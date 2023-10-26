The best Kate Spade bags to buy now and love forever

The best Kate Spade bags offer some of the most recognisable accessories out there. Characterised by striking colourways and quirky motifs, the brand is a go-to destination for those who crave stand-out designs.

Crafting some of the best designer handbags, the Kate Spade label was founded in New York in 1993 by Kate Spade and her husband Andy Spade, the brand was launched with the aim of creating practical yet stylish handbags that could work for every occasion - and the pair achieved just that. The Kate Spade brand quickly gained recognition as a luxury yet affordable designer handbag label for young, fashion-forward shoppers, bringing a sense of joy to fashion through bright hues and graphic prints that remain a key facet of the brand today.

The autumn/winter handbag trends 2023 are awash with colour and texture, and there's no better brand to capture these two characteristics than Kate Spade. Despite losing the legendary designer in 2018, her untouchable legacy lives on through her accessories, which are just as playful and inspiring as ever. From the label's first-ever handbag, the Sam, to the bright and beautiful items on sale today, each piece is just as deserving of a place in your wardrobe as the next. But if you're having a hard time narrowing down which Kate Spade handbag to invest in, these are our top picks to shop now - and some are even under £200.

The 12 best Kate Spade bags

American clothing brand Kate Spade has long had a reputation in the designer bag arena. From the best tote bags to the best designer bags for work, the brand's largely affordable offering has remained a hit with shoppers of all ages.

The best Kate Spade bags under £200

If you're on a strict budget, you can still shop a range of the best Kate Spade bags. With multiple pieces under £200, there really is a stylish and versatile handbag for everyone. These designs in particular have really caught our eye this season.

Kate Spade Astrid Bag View at Kate Spade RRP: £195 | Made from pebbled leather, this camera bag is a more affordable designer bag. A camera bag is a classic, small shape, ideal for everyday essentials. A crossbody design, use this bag for your commute, ensuring your phones and cards are always to hand. The camel coloured hue, renders this bag wearable all year, and delivers a Quiet Luxury bag too. Kate Spade Icon Bag View at Kate Spade RRP: £195 | The Prada Cleo bag is trending this season, but this Kate Spade gives us the same aesthetic, at £2,200 less in cost - win. The compact size makes it ideal for securing day-to-day essentials, whilst the white hue will add brightness to all manner of winter outfit ideas. As the bag is white, it can also be worn during the summer months, making it a versatile purchase. Kate Spade Lulu Bag View at Kate Spade RRP: £195 | There's no going wrong with sequins. If you want to invest in a standout designer bag but don't want to spend thousands, this affordable Kate Spade option will rake in the compliments. The ombre finish taps into the mermaidcore trend that has bubbled softly in the background over the past few months and certainly will add a festive feel.

What is the most iconic Kate Spade Bag? The Kate Spade label has released countless notable bags since it began in the early 90s, and that has continued right up to the present day. However, there is one bag in particular that is widely regarded as the most iconic, and that is the Sam bag. The brand's first ever handbag, the boxy structured shape and minimalist exterior makes it a timeless purchase that is just as trendy now as it was three decades ago. Updated in new colours and sizes, you can still shop several variations of the Sam silhouette today. Whether you opt for the original black nylon or the updated chartreuse hue, there's no going wrong.

Are Kate Spade bags good quality? The majority of Kate Spade bags are made from leather or nylon, both of which are consistently high quality. You can expect pieces that will last you very well when taken care of properly, so they make brilliant investments. Many bags are also made using recycled materials, so you can find some sustainable options on the site too.