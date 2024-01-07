The top trainer trends set to rule 2024, from throwback styles to sparkly metallics

Led by the runways and the street style set, the trainer trends 2024 will determine this year's must-have footwear. No one can resist comfortable and practical shoe choices, and it's even better when they can be used to liven up and modernise your everyday wardrobe.

No matter the type of capsule wardrobe you're working towards, a pair of trainers is a non-negotiable. But they are far more than a piece of exercise gear or a casual option for dog walking or running errands - the right pair of sneakers can be one of the most fashionable footwear items you own.

Although most of this year's trainer trends come directly from catwalk collections, all can be channeled with affordable options that will suit absolutely any age or personal style. Get ahead of the spring/summer fashion trends 2024 by investing in fashion expert-approved footwear that you won't want to take off.

The top trainer trends for 2024

The overarching spring/summer shoe trends 2024 tell us that comfort and practicality are firmly in, making trainers one of the most stylish buys of the year.

The beauty of trainers is that classic silhouettes and colourways will never really go out of style, but there are several trending looks that can be added to your rotation if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for the year ahead.

We have looked through countless runway and street style imagery to see which shapes and styles have been cropping up again and again, signaling the top trainer trends for 2024. From sleek retro looks to statement glitter, these are the trends to have on your radar.

1. Vintage feel

If you're all about timeless buys that you can cherish for years to come, this is the trainer trend to jump on this year. 90s fashion trends and Y2K looks have been ruling the roost for the last few seasons, but throwback 70s shapes and palettes are finding favour for 2024.

Black, white, and beige sporty kicks were spotted on the runways of Loewe and Coperni for the season ahead, reaffirming that neutrals are going nowhere. These sleek silhouettes and monochromatic hues will slot effortlessly into any minimalist capsule wardrobe whilst adding a retro edge. Plus, if (like us) you tend to hold on to your fashion buys for years, you may already have some similar pairs in your archive.

2. Splash of silver

First, it was metallic trousers. Now, it's sparkling silver sneakers. They may not be the first thing you think to add to your shoe capsule wardrobe, but the runways say otherwise. Chanel, Coperni, and Cecilie Bahnsen have all featured the metallic tone in their footwear collections, and the silver Wales Bonner x Adidas trainers have been flying off the shelves over the last few months.

Metallics may be slightly daunting to those who prefer neutral tones, but footwear offers the perfect opportunity to experiment with the look without committing to a full silver get-up. Opt for a trainer silhouette you already get plenty of wear out of and try it in silver to ease in to the look.

3. Athletic aesthetic

Athleisure hit its peak a couple of years ago, but the look is alive and well in the trainer trends for 2024. With gorpcore trending and comfort being one of the top priorities for most of us, this is a look we will happily indulge in.

In terms of colours to look out for, stylist and founder of Captain Creps, Josh Herbert, notes that bright and vivid tones are likely to be big. "We’re undeniably seeing a surge in green colour trainers, especially from brands like Adidas with their Gazelle variants, New Balance with their 550 green blend trainers, and even arguably lesser-known brands like Saucony who have a whole range of green trainers in their shadow collection," he says.

"I think summer 2024 will see a real burst of colour for established and emerging brands alike, and it’s such a welcome addition to the trainer world. I can’t wait to see what pastel colour variants brands like Nike, New Balance and Salomon will be introducing as the year progresses."

4. Tactile embellishments

Undeniably this year's most statement trend, fun and feminine embellishments have become a huge favourite on the runways and with streetwear fanatics. A perfect example of how dressy flats can be practical, these styles could even be set to replace heels for formal events.

Simone Rocha's ballet-style trainers have gone viral online for their edgy yet playful feel, and high street retailers are quickly jumping on the tactile trend with their latest launches. But if the 3D look isn't for you, take inspiration from Chanel and try out ribbon laces or pink accents to give a subtle nod to the trend.

Which trainer brands are trending for 2024?

"New Balance is showing no sign of slowing down," says Herbert. "With their collaborations with notable brands and artists alike (Aime Leon Dore and Action Bronson to name just two) and the ability to capture that retro trainer styling that has really taken off over the last year, the brand is positioned to be a firm staple in both the trainer world, and the broader fashion world too."

Likewise, Adidas' collaborations with Wales Bonner have also earned the retailer serious style points, and judging by how quickly each pair has sold out, they will continue to see huge success in 2024. Simone Rocha and Cecilie Bahnsen footwear is also set to be hugely popular with the fashion crowd this year, but staple brands such as Nike and Reebok will never fall out of favour.

