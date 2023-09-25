The Milan Fashion Week street style trends we'll be adding to our wardrobes

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Milan Fashion Week street style images offer one of the best points of reference for what will be trending this season. Home to labels such as Fendi, Gucci, and Prada - to name just a few - it's no surprise that the city's runway guests are some of the best dressed in the fashion world.

If you're anything like us, you will have been paying close attention to the upcoming autumn/winter fashion trends 2023. Although there is plenty to get excited about, it can be tricky to figure out how to translate runway trends into your own everyday wardrobe. That's where street style comes in. A masterclass in creating modern and distinctive ensembles, Milan street style in particular proves that you don't need to totally revamp your wardrobe to be able to play into current trends, and there are looks to suit absolutely every age too.

Quiet Luxury has been everywhere this year and no one captures this aesthetic quite like the Italians. But if you are at a bit of a loss for how to add a trendy edge to sophisticated looks that work for you, let this be your official lesson. Whilst the clothes on the runways were as chic and utilitarian as ever, guests of all ages really let their personal style shine through, and there were several looks in particular that attracted our attention for all the right reasons. This is what we've spotted the Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 guests wearing on repeat, plus the best pieces to shop now to recreate these looks.

The top Milan Fashion Week street style trends we loved

1. Pleats please

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Preppy pieces were a huge New York Fashion Week street style trend earlier this year and the look is remaining strong. But it showed up in one particular way this fashion month: the pleated skirt. This is a look we saw being worn over and over again in Milan and we won't be surprised if it crops up in Paris too. Although pleats may initially make you think of youthful school-esque outfits, these street style shots prove that it translates perfectly to a more mature look with a midi or maxi cut.

If sequin skirts are a little too playful for your personal style, or you just want to invest in more versatile pieces, a neutral pleated skirt could be for you. They are also the ideal shape for accentuating the waist and obscuring the legs, so it's a silhouette to keep in mind if you want to create an hourglass shape. Equal parts smart and chic, this is a timeless look that anyone can pull off.

2. Groutfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering what on earth a groutfit is? Allow us to explain. The term simply refers to an entirely 'grey outfit', and the look is becoming so popular that it might even rival Barbiecore pink as one of this year's most popular colours to wear. Monochromatic dressing has always been a shortcut to a sophisticated look - think all black or all white ensembles - but grey is a slightly new take that the fashion crowd is clearly loving.

Neither too light nor too dark, it hits the sweet spot for transitional autumn and winter dressing. Groutfits were also spotted at London Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 shows including Roksanda, further proving it is a true high-end look that can be made to suit anyone's personal style. One of the easiest trends to throw together by mixing and matching various grey pieces, it is one we will definitely be channeling.

White Company Crew Neck View at The White Company RRP: £110 / $159 | If you don't already own one of the best cashmere sweaters, this is your sign to make the purchase. A light yet warm basis for a comfortable groutfit, finish the look with some grey tailored trousers. Mint Velvet Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £119 / $196 | The easiest way to channel a groutfit is through a comfortable dress. With a chic high neck and midi cut that is made for styling with the best knee high boots, this will get infinite wear in your wardrobe. & Other Stories Coat View at Stories RRP: £225 / $329 | With a collar that can be turned up to give the illusion of a turtleneck dress, this wool coat will give you a groutfit in one simple step. To keep things monochrome, layer with a grey long sleeved tee.

3. Business attire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suits will never go out of style, but we've been seeing them re-imagined in Milan Fashion Week street style shots. Though typically associated with days in the office or what to wear to a job interview, this season they're being worn anywhere and everywhere. But how do you inject some personality into the look and avoid appearing too formal? The devil is in the details.

We love the statement red tie look that has been paired with the best designer heels, but the ensemble can also be made more modern by adding a mini bag and a pair of the best sunglasses. So don't think that a lack of formal events will prevent you from trying out this look - it will work just as beautifully for dinner dates or even a day shopping when you want to feel your best. We loved seeing women of all ages mastering this trend in Milan, making clear that it really is an ensemble that looks good on everyone.

H&M Pinstripe Trousers View at H&M RRP: £18.99 / $25.99 | With a slouchy fit that can be easily dressed down with one of the best t-shirts, these pinstripe trousers capture the business trend. Team with the matching blazer when heading to the office. H&M Pinstripe Blazer View at H&M RRP: £54.99 / $74.99 | Though you may not opt to wear the full suit every day, it always pays to have one in your wardrobe. An investment that will never age, this will last well beyond the season for years to come. Wolf & Badger Tie View at Wolf & Badger RRP: £113 / $95 | Add a hit of dopamine dressing to your business attire with a bright coloured tie. Contrast with a white shirt to really make this preppy accessory pop.

4. Floor-skimming coats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The coat trends 2023 are brimming with unique takes on outerwear and it's clear that oversized is the way to go this season. Floor-skimming silhouettes were spotted again and again at Milan Fashion Week and the good news is that this shape can work with any coat style, so the options are endless. Whether you gravitate towards the best puffer for practicality or like a faux fur number, you can experiment with the look.

If you worry about swamping your frame with this trend, select a piece that has a belt tie to cinch in the waist or style it with a different but complimentary colour underneath to create contrast between your outfit and your jacket. We also love the extra-baggy look that will make winter layering a breeze and add a relaxed edge to the look, so don't feel as though you need to highlight your shape if loose fits are more your style. Finish off your ensemble with some elegant heeled boots and a black handbag to pull it all together.

AllSaints Ellen Coat View at AllSaints RRP: £399 (UK only) | A black coat can form the basis of infinite autumn outfit ideas and we love this longline shape. Made from a premium Italian wool blend, it will keep you warm this winter. Raey Blanket Coat View at Matches RRP: £895 / $1,320 | Not only are coats extra long according to Milan Fashion Week street style, but they're also extra oversized. This swooping blanket shape captures the trending look without compromising comfort. Aligne Trench Coat View at Aligne RRP: £189 / $285 | One of the best trench coats due to its adjustable silhouette, this sage hue will attract all the right attention. Trenches were everywhere at Milan Fashion Week, so this is a guaranteed on-trend buy.

5. 80s blazers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You heard it here first - shoulder pads are back. 80s-style blazers seemed to be around every corner in Milan, so it's clear this is a rapidly growing trend for the end of 2023. Look out for slightly longer cuts and waist-nipping styles that draw the eye upwards to get that true vintage triangular shape that will set your blazer apart from regular styles.

A blazer can form the basis of a minimalist capsule wardrobe and quirky elements like shoulder pads demonstrate how you can give timeless items a modern and quirky appeal without moving too far away from pieces that you feel comfortable and confident in. One of the trends that we saw sported by all ages in Milan, it is a trend with universal appeal. Also a brilliant purchase for smart casual outfit ideas, it can be thrown over some slouchy jeans and trainers to totally transform the look.

Kitri Stripe Blazer View at Kitri RRP: £185 / $290 | Available in a co-ord, you can channel two Milan street style trends in one by making it a business look. With a boxier shape that will suit shorter torsos, this piece pairs beautifully with the best leggings. Frankie Shop Blazer View at Matches RRP: £318 / $337 | Extra-wide shoulder pads are the key to nailing this look, but they're a pretty big statement. Tone it down by opting for a neutral coloured blazer to make the trend more wearable. Cos Oversized Blazer View at Cos RRP: £200 / $290 | This has 80s written all over it. An exaggerated silhouette that is effortlessly cool, this is one of the best blazers on the high street. Layer with a chunky knit when temperatures plummet.

How long is Milan Fashion Week? Milan Fashion Week runs from the 19th to the 25th September 2023. This is when you will find labels such as Prada, Fendi, MaxMara, and Versace showing their collections for the spring/summer 2024 season. Straight after Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week begins, spanning from the 25th of September to the 3rd of October 2023.

Whether you are in the market for new winter staples or you're looking for styling inspiration to revamp your current wardrobe, Milan Fashion Week street style is undoubtedly one of the best places to discern what will be trending for the rest of this year. We loved seeing age diversity across the various trends, speaking to the fact that the best looks can and should work for everyone. These trends are bound to be across the high street by the end of this season, so get ahead of the crowd by channeling these chic and sophisticated looks now.