Duchess Sophie's surprisingly bold slogan clutch for Wimbledon delighted us all

The Duchess of Edinburgh proved the power of fun accessories at the tennis tournament

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News

There's no time like the summer to bring out some bold and bright accessories - and Duchess Sophie's surprisingly sassy Wimbledon clutch bag is great inspiration for having fun with an outfit's finishing touches.

While we wait for this year’s Wimbledon championships to begin, we've been reflecting back on previous years to give us some seasonal inspiration - and Duchess Sophie's 2019 look is a standout.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended Wimbledon Day nine looking as chic as ever in an eye-catching blue midi dress. But it was her surprisingly sassy clutch bag that really caught our attention, with the light blue piece boasting the iconic slogan, ‘I’m not saying I am Wonderwoman. I’m just saying that no one has ever seen me and Wonderwoman in the same place’.

Duchess Sophie wears a blue floral dress and carries a slogan clutch bag as she attends day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Shop Statement Bags

Neutral Embroidered Clutch Bag
Mint Velvet
Neutral Embroidered Clutch Bag

This Ma Chérie (my darling) clutch from Mint Velvet screams summer. The chic, neutral embroidered accessory will work with any warm weather outfit, and is just big enough to fit all your essentials.

silver shell clutch bag
My Accessories Chrome Shell Clutch Bag

The shining silver finish really gives a luxurious touch to this shell-shaped clutch, with it oozing sophistication and elegance while still being super playful.

Book Club Read Banned Books Large Canvas Tote Bags
Jollity & Co
Book Club Read Banned Books Large Canvas Tote Bags

A tote is an everyday essential, and now you can share your love of reading with this bold "Book Club Library Card" design. The slogan reads 'Read Banned Books' making the accessory and head turner and conversation starter

Shop Duchess Sophie's Wimbledon Look

blue midi dress
CeCe Floral Short Sleeve Midi Shirtdress

This shirt dress can easily be dressed up with heeled sandals or espadrilles or dressed down with a pair of classic white sneakers thanks to its free, floating skirt and versatile shirt-style bodice. Add a denim jacket over the top on cooler days and you're good to go.

Reformation Shyla Dress
Reformation Shyla Dress

Puffed sleeves and flowing skirt create a stunning shape with this dress, while the bodice hugs the figure for a flattering fit. It's made from a lightweight drapey crepe fabric for a beautiful flowing style and it would look amazing with metallic sandals and a fun clutch.

QUAY sunglasses
QUAY So What 53mm Round Sunglasses

The Duchess of Edinburgh's Jackie Ohh sunglasses are stunning, but a little pricey. These QUAY frames are around half the price and boast similar sleek yet angular frames and polished logos.

The clutch has such a sense of fun about it, but it still felt understated and chic thanks to the simple rectangular design and relatively muted colors of silver and sky blue. The contrast between these two shades was stunning, with the silver bringing out the silver-grey lettering of the message so it could really catch the eye.

It’s not known where the Duchess of Edinburgh picked up this particular bag and it’s possible she could’ve had it personalised. It was a radical departure from the sleek top handle bags and classic clutches we often see her and her fellow royals wear and it showcased her playful side.

Duchess Sophie clearly isn’t afraid to push her fashion boundaries every now and again and it’s always worth adding a statement bag into your collection ready for when you want to give a simple look a fun twist. Duchess Sophie’s sassy clutch bag at Wimbledon was the perfect accompaniment to her Peter Pilotto royal blue dress.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's bag close-up as she attends day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The stunning midi dress was ideal summer occasionwear with its abstract floral pattern and beautiful shades of petal pink, turquoise and gray-black. The angel sleeves added an elegant flair to the simple silhouette and whilst the shades of blue weren’t the same as the flap of her bag, they complemented each other well.

Finishing off her outfit, Sophie wore a sleek pair of white Mary Jane heels that we love as an alternative to open toe sandals. With a walkable heel and simple shape, they're sure to help keep you cool and comfortable in the heat while also elongating the leg and creating an elegant look.

When it came to her hair, Duchess Sophie secured her golden hair in a French twist and wore a simple pair of diamond earrings and a silver-toned watch to finish off her look.

Duchess Sophie clasps her hands to her face as she watches day nine of Wimbledon 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

This bag is unusual for the royals but Duchess Sophie shares her love of playful bags with her sister-in-law Queen Camilla. Her Majesty was photographed in 2015 carrying a clutch shaped like a tin of Heinz Baked Beans from the brand The Rodnik Band that was covered in stunning sequins. If you haven't considered adding a statement bag to your collection you might well find yourself inspired by these two royal clutches.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸