The best Kate Spade bags to buy now and love forever
The best Kate Spade bags are chic, distinctive, and very high quality - all for a brilliant price tag. These are the best styles to shop now for the season ahead.
The best Kate Spade bags offer some of the most recognisable accessories out there. Characterised by striking colourways and quirky motifs, the brand is a go-to destination for those who crave stand-out designs.
Crafting some of the best designer handbags, the Kate Spade label was founded in New York in 1993 by Kate Spade and her husband Andy Spade, the brand was launched with the aim of creating practical yet stylish handbags that could work for every occasion - and the pair achieved just that. The Kate Spade brand quickly gained recognition as a luxury yet affordable designer handbag label for young, fashion-forward shoppers, bringing a sense of joy to fashion through bright hues and graphic prints that remain a key facet of the brand today.
The autumn/winter handbag trends 2023 are awash with colour and texture, and there's no better brand to capture these two characteristics than Kate Spade. Despite losing the legendary designer in 2018, her untouchable legacy lives on through her accessories, which are just as playful and inspiring as ever. From the label's first-ever handbag, the Sam, to the bright and beautiful items on sale today, each piece is just as deserving of a place in your wardrobe as the next. But if you're having a hard time narrowing down which Kate Spade handbag to invest in, these are our top picks to shop now - and some are even under £200.
The 12 best Kate Spade bags
American clothing brand Kate Spade has long had a reputation in the designer bag arena. From the best tote bags to the best designer bags for work, the brand's largely affordable offering has remained a hit with shoppers of all ages.
RRP: £475 | Giving us all the '90s vibes, this timeless black bag has added texture and sparkle for the ultimate party bag. The epitome of a fun yet practical bag, we love the shoulder strap and structured silhouette. Ideal for styling with some heels and a sequin skirt for seasonal glitz and glam, you can't get better than this.
RRP: £425 | Top handle bags are timelessly elegant and bang on-trend. Think the Hermes Birkin or Lady Dior - and the Katy is no different. Just the right size for your essentials without being too bulky, this timeless shape is a brilliant investment that will pair with everything from your best camel coats to a maxi dress.
RRP: £375 | This chartreuse hue has cropped up across multiple runways this season, from the best ballet pumps to other accessories. A mini version of the iconic Sam bag, this design can be worn as a crossbody bag, and is a great switch for your party clutch, adding a dose of colour to your seasonal autumn outfit ideas.
RRP: £295 | For a more versatile designer crossbody bag, this patent and saffiano leather bag ticks every box. With a detachable front pouch for extra storage, it has plenty of room without too much bulk. A brilliant price for a premium item, this pastel pink hue is absolutely dreamy.
RRP: £450 | One of the brand's quirkier designs, martini drinkers, this one's for you. Simultaneously playful and sophisticated, this bucket bag is roomy enough for night out essentials and can be worn crossbody for a handsfree experience. Pair with your favourite little black dress, or a tailored blazer.
RRP: £295 | Everyone needs a spacious designer tote in their arsenal and this one couldn't be more perfect. With a leopard print internal zip pocket to keep essentials safe and a matching patterned lining, it is elegant on the outside with an inner playful twist. An alternative to the best work backpacks, it can easily carry a laptop and makeup bag.
RRP: £295 | Another standout crossbody bag, with a top handle carry option, this croc embossed mini slouchy bag is modern and sophisticated. The mock croc texture adds a high-end element, while the violet hue keeps the look youthful. The knotted tied sides add detail to this classic tote silhouette.
RRP: £495 | If you can't decide between a shoulder bag and a crossbody iteration, this is the best Kate Spade bag for you. With an edgy chain strap in a warm gold hue, it easily rivals the best Saint Laurent bags at a fraction of the price tag. The front gold and green hardware acts both as a fastening and a showcase for the brand.
RRP: £450 | Raffia bags have always been a staple of the Kate Spade brand and we love this new take on the look. Although this design still feels a little summery, if you're jetting off this winter, this is a great bag to pack. The floral monogram design is an updated version of the label's signature print and the bucket bag hue ensures it is bang on trend.
RRP: £450 | If plain bags aren't really your thing, the large Manhattan tote offers pattern and colour without looking garish. Tapping into the latest autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, with its grungy check, this design is spacious enough for a day in the office or a night away. Pair with some chunky boots and a pleated skirt for a winter ensemble.
RRP: £275 | Simple and timeless, Kate Spade make some of the best designer backpacks. This boxier design can be carried via the top handle as a tote bag or worn as a traditional backpack, so you've got the best of both worlds. The all black design ensures it is versatile, pairing with almost any look. Made from recycled nylon, it's kinder to the planet too.
RRP: £495 | Houndstooth is a timeless trend, making it an excellent investment buy. If you've been lusting after the Chanel 2.55, one of the best Chanel bags (who hasn't) but your budget doesn't quite stretch, then the Evelyn bag has a very similar shape and luxe look for a smaller price tag. With a chain and leather strap for edgy elegance and a twist lock fastening for security, this bag will work from AM to PM.
The best Kate Spade bags under £200
If you're on a strict budget, you can still shop a range of the best Kate Spade bags. With multiple pieces under £200, there really is a stylish and versatile handbag for everyone. These designs in particular have really caught our eye this season.
RRP: £195 | Made from pebbled leather, this camera bag is a more affordable designer bag. A camera bag is a classic, small shape, ideal for everyday essentials. A crossbody design, use this bag for your commute, ensuring your phones and cards are always to hand. The camel coloured hue, renders this bag wearable all year, and delivers a Quiet Luxury bag too.
RRP: £195 | The Prada Cleo bag is trending this season, but this Kate Spade gives us the same aesthetic, at £2,200 less in cost - win. The compact size makes it ideal for securing day-to-day essentials, whilst the white hue will add brightness to all manner of winter outfit ideas. As the bag is white, it can also be worn during the summer months, making it a versatile purchase.
RRP: £195 | There's no going wrong with sequins. If you want to invest in a standout designer bag but don't want to spend thousands, this affordable Kate Spade option will rake in the compliments. The ombre finish taps into the mermaidcore trend that has bubbled softly in the background over the past few months and certainly will add a festive feel.
What is the most iconic Kate Spade Bag?
The Kate Spade label has released countless notable bags since it began in the early 90s, and that has continued right up to the present day. However, there is one bag in particular that is widely regarded as the most iconic, and that is the Sam bag.
The brand's first ever handbag, the boxy structured shape and minimalist exterior makes it a timeless purchase that is just as trendy now as it was three decades ago. Updated in new colours and sizes, you can still shop several variations of the Sam silhouette today. Whether you opt for the original black nylon or the updated chartreuse hue, there's no going wrong.
Are Kate Spade bags good quality?
The majority of Kate Spade bags are made from leather or nylon, both of which are consistently high quality. You can expect pieces that will last you very well when taken care of properly, so they make brilliant investments. Many bags are also made using recycled materials, so you can find some sustainable options on the site too.
Are Kate Spade bags high end?
Kate Spade bags can be classed as luxury. However, they do sit in a different category to premium labels such as Chanel or Gucci. Kate Spade bags are often described as affordable luxury, as they are high quality but still significantly cheaper and easier to get your hands on than very high-end designer brand accessories.
Premium high-end labels also have different levels of craftsmanship and unique manufacturing processes that differ from more affordable brands like Kate Spade or Coach. Kate Spade bags provide a luxury experience for a more accessible price point, positioning them as an affordable but higher-end purchase.
