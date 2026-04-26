Graham Norton has 'quietly seethed' about his neighbours, proving that not even stars are immune from the struggle

Neighbours, everybody needs good neighbours… But, quite often, that’s not the case.

Squabbling over the bins, not observing good garden etiquette, having to come up with ways to block their view into your home. There are plenty of daily occurrences that regular folk might come across when it comes to sharing close quarters with their neighbours, but, if it’s anything of a relief, the celebrities aren’t immune to it either.

Graham Norton has opened up about times when his neighbours have got on his "last nerve" and, ahead of the launch of his new reality show, The Neighbourhood, he recalled a time when he "seethed" at the sort of petty bureaucracy only housing associations seem to follow.

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The chat show icon shared, "I’ve definitely quietly seethed about neighbours. Where I used to live, there was a Residents’ Association and they were changing the parking. We had this meeting and I’m thinking, 'There’s telly on right now.'

"This one woman, she was really going on and on, and then in the end she went, ‘Oh, I don’t have a car.’ That got on my last nerve!"

The quality of Graham’s homes has, no doubt, helped him get over any neighbourly grumbles in the past, though.

In 2025, he listed a London property for sale. The house, a four-bedroom townhouse on a private garden square in Wapping, was super close to the River Thames. It had four floors, a patio, a private garden and direct access to a communal garden.

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In the same year, he also put his New York home on the market, too. Across the pond, Graham enjoyed a Pied-à-Terre in the gated Murray Hill neighbourhood. Per reports, he had first bought the two-bedroom, two and a half bathroom bathroom carriage house in 2002.

Also in his portfolio is his summer home in Ahakista, a seaside village in Ireland. Graham’s sprawling estate there is said to be over 4000 feet. He has previously told The Irish Times, "It is a paradise. I love it.

"There is no denying it is a gorgeous part of the world. It is far less exploited than Cornwall or Devon, which are similarly beautiful, but it is so much more remote and unexplored."

Despite selling off some of his properties, he is thought to have bought a luxury apartment in London’s ONE Blackfriars building when it newly-opened in 2018.

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Graham, whose long-running chat show is set to return later in the year, will next be on screens fronting ITV’s The Neighbourhood, which sees six households move into a makeshift close, where they take part in a street-sized popularity contest in a bid to win £250,000.

He shared that he has "never worked on anything this size or scale before" and compared it to "like being in a movie. It’s huge… you’re not quite sure what’s real and what’s not."

For those who love a sneaky snoop or a bit of gossip - who doesn’t? - Graham said the true joy of the show is tapping into the "minutiae and curiosity of daily life… I am Mr Twitchy Curtain, but this supersizes it."

The Neighbourhood airs on ITV and ITVX.