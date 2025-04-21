We adore this spring weather, but a jumper is still essential - Sienna Miller's pastel pink knit is the dream

Bold florals, utilitarian tones and even bright neons are some of the spring/summer fashion trends we're ready to get stuck into - but who could forget the soft and gentle beauty of pastel shades, especially when some delicate knitwear is required.

Back in 2022, Sienna Miller expertly styled a baby pink jumper and pair of lilac, wide-leg jeans to create an outfit that both screams spring and is ideal for in-between weather. Coming up with outfit ideas that are perfect for 16-20 degrees can be tricky, so we're certainly taking note.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's Pastel Look

Styling the relaxed fit of the casual jumper to create a flattering silhouette, Sienna French tucked the front of the pretty piece into the high-sitting waist of her lavender-toned trousers. This is a great styling trick for when you're wearing various slouchy pieces, making sure you're not swamped by too much bagginess.

Boasting a cargo-style feel and a wide-leg fit, Sienna's stylish bottoms made for a cool alternative to jeans - and are a chic reminder that we don't always have to venture into skirt territory to look put-together in smart casual.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, has long been a die-hard fan of Sienna's fashion sense. While she admires the actress's out-there style, she's always keen to see her do something a little more delicate, too.

Caroline says, "Pastels wouldn't normally be a trend I'd associate with boho queen Sienna Miller, but it really works on her. Don't be afraid to mix more than one colour - just follow her lead and keep accessories neutral.

"Sienna's boots are by Charles & Keith, and they are the perfect way to balance out her Everlane pink knit and trousers by B Sides."