heinz Baked Beans from the brand The Rodnik Band that was covered in stunning sequins. If you haven't considered adding a statement bag to your collection you might well find yourself inspired by these two royal clutches.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
