Duchess Sophie's surprisingly bold slogan clutch for Wimbledon delighted us all

There's no time like the summer to bring out some bold and bright accessories - and Duchess Sophie's surprisingly sassy Wimbledon clutch bag is great inspiration for having fun with an outfit's finishing touches.

While we wait for this year’s Wimbledon championships to begin, we've been reflecting back on previous years to give us some seasonal inspiration - and Duchess Sophie's 2019 look is a standout.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended Wimbledon Day nine looking as chic as ever in an eye-catching blue midi dress. But it was her surprisingly sassy clutch bag that really caught our attention, with the light blue piece boasting the iconic slogan, ‘I’m not saying I am Wonderwoman. I’m just saying that no one has ever seen me and Wonderwoman in the same place’.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Shop Statement Bags

Mint Velvet Neutral Embroidered Clutch Bag $65 / £39 at Mint Velvet This Ma Chérie (my darling) clutch from Mint Velvet screams summer. The chic, neutral embroidered accessory will work with any warm weather outfit, and is just big enough to fit all your essentials. My Accessories Chrome Shell Clutch Bag $46 / £26 at ASOS The shining silver finish really gives a luxurious touch to this shell-shaped clutch, with it oozing sophistication and elegance while still being super playful. Jollity & Co Book Club Read Banned Books Large Canvas Tote Bags $34 / £25.76 at Nordstrom A tote is an everyday essential, and now you can share your love of reading with this bold "Book Club Library Card" design. The slogan reads 'Read Banned Books' making the accessory and head turner and conversation starter

Shop Duchess Sophie's Wimbledon Look

CeCe Floral Short Sleeve Midi Shirtdress $129 / £97.73 at Nordstrom This shirt dress can easily be dressed up with heeled sandals or espadrilles or dressed down with a pair of classic white sneakers thanks to its free, floating skirt and versatile shirt-style bodice. Add a denim jacket over the top on cooler days and you're good to go. Reformation Shyla Dress $248 / £248 at Reformation Puffed sleeves and flowing skirt create a stunning shape with this dress, while the bodice hugs the figure for a flattering fit. It's made from a lightweight drapey crepe fabric for a beautiful flowing style and it would look amazing with metallic sandals and a fun clutch. QUAY So What 53mm Round Sunglasses $125 / £94.70 at Nordstrom The Duchess of Edinburgh's Jackie Ohh sunglasses are stunning, but a little pricey. These QUAY frames are around half the price and boast similar sleek yet angular frames and polished logos.

The clutch has such a sense of fun about it, but it still felt understated and chic thanks to the simple rectangular design and relatively muted colors of silver and sky blue. The contrast between these two shades was stunning, with the silver bringing out the silver-grey lettering of the message so it could really catch the eye.

It’s not known where the Duchess of Edinburgh picked up this particular bag and it’s possible she could’ve had it personalised. It was a radical departure from the sleek top handle bags and classic clutches we often see her and her fellow royals wear and it showcased her playful side.

Duchess Sophie clearly isn’t afraid to push her fashion boundaries every now and again and it’s always worth adding a statement bag into your collection ready for when you want to give a simple look a fun twist. Duchess Sophie’s sassy clutch bag at Wimbledon was the perfect accompaniment to her Peter Pilotto royal blue dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The stunning midi dress was ideal summer occasionwear with its abstract floral pattern and beautiful shades of petal pink, turquoise and gray-black. The angel sleeves added an elegant flair to the simple silhouette and whilst the shades of blue weren’t the same as the flap of her bag, they complemented each other well.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finishing off her outfit, Sophie wore a sleek pair of white Mary Jane heels that we love as an alternative to open toe sandals. With a walkable heel and simple shape, they're sure to help keep you cool and comfortable in the heat while also elongating the leg and creating an elegant look.

When it came to her hair, Duchess Sophie secured her golden hair in a French twist and wore a simple pair of diamond earrings and a silver-toned watch to finish off her look.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

This bag is unusual for the royals but Duchess Sophie shares her love of playful bags with her sister-in-law Queen Camilla. Her Majesty was photographed in 2015 carrying a clutch shaped like a tin of Heinz Baked Beans from the brand The Rodnik Band that was covered in stunning sequins. If you haven't considered adding a statement bag to your collection you might well find yourself inspired by these two royal clutches.