These are the 8 spring/summer shoe trends 2024 that experts predict will be a hit next season

When it comes to the spring/summer shoe trends 2024, it's all about embracing comfort, style and a touch of playfulness, as we embrace warmer and sunnier climes once more.

The spring/summer fashion trends for 2024 were packed with exciting footwear, that helps to build the framework for the months ahead. Drawing inspiration from all over the globe, the major runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris all had something unique to offer the latest 2024 shoe trends.

While catwalks used to be a sea of the best designer heels, for the spring/summer shoe trends 2024 expect every aspect of your shoe capsule wardrobe to be covered. From practical beach side flip flops, to office appropriate brogues and heels embellished with 3D flowers, whether you're a minimalist at heart or a maximalist in spirit, there's a shoe for you.

8 spring/summer shoe trends 2024 to invest in next season

As with every new season, there’s always a new shoe trend, some will have come from the catwalk, but others will be inspired by other events and global tastes says Susannah Davda, founder at The Shoe Consultant.

“Shoe trends can start on the catwalk, but luxury designers are often inspired by street style or other cultural references that feel particularly relevant to now,” she explains.

“Those might be exhibitions or places they have visited, old or upcoming films, or perhaps a particular person. Two of the dominant autumn/winter shoe trends of 2023, for example, were inspired by the Barbie movie - Barbie pink, and Birkenstock’s two strap Arizona sandal.”

With that in mind, here are the spring/summer shoe trends for 2024 set to be on everyone’s feet come .

1. Flip flops

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The flip-flop sandal is a staple of summer footwear, and this season it's making a major comeback as one of the big spring/summer shoe trends for 2024.

There are multiple iterations of the flip-flop to choose from, from minimalist styles like those from Chanel to embellished options from Miu Miu.

Don’t just leave these for the beach though. Chanel styled its simple black pair with brightly coloured suits or long slouchy maxi skirts. And if you're looking for a touch of glam, Sportmax's heeled flip-flops are the perfect way to elevate your summer capsule wardrobe.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop View at Amazon RRP: £29 | Havaianas, the brand synonymous with flip flops, has mastered the art of crafting comfortable summer footwear. Whether you team these with your best black swimsuit or a pair of straight leg jeans, a simple pair of black flip flops are a great addition to any spring/summer shoedrobe. Tory Burch Gold Flip Flops View at Tory Burch RRP: £185 | If you want to add a touch of glamour to your summer look, you can’t go wrong with a pair of gold flip flips. They’ll add shimmer to denim cut-offs, look great with a kaftan, or add a Quiet Luxury feel to your best swimsuits. There is no age barrier on getting your feet sparkling either. boohoo Heeled Mules View at boohoo RRP: £22 | Flip flops don’t have to be flat and this simple mule makes a great finishing touch to any smart casual outfit. The square toe gives a modern, flattering shape, while the wide straps provide good support and prevent the foot from slipping out of the shoe, so you can be comfortable while looking stylish.

2. Hosiery Pairings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember to include socks or tights in your wardrobe next season as they stand out as the ultimate accessory for the spring/summer shoe trends of 2024. While it might seem unconventional for warmer weather, pairing pop socks or tights with open-toed sandals or pointy courts creates a strikingly modern look.

The Givenchy hosiery pump perfectly showcases this trend, seamlessly blending the colour of the shoes with the colour of the tights for a cohesive and chic look.

“Coloured tights with shoes exemplify a transitional outfit, taking us from a day-to-evening look effortlessly with an element of fun,” says celebrity stylish Natalie Robinson, who advises ditching the flats for heels when it comes to this look.

And if you can’t face pairing pumps and tights, go for the easy option of a sock boot or sandal to give you the same look and feel.

Next Bow Sandals View at Next RRP: £35 | The bow detail and ankle strap make these a must-have if you're trying to nail the shoe trends for 2024. Perfect for adding a feminine touch to a suit or for that perfect jeans and heels combo. High Heel Stripe Socks View at Free People RRP: £28 | These sheer socks are ideal worn with anything from a stand-out stiletto to a even your best white trainers. To nail the hosiery shoe trend, pair with sandals in a similar berry shade. Ego Diamante Heel View at Ego RRP: £60 | If it feels too hard to pair pop socks and heels, look for a shoe boot or court shoe like this that come with the trend ready made. Team with a hair bow for a real matchy-matchy look.

3. Bows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bows on shoes are poised to be a major shoe trend for spring/summer 2024, adding a touch of whimsy and femininity to footwear. From delicate ribbon accents adorning ballet pumps to voluminous satin bows gracing ankles, there’s a bow for everyone.

“I adore a bow,” says Laura Schofield, founder of shoe brand Otto And Ivy.

“We’re about to launch some oversized bow sandals for spring next year, and they immediately make your shoes the focus of your outfit. They’re also incredibly flattering on my customers with larger feet because it’s all about balancing proportions.”

As for how to style bow shoes, Laura says to just go for it.

“Don’t shy away from bows and look-at-me accessories over the age of 45,” she exclaims. “Ageing only equals fading into the background if we let it!”

4. Satin shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Forget those dyed to match satin bridesmaid shoes you were forced to wear, satin is having a reputation upgrade. Brands like Prada, Givenchy and Altuzarra are putting the ladylike back into satin, and they are the perfect choice for a summer wedding or event.

“Satin shoes have become a summer wardrobe staple, especially around the peak wedding season - between May and October,” says Natalie.

“Compared to leather shoes, the appearance of satin footwear is softer and complements lightweight materials such as satin, crepe, silk or chiffon. The contrasting textures create a subtle and tasteful difference between a silk or crepe wedding outfit and a satin court or strappy shoe.”

Ted Baker Crystal Bow Heels View at Ted Baker RRP: £135 | Oh, we do love a double trend ticker! No matter how you choose to wear them, these blue bow heels are sure to make a statement. The pretty shade of blue is also an easy way to (literally) dip your toe into bright coloured clothes. Boden Satin Sandals View at Boden RRP: £120 | While full-on Barbiecore may be on the way out, pretty pink shoes are going nowhere for spring/summer 2024. The simple design of these sandals ensures effortless versatility for any event or holiday. We love the toe post crossover too. Circus NY Ballet Flats View at Anthropologie RRP: £90 | For those who prefer dressy flats, we love how this pair captures the familiar ballerina vibe, but still remains classy enough to wear on an evening out. A favourite with celebs like Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung, team these with a formal dress or jeans.

5. Ankle details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Every shoe collection needs a stylish heeled sandal, and an unexpected, literal twist on this classic look emerges with sandals that elegantly coil around the ankle.

“Ankle strap heels come in many guises, from ankle-tie heels, leather ankle straps, embellished ankle or chain straps, but they are only suitable for some,” warns Natalie.

“If you're on the shorter side, ankle straps appear to cut off your legs, but a stylish alternative is a pair of heels with crisscross straps in the front, drawing the eye downward due to the diagonal lines.”

6. 3D Florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“These floral adornments will be simpler to manufacture than the handcrafted creations we saw on the catwalks but will still be fabulous to wear at weddings and other summer events.”

Consider a pair of 3D floral shoes as the standout element your outfit requires for the upcoming season. Whether you prefer bold, over-the-top florals seen at Balmain or Sergio Hudson's disco-inspired flowers, there's a style to suit every taste this upcoming spring/summer.

“We will definitely see the floral shoe trend replicated on the high street, with uppers made from synthetic textiles and faux or real leather,” says Susannah.

River Island Flower Mule View at River Island RRP: £65 | Feminine and elegant, these mules would be perfect for a summer wedding or other special occasion. The 3D effect is not only on trend, but they add interest to what would otherwise be a plain white sandal. We love the extra stud work for a tougher finish. Kat Maconie Floral Sandals View at Kat Maconie RRP: £360 | These high-heeled sandals are the epitome of glamour, with their eye-catching 3D floral petal embroidery. They would be perfect for pairing with a summer dress for a special occasion or a jumpsuit, to create a more polished look. ASOS Corsage heels View at ASOS RRP: £35 | If you don’t want to splash too much cash on the 3D flower trend, this corsage adorned pair of courts are a great budget option. They also tick the satin trend box and are a great way of introducing colour to an outfit, especially if you’re not sure how to wear red.

7. See-through shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clear PVC trended across various accessories, especially earrings, bags, and shoes. Transparent PVC shoes, in particular, offer effortless pairing with a variety of outfits, making them a favoured choice for easy styling.

“Transparent shoes elongate the legs as they blend into your skin tone, oozing sex appeal, but ensure you have perfectly pedicured feet before donning this look,” advised Natalie.

“Alternatively, you could wear clear shoes with ankle socks and rolled-up mom jeans for a more casual-cool look.”