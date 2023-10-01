The Paris Fashion Week street style trends you'll want to wear this season

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This year's Paris Fashion Week street style trends threw a lot of popular patterns into the mix, delightfully modernised for the current season. Providing ample inspiration for simple yet stylish dressing, there were several items that cropped up on repeat, and we're desperate to add them to our seasonal wardrobe.

Whilst Milan Fashion Week street style trends focused on monochromatic palettes, runway guests in Paris had a little more fun with prints and colour this month. Attending the shows of labels including Loewe, Givenchy, and Hermès, the style stakes were high - but the French really know how to deliver eye-catching ensembles that encapsulate the spirit of the brands on show.

A brilliant source of inspiration, street style shots combine current looks with upcoming directional trends in a typically timeless Parisian manner. The top outfits from this month provide room to stick to pieces and silhouettes you love and update them by trying out new prints, making them accessible no matter your personal style or budget. There were thousands of looks we loved, but three trends in particular really stuck out. Here's what we'll be channeling in our autumn outfits.

The 3 biggest Paris Fashion Week street style trends

1. Check on check

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, plaid isn't a groundbreaking look for cooler months, but it was one of the most prolific street style trends in Paris. However, instead of typical flannels or longline coats, the fashion crowd pushed the print further with sophisticated co-ords and oversized button-downs. French clothing brands do patterns particularly well, so there's no better city to copy this look from. There's no going wrong with sharp suiting to play into this trend, but for a more undone feel an oversized slouchy shirt can be styled with everything from straight leg jeans to your best leggings.

2. Vivid leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true capsule wardrobe hero, a high-quality leather jacket is on trend every season. But forget classic black, this year it's all about bright and beautiful colour palettes that will make this piece the focal point of every outfit. The Paris fashion week street style crowd channeled this trend in multiple different ways, from pairing with matching trousers to a simple white tee and jeans. The easiest way to wear this trend if you don't typically gravitate towards dopamine dressing is to pair it with a muted colour palette and a pair of the best winter boots to seal the deal.

3. Pretty polka dots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most playful trends of fashion month, polka dots were seen all over Paris. Favoured by the Princess of Wales, it is a print that can be sported so many different ways, and these street style images prove it. But if you've never quite found a way to wear classic polka dots to suit your style, allow this trend to change your mind. Experiment with pieces that have different colour palettes and oversized dots for a more contemporary and less whimsical feel. A gorgeous print that will work for everything from brown boot outfit ideas to what to wear to a winter wedding, it has endless potential.

What do you wear to Paris Fashion Week? These street style looks prove that nothing is off-limits, but there are a few things that will give your outfit a timeless Parisian feel, and if you fall in love with the look, try putting together a French capsule wardrobe to channel this aesthetic regularly. Well-tailored suits, sophisticated loafers, and dainty jewellery are all great places to start, and there's no going wrong with a Breton top either. Take a look at our guide on what to wear in Paris for further inspiration.

From occasion dressing to everyday casual outfits, Paris Fashion Week street style trends provide no shortage of inspiration. Don't be afraid to reimagine these trending looks in a way that works for you, experimenting with texture and colour along the way, for a standout winter wardrobe.