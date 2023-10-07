The best ballet pumps for autumn from bargain finds to blow out buys - selected by a fashion expert

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This season's best ballet pumps have been an instant hit with the fashion crowd. One of the most sought-after shoes of the season, strappy and silky pumps have been spotted on countless runways over the last year, and they're now flying off the shelves at almost every high street retailer too.

That's right, the noughties' favourite dressy flats are back on the fashion agenda. Despite being a style staple of it-girls such as Kate Moss and Sienna Miller in the shoe's heyday, ballet flats rapidly fell out of favour when the 2010s chunky trainer trend descended. But after reappearing in the latest autumn/winter shoe trends 2023, thanks to labels such as Miu Miu and Simone Rocha, they have exploded as the must-have buy of the season.

Comfortable flats may not be the first thing you associate with high fashion, but allow ballet pumps to change your perception. One of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, jeans, or even a suit for formal occasions, the humble pump offers endless versatility with a playful and trendy edge - and of course, without the discomfort of heels. From studded iterations to simple leather slip-ons, there's a ballet pump for every style and budget out there - from high street bargains to premium picks straight from the catwalks.

The best ballet pumps to shop this season

When it comes to the best ballet pumps to shop this season, the choice really is endless. Consider seasonality and weather in this choice, and make sure you have a good shoe protector spray to hand, that's appropriate for your final fabric choice, as this will help keep you pumps in good condition throughout the season.

Ballet pumps on the runway - Dior, Simone Rocha, Tod's (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ballet pumps on the runways have largely consisted of strappy iterations of the classic ballerina style, either across the foot or up the ankle, to add a modern and practical feel to the typically soft and feminine silhouette. Textured soles have been another popular look for toughening up the trend, from Tod's' pebbled bottoms to bulkier trainer-inspired finishes at Simone Rocha. The best way to nail this trend if you're on a budget is to search for Mary Jane-esque shapes or stick to a timeless satin or leather finish with a bow detail that you can wear on repeat this season.