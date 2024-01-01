Fashion colour trends 2024: The hues the experts predict we’ll all be wearing next season

In a world that craves optimism and joy, the fashion colour trends for 2024 are a welcome burst of energy. Whether you're drawn to the refreshing lightness of pistachio or the bold vibrancy of royal blue, there's a colour in this year's palette that will perfectly capture your unique style.

Whether you're looking for a seasonal refresh to your capsule wardrobe, or simply want to keep abreast of what's going on in the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2024, knowing what hues are in for the season ahead will help you make some savvy shopping decisions. While you'll mainly be focused on nailing 'what colour suits me', being in the know will help you understand what if expected to sweep across the high street in the coming months, and how best to prepare for it.

The spring/summer 2024 catwalk shows were awash with vibrant shades that evoke images of sunshine, lush greenery, and spring-time skies – something we could all do with right now.

“Explore the mix of nature-inspired tones and vibrant accents, and experiment with incorporating them into your personal style,” advises Sandy Lancaster, a colour analyst and personal stylist, in order to make the most of the season ahead. And the best bit? You can get ahead of the fashion pack and start shopping now.

Fashion colour trends 2024 - the key styles to note for spring/summer

While high streets will soon be awash with these spring/summer colour trends for 2024, you can dip your toe into the colour water already with some of our top picks. Buy now and you’ll be ready to show your true colours all year through.

8 key fashion colour trends 2024

1. Royal blue

"Blue is a colour that exudes richness and sophistication," says Sandy. “Royal blue is like the pepped up, more energetic version, that offers a bolder look than traditional navy, classic with elevated richness.”

Usually associated with cooler months, Giorgio Armani made royal blue summery by showcasing it on the runway in elegant silk dresses, while Burberry added a fresh twist with a mix of white.

“It pairs well with icy blues and pinks or with contrasting shades like red or fuchsia, creating a visually appealing colour palette,” advises Sandy.

“It translates beautifully into a statement coat or a blazer, worn with jeans and boots, or over fabulous scarlet trousers for a self-assured work look.”

2. Lavender

Lavender has had a major moment on the spring/summer 2024 catwalk. Caroline Herrera, Emporio Armani, and Tom Ford all featured lavender in their collections, adding a touch of elegance, chicness and disco flair respectively.

“Lavender is commonly associated with springtime and is associated with optimism and quiet femininity, which is perhaps why it’s having a moment right now, as it’s literally a sight for sore eyes during these tumultuous times,” says celebrity stylist and fashion expert Miranda Holder.

Miranda suggests pairing lavender with neutrals like white or grey for a classic look, or contrasting it with mint green or pink for a more vibrant ensemble. However, she warns that lavender is more suited to those with cool-based complexions, typically characterised as ‘winter’ or ‘summer’ palettes in colour analysis.

“If you are drawn to the colour and aren't sure whether you suit it or not, then opt for accessories or a skirt and avoid wearing it directly beneath your face,” she advises.

3. Dark Red

If you’ve already mastered how to wear red, you’ll be pleased to know that this colour will still be one of the key spring/summer fashion colour trends 2024. Expect to see it evolve in tone and texture – especially red leather - as Gucci showed with its dark red leather skirts. While this shade may feel more akin to something you’d wear in the festive season, designers showed just how to make it summer appropriate.

A tone associated with excitement and passion, Miranda suggests wearing it head to toe can feel super luxe, but if that’s not your thing, there are other ways to make it the perfect summer shade.

“Clash it with pinks, yellows and oranges or ground it with rich camels or caramels, teaming it with the beloved ’neutral’ of the fashion pack, leopard print,” advises Miranda.

4. Pistachio

Various shades of green littered the catwalks, however, one stood out from the green scene – pistachio. A pale green, similar to the hue of the outer shell of a pistachio nut, it is perhaps one of the more unexpected fashion colour trends for 2024.

Despite Bottega Veneta adding red accessories to pistachio dresses, stylist Chantelle Znideric says neutrals are your friend when it comes to styling this nutty shade.

“Pitch pistachio green perfectly this season by teaming this pastel colour with black for the winter months, and lighter neutrals such as white, camel and ivory for a fresher look, as we head towards spring,” she advises.

While she says it’s a colour that will suit warmer complexions, if you choose the wrong shade, it could end up washing you out.

She says: “If you’re a first-time pistachio patron, you may want to play it safe and opt for timeless separates, think trousers, skirts, and blouses, as these will be easier to wear.”

Omnes Slip Dress View at Omnes RRP: £79 | As Ulla Johnson proved, satin dresses in pistachio are the perfect summer evening wear choice. Made from Lenzing Ecovero Viscose, it’s not only an on trend slip dress, but also a sustainable choice as well, that's shopping with a smile. Zara Straight Blazer View at Zara RRP: £49.99 | Zara is one of the more affordable quiet luxury brands, as this simple blazer shows. It will add polish to any ensemble and is an easy way to buy into the pistachio fashion colour trend for 2024. Slip on over other neutral pieces. Coach Pillow Tabby Bag View at Coggles RRP: £395 | Is it a cloud? Or is it a gorgeously cuddly bag? We think this is one of the best designer bags under £1000, as it will not only give your outfits luxe credentials, but also a lovely pop of on trend colour.

5. Acid Brights

“Acid brights, like lime and neon yellow have a strong visual impact, making them popular for their boldness and ability to draw attention,” says Sandy.

And these are definitely not shades for the shy and retiring. An extension of the ‘90s fashion trend we’ve been seeing recently, Gucci had models wearing lime green coats paired with dark red shorts, while Fendi gave workwear a makeover, teaming chino trousers with bright yellow twinsets.

While head-to-toe acid brights may only be for the truly bold, Sandy says they can make a nice accent to wardrobe favourites such as your best denim jacket or little black dress.

“Acid brights often pair well with contrasting colours to enhance their vibrancy,” says Sandy. “They can be balanced with neutrals like black or white or a zebra print for maximum impact. I’d love to see the silver jeans we’ve seen all over the high street this winter worn with some acid yellow shoes and a belt and a crisp white shirt.”

6.Grey

Perhaps as a foil to all the very bright and pastel shades that are looking popular for spring/summer 2024, grey appeared heavily across the catwalk.

“There are many shades of grey from deep charcoal to soft dove and almost silver, it is chic, understated and very luxurious, without being as harsh as its cousin, black,” says Miranda when asked about why she thinks this shade is becoming a popular spring/summer colour trend.

“Grey is easier to wear than black and provides a wonderful canvas for a riot of colours,” says Miranda. “Any bright jewel tone will really pop when paired with this, but my personal favourite way to wear grey is to team it with other neutrals such as cream, beige and navy for an elegant and cohesive look.”