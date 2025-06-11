Move over, blazers: Duchess Sophie's cropped jacket and maxi skirt just redefined summer elegance
When you want a polished outfit that's not too formal, this combination is one worth turning to.
Whether you’re wondering what to wear in the heat or to a formal event like a wedding or garden party, summer can sometimes be trickier to dress for than you might imagine. For one thing, the weather can be very unpredictable and jackets are often still required.
Blazers are a timeless choice, but Duchess Sophie’s cropped white jacket is an alternative that’s caught my eye. Hers is from Prada and she wore it with a simple T-shirt and a flowing maxi skirt for a visit to Northampton Bike Park on 9th June.
It’s a new specialist Mountain Bike Park located on a former golf course and the Duchess of Edinburgh went for a smart-casual outfit that wasn’t too over-the-top regal. It was the kind of look that would work for so many different occasions and the jacket was the most classic item.
Shop Cropped Jackets Like Sophie's
As Duchess Sophie has shown, you can't go far wrong with a sleek white jacket to complete your summer outfits. This one has gold-toned buttons running down the front, as well as on the front pockets. It's lined and the fabric has wool in it for a breathable and cosy finish that's ideal for breezy days.
Also available in black, this ecru jacket is collarless, unlike Duchess Sophie's, but has a similar elegant feel. It's made from a cotton and wool mix and features a rounded neckline, buttoned cuffs and a straight shape. To recreate the royal's outfit, wear with a white T-shirt and floral skirt.
Made from a cotton-blend fabric, this cropped jacket fastens with a handy zip up the front, making it so easy to slip on and off quickly. There are two side pockets with flaps and a neat collar. Because it's such a neutral colour you can easily wear it with so many different outfits and tones.
These kinds of designs will never go out of fashion and boucle options are associated with Chanel in particular. The Duchess’s wasn’t as textured and had a neat collared neckline that made it feel very polished.
Three gold-toned buttons can be used to fasten it at the front, although the royal left hers undone. When you’re wearing a smart jacket like this and want to make it feel a little more relaxed, leaving it unbuttoned can work wonders.
It’s a simple touch and it also means that the rest of your outfit underneath can be glimpsed too. Duchess Sophie had a crew neck white T-shirt on with her cropped jacket and tucked it into the waistband of her floral Gabriela Hearst maxi skirt.
Shop Maxi Skirts
With a paisley-esque floral motif running all over it, this chocolate brown and cream skirt is such a gorgeous option when you don't want to wear a dress or a midi skirt. It is made from cotton-jersey and has an ageless A-line silhouette. There are pockets and the waistband is smocked for comfort.
The soft dusty blue of this floral skirt is stunning and feels very summery. Box pleats at the front give it a lovely amount of volume and shaping, and it also has two pockets and an elasticated waistband at the back. If this colour and print isn't for you, it also comes in multiple other designs.
Like the jacket, she’s worn this piece several times before. It’s got pleats that give it a fabulous shape, a matching waist belt and buttons down the front. Running all over the white base shade are tiny pink flowers with olive green leaves.
The print is delicate and understated, with the hints of colour lifting the otherwise entirely neutral ensemble. The Duchess’s combination of the high-waisted skirt and cropped jacket was beautiful and felt incredibly elegant and put-together.
However, they weren’t quite as formal or structured as a blazer and dress would have been. Add in the T-shirt and this look was sophisticated yet comfortable.
For an even more off-duty style on a cooler day you could swap out a maxi skirt for your favourite jeans and slip on some white trainers to balance out the cropped jacket.
The Duchess of Edinburgh instead wore beige Jimmy Choo kitten heels and a Sophie Habsburg handbag. She finished off her outfit with diamond drop earrings and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a chignon.
Her style was summery and chic for a busy day in Northampton, as she also made several other visits that day aside from the Bike Park. Earlier in the day, Duchess Sophie celebrated Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery’s 10th anniversary and met some of the children, staff members and families.
She also went to Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, the Market Square, Guildhall and All Saints Church as part of the celebrations marking the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
