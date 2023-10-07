The best ballet pumps for autumn from bargain finds to blow out buys - selected by a fashion expert
The best ballet pumps have rapidly become a style staple for this season. These are the ballet flats to shop right now, from high street to high end.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This season's best ballet pumps have been an instant hit with the fashion crowd. One of the most sought-after shoes of the season, strappy and silky pumps have been spotted on countless runways over the last year, and they're now flying off the shelves at almost every high street retailer too.
That's right, the noughties' favourite dressy flats are back on the fashion agenda. Despite being a style staple of it-girls such as Kate Moss and Sienna Miller in the shoe's heyday, ballet flats rapidly fell out of favour when the 2010s chunky trainer trend descended. But after reappearing in the latest autumn/winter shoe trends 2023, thanks to labels such as Miu Miu and Simone Rocha, they have exploded as the must-have buy of the season.
Comfortable flats may not be the first thing you associate with high fashion, but allow ballet pumps to change your perception. One of the best flat shoes to wear with dresses, jeans, or even a suit for formal occasions, the humble pump offers endless versatility with a playful and trendy edge - and of course, without the discomfort of heels. From studded iterations to simple leather slip-ons, there's a ballet pump for every style and budget out there - from high street bargains to premium picks straight from the catwalks.
The best ballet pumps to shop this season
When it comes to the best ballet pumps to shop this season, the choice really is endless. Consider seasonality and weather in this choice, and make sure you have a good shoe protector spray to hand, that's appropriate for your final fabric choice, as this will help keep you pumps in good condition throughout the season.
Ballet pumps on the runways have largely consisted of strappy iterations of the classic ballerina style, either across the foot or up the ankle, to add a modern and practical feel to the typically soft and feminine silhouette. Textured soles have been another popular look for toughening up the trend, from Tod's' pebbled bottoms to bulkier trainer-inspired finishes at Simone Rocha. The best way to nail this trend if you're on a budget is to search for Mary Jane-esque shapes or stick to a timeless satin or leather finish with a bow detail that you can wear on repeat this season.
RRP: £35 | British clothing brand M&S is offering some of the best affordable ballet pumps on the high street and these Mary Janes are a standout buy. With strappy, metallic, textured, and classic styles available, you're sure of a trendy finish on a budget. Some of the best ballet flats for travel too, they'll dress up any dinner ensemble.
RRP: £35.99 | To capture the runway look without the runway price, these lace-up flats from Zara are all you need. The perfect hue for channeling the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, these will pair beautifully with an oversized wool coat for a dose of femininity.
RRP: £34.99 | Pops of red were a big Paris fashion week street style trend and these classic pumps are the best way to add a dose of colour to your outfit. We love how this hue looks when styled with classic blue straight leg jeans and a beige knit for autumn weather.
RRP: £39 | Acid yellow ballet pumps cropped up on the Tod's runway and we love how the daring shade looks against darker tones, whilst the unfussy shape works to make this pair more wearable. Go monochromatic with a black or maroon outfit and let these be the centrepiece of your autumn outfit ideas.
RRP: £79.20 | Dainty bow flats were all over Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2024, cropping up multiple times at Chanel. Making these a pair you can wear into next year. This quilted finish captures the designer look, but at a fraction of the price. In a classic colourway, these are some of the best ballet flats for work or play.
RRP: £85 | If thick ribbons are a little too statement for your personal taste, a slim buckled strap gives a nod to the runway trends in a sophisticated way. This velvet finish will add some texture to your winter capsule wardrobe and the softness of the fabric results in some of the most comfortable ballet pumps, that still maintain support.
RRP: £130 | Miu Miu's studded ballet pumps have inspired several high street iterations, hinting at another huge footwear trend for this year. Made from responsibly sourced leather and featuring a comfortable flexible sole, this pair has a luxury, modern feel whilst remaining just as versatile as plainer pumps.
RRP: £149 | With a slightly squared-off toe and oversized bow embellishment, these Arket flats have reinvented the classic ballet flats. Thanks to the elongated structure, they are a brilliant shoe to wear with wide leg trousers as they will help lengthen your silhouette and ground a floatier trouser shape.
RRP: £159 | Satin was a popular fabric on the runways and we love how this pair captures the familiar ballerina feel. An alternative to the best designer heels that retains a soft and dressy vibe, these are ideal for styling with formal dresses when you want to stay comfortable without compromising on style.
RRP: £469 | If you have a slightly bigger budget to play with, a pair of ballet flats from British designer brand, Simone Rocha, would be our first choice. Beautifully classic but distinctive thanks to the buckle and gathered toe detail, they capture the timeless yet modern look that we love and the brand does so well.
Spotted on the runway
RRP: £584.97 | Steal the look right off the runway with this statement pair of yellow slip-ons by Tod's. Yellow shoes may not be a wardrobe essential for everyone, but we think this design is ideal for those who like to make a statement with accessories rather than clothing. These will certainly rake in the compliments from the fashion crowd.
RRP: £990 | Leopard print footwear is always a winner in our book, so these bold and beautiful ballet pumps are some of our favourites to shop right now. Add some glitz with the statement buckle and switch out your best black boots for these when your outfit is in need of a little something extra to pull it together.
Are ballet pumps coming back?
If you're wondering if ballet pumps are fashionable for 2023, we're pleased to announce this flat shoes return to the forefront of fashion. A comfortable flat shoe that will ensure you can speed around, without the need for dressed down, sporty trainers, the ballet pump will keep your look chic and ensure you can keep your feet firmly on the ground.
Back for 2023, ballet pumps were even spotted at some spring/summer 2024 shows, making this shoe style one you can buy now and wear next year too, resulting in excellent cost per wear.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
5 mood-boosting foods for SAD season
If you're struggling with the idea of upcoming winter blues, some foods for seasonal affective disorder are better than others
By Emily Smith Published
-
The 12 best lip oils for glossy, hydrated lips
They've really made a comeback for 2023, so we've reviewed the best lip oils to shop now – including clear, tinted, and scented options
By Lucy Abbersteen Published