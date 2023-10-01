The Paris Fashion Week street style trends you'll want to wear this season

These top 3 Paris Fashion Week street style trends are both chic and wearable, and we've found where you can shop them

paris fashion week street style trends september 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amelia Yeomans
By Amelia Yeomans
published

This year's Paris Fashion Week street style trends threw a lot of popular patterns into the mix, delightfully modernised for the current season. Providing ample inspiration for simple yet stylish dressing, there were several items that cropped up on repeat, and we're desperate to add them to our seasonal wardrobe.

Whilst Milan Fashion Week street style trends focused on monochromatic palettes, runway guests in Paris had a little more fun with prints and colour this month. Attending the shows of labels including Loewe, Givenchy, and Hermès, the style stakes were high - but the French really know how to deliver eye-catching ensembles that encapsulate the spirit of the brands on show.

A brilliant source of inspiration, street style shots combine current looks with upcoming directional trends in a typically timeless Parisian manner. The top outfits from this month provide room to stick to pieces and silhouettes you love and update them by trying out new prints, making them accessible no matter your personal style or budget. There were thousands of looks we loved, but three trends in particular really stuck out. Here's what we'll be channeling in our autumn outfits.

1. Check on check

composite of three paris street style trends - check

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, plaid isn't a groundbreaking look for cooler months, but it was one of the most prolific street style trends in Paris. However, instead of typical flannels or longline coats, the fashion crowd pushed the print further with sophisticated co-ords and oversized button-downs. French clothing brands do patterns particularly well, so there's no better city to copy this look from. There's no going wrong with sharp suiting to play into this trend, but for a more undone feel an oversized slouchy shirt can be styled with everything from straight leg jeans to your best leggings.

cos checked blazer
Cos Checked Blazer

RRP: £200 / $290 | Update your collection of the best blazers with this trendy oversized fit. With a mini houndstooth checked pattern, it nails the street style look without being too statement.

m&s checked shirt flat lay
M&S Checked Shirt

RRP: £25 / $43.99 | The simplest way to channel this trend, a comfortable checked shirt is a wardrobe essential. Go up a couple of sizes from your usual to get the slouchy oversized feel as seen in street style shots.

cos checked trousers
Cos Checked Trousers

RRP: £110 / $190 | Chic co-ords were everywhere in Paris this fashion month and the perfect fitting suit will get plenty of wear in your capsule wardrobe for work. Style with some loafers and a chunky scarf for winter.

2. Vivid leather

composite of three paris street style trends - colourful leather jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true capsule wardrobe hero, a high-quality leather jacket is on trend every season. But forget classic black, this year it's all about bright and beautiful colour palettes that will make this piece the focal point of every outfit. The Paris fashion week street style crowd channeled this trend in multiple different ways, from pairing with matching trousers to a simple white tee and jeans. The easiest way to wear this trend if you don't typically gravitate towards dopamine dressing is to pair it with a muted colour palette and a pair of the best winter boots to seal the deal.

Free People Clarkie Jacket
Free People Clarkie Jacket

RRP: £158 / $168 | Red is the best way to make a statement this season and this jacket has a cool Parisian edge. Wear this over any monochromatic outfit for an easy smart casual outfit ideas.

La Redoute Leather Trench
La Redoute Leather Trench

RRP: £335 (UK only) | If you prefer to stick to neutrals, a light brown is perfect for this trend. The lighter hue and longer trench cut will set it apart from your other best winter coats.

Sosandar Biker Jacket
Sosandar Biker Jacket

RRP: £275 / $360 | You can't go wrong with a biker style - undoubtedly one of the best leather jackets for women. Made from soft premium leather, it is a timeless high quality investment you can wear year-round.

3. Pretty polka dots

composite of three paris street style trends - polka dots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most playful trends of fashion month, polka dots were seen all over Paris. Favoured by the Princess of Wales, it is a print that can be sported so many different ways, and these street style images prove it. But if you've never quite found a way to wear classic polka dots to suit your style, allow this trend to change your mind. Experiment with pieces that have different colour palettes and oversized dots for a more contemporary and less whimsical feel. A gorgeous print that will work for everything from brown boot outfit ideas to what to wear to a winter wedding, it has endless potential.

Wolf & Badger Blouse
Wolf & Badger Blouse

RRP: £68 / $119 | Go bold with this green and pink combo and channel the fashion colour trends 2023. With a unique pleated collar and comfortable straight fit, it's ideal for work and play.

Joanie Polka Dot Dress
Joanie Polka Dot Dress

RRP: £69 / $105 | Take inspiration from Kate Middleton's dresses with a polka dot midi. With a tiered skirt and puff sleeves, this white number with black spots looks straight out of Paris Fashion Week.

Ganni Midi Skirt
Ganni Midi Skirt

RRP: £108 / $133 | We spotted many an oversized polka dot in Paris this season, making this skirt perfectly on trend. We love the asymmetric cut that adds a little something extra to this classic print.

What do you wear to Paris Fashion Week?

These street style looks prove that nothing is off-limits, but there are a few things that will give your outfit a timeless Parisian feel, and if you fall in love with the look, try putting together a French capsule wardrobe to channel this aesthetic regularly. Well-tailored suits, sophisticated loafers, and dainty jewellery are all great places to start, and there's no going wrong with a Breton top either. Take a look at our guide on what to wear in Paris for further inspiration.

From occasion dressing to everyday casual outfits, Paris Fashion Week street style trends provide no shortage of inspiration. Don't be afraid to reimagine these trending looks in a way that works for you, experimenting with texture and colour along the way, for a standout winter wardrobe.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

Latest