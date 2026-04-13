Jo Whiley confirms that this celeb-loved shoe brand really does deliver style and comfort

On Sunday, 12 April, Jo Whiley ran a cool half-marathon (that’s 13 miles) in the morning and then spent the evening at the Olivier Awards in London wearing 5-inch heels. Of course, we’ve been left to wonder how she did it, and we’ve found the answer – and our latest purchase for wedding season.

It’s all down to her choice of shoe brand. For the awards, she opted to style her orange halterneck dress with the Sole Bliss Riviera heel in a striking metallic silver colourway. They’re a pair of heels we’ve seen before, as Sole Bliss is a much-loved celebrity shoe brand, and everyone from Meryl Streep to Dame Helen Mirren and even Queen Camilla swear by their designs to keep them comfortable and elevated at star-studded events.

The brilliance is in the brand’s technology, with its signature wide toe-box and Bunion Bed stretch panel helping to cushion and conceal bunions and difficult joints in the foot for a sleek and comfortable fit. Plus, its shoes also feature three layers of underfoot cushioning for added comfort and support, and a shock-resistant rubber heel piece makes strutting your stuff even easier. Jo’s platform Riviera stilettos in particular have a generous 1.25-inch platform that helps balance out the 5-inch heel height, which stops them from feeling as terrifyingly tall as they seem. That’s not even mentioning how chic the podiatrist-approved style is, with the luxe shoes being handcrafted from real leather and extremely timeless, helping to finish off event-worthy outfits with ease.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Shop Sole Bliss Heels

EXACT MATCH Sole Bliss Riviera: Silver Leather £199 at Sole Bliss Crafted from silver leather and featuring the brand's built-in, award-winning Miracle Comfort Technology, Jo's Sole Bliss heels tick all the boxes. Their silver hue is so fun and makes for a playful addition to any evening attire this season. Sole Bliss Remy: Black Satin £199 at Sole Bliss These heels might look terrifying, but they're some of Dame Helen Mirren's favourites and feature all of Sole Bliss's comfort tech. The actress, like Jo, is a huge fan of the brand and has been spotted wearing its shoes on numerous occasions. Sole Bliss Audrey: Cream Leather £179 at Sole Bliss Not every pair of Sole Bliss shoes features gravity-defying heels. This timeless pair of slingback pumps boasts an easy-going 2.5-inch heel, with an elegant flared design giving the classic look a subtle, contemporary flair.

Shop Jo Whiley's Look

Next Forever Comfort Twist Heeled Platform Sandals £16.50 (was £39) at Next Currently on sale, these Forever Comfort heels from Next are a great alternative to Jo's metallic Sole Bliss pair. As well as a similar finish, they also boast comfort technology, including cushioned footbeds, soft padding, and flexible soles. Kaffe KAflorence Dress £52 (was £74.99) at Debenhams Just like Jo's choice of shoes, her style of dress is designed with comfort and style in mind. A halterneck gives a striking, elongating shape, and Jo's style in particular is light and airy for a breathable finish, just as is the case with this high street alternative. And it has pockets! Mint Velvet Silver Tone Cuff Bracelet £35 at Mint Velvet To tie in the metallic tone of her Sole Bliss heels, Jo accessorised with a simple silver wrist cuff. This one from Mint Velvet looks so similar, with a sleek and organic shape making it the perfect slip-on accessory for spring events.

When it comes to finding occasion-ready heels or the most comfortable wedding guest shoes, Jo proves that we don’t have to sacrifice on style. When it comes to Jo's choice in particular, the design makes them a must-have for spring occasion wear as they play into the peep-toe silhouette popular amongst the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 – and there’s no denying that the metallic finish adds serious wow-factor to her red carpet look.

We can always expect a fun look from Jo, with her tangerine-toned, halterneck dress demanding attention. Orange itself might not be featured in the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, but it sits beautifully alongside the fire engine red and sunshine yellow hues that are set to dominate the season.

Teaming her tangerine dress with a pair of light, silver heels was a great choice. While they feel unique, the soft, metallic hue actually softened the overall look in a way that black heels, for example, would have jarred with. It also amped up the fun, and who doesn’t want that on a warm, spring day?