Move over sandals, Kate Middleton’s chic summer flats are our new go-to

The Princess of Wales is the proud owner of a seriously impressive shoe collection - and while she's usually a heel wearer, she occasionally reaches for a pair of ultra chic flats.

And with the warm weather creeping in, we've remembered a pair of Kate's slingback pumps that could give any summer sandal a run for their money.

Appearing at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 in Windsor to watch Prince William compete, Catherine looked like a summer dream in a monochrome midi and an elegant style of flats that is one of the biggest 2025 shoe trends.

Kate's white summer frock by Emelia Wickstead, one of her favourite designers, featured angular black detailing and a modest boat neck, sleeveless fit.

Keeping her footwear of choice comfy and easy to walk in for a day pitch-side, Catherine chose the perfectly neutral yet effortlessly elegant Alicia shoes by Camilla Elphick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sleek Slingbacks

Steve Madden Rowyn Flat Shoe Blush/black £120 at Steve Madden The Steve Madden Rowyn flats in blush and black are a great option if you're after a pair just like Kate's. Sezane Paula Babies Ecru Pumps £160 at Sezane With a small block heel and adorable double buckle detail, this Sezane pair are similar to Kate's with a slightly French feel. H&M Leather Slingbacks £44.99 at H&M You can't go wrong with a pair of svelte and stylish black pumps - this slingback H&M pair are so versatile.

The pointed pumps boast a low-key taupe tone, with a black capped toe, while a pearl-embellished slingback strap adds an extra layer of subtle glamour.

While you might be accustomed to a pair of strappy sandals being one of the summer capsule wardrobe pieces you wear most, we think taking a leaf out of Kate's book and opting for some flats with a stylish slingback detail is the way to go this year. They're ideal for elevating looks for garden parties and beyond.

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, is all for switching out her usual summer sandals for something a little sleeker, and is always happy to see Kate in a reliable pair of flats.

"It's rare to see Kate wearing anything other than heels with a dress, so when she made an exception for these grass-friendly low-heel slingbacks, I knew they had to be good," she said.

"With the pearl embellished buckle and contrast toe, they're every bit as glamorous as heels, but with the comfort factor of flats. Perfect for a summer wedding or to feel a bit more polished at work."