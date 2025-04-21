We adore this spring weather, but a jumper is still essential - Sienna Miller's pastel pink knit is the dream

It's undeniable that spring has arrived, but sunny April weather can still come with a chill. We're taking inspiration from Sienna Miller's pastel pink knit.

Sienna Miller wearing pastel pink jumper on November 1, 2022 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

Bold florals, utilitarian tones and even bright neons are some of the spring/summer fashion trends we're ready to get stuck into - but who could forget the soft and gentle beauty of pastel shades, especially when some delicate knitwear is required.

Back in 2022, Sienna Miller expertly styled a baby pink jumper and pair of lilac, wide-leg jeans to create an outfit that both screams spring and is ideal for in-between weather. Coming up with outfit ideas that are perfect for 16-20 degrees can be tricky, so we're certainly taking note.

Sienna Miller wearing pastel pink jumper and light purple jeans on November 1, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's Pastel Look

lilac wide leg trousers
NIKKI LUND Marianna Wide Leg Pants

Made from a linen-like fabric that perfectly balances the structure of jeans with a softer, more floating silhouette, these wide leg lilac trousers are a comfortable and versatile spring staple.

pink funnel neck jumper
Karen Kane Funnel Neck Bouclé Sweater

Made from a wool-kissed fabric for a touch of cosy warmth, this knit boasts a chic funnel neck and straight-falling shape for an easy and comfortable fit - plus, the bouclé yarns create wonderful texture.

vegan leather crossbody bag
bugatti Opera Crossbody

Made from a stunning stone-coloured vegan leather, this crossbody is super versatile and brings a light and bright touch to any outfit without being too harsh on the eye like a bright and brilliant white often can be.

pink roll neck jumper
Oliver Bonas Pink Fluffy Roll Neck Knitted Jumper

Made from recycled polyester and a touch of wool, this jumper is equal parts cosy and lightweight, which makes it ideal for spring. The light pink knit is beautiful and soft, with the roll neck creating a stunning shape.

pointed-toe ballet flats
Open Edit Oriana Pointed Toe Mary Jane Flat

These stunning point-toe shoes make knowing how to style ballet flats a breeze, with their simple yet striking design easily pairing with jeans, midi skirts, your best dresses and any other wardrobe staple you love to wear.

lilac jeans
Phase Eight Ramona Straight Leg Jeans

With a comfortable and flattering high waist, these lilac jeans boast a relaxed, straight leg and lightly cropped hem. Practical pockets and belt loops finish off the style perfectly.

Styling the relaxed fit of the casual jumper to create a flattering silhouette, Sienna French tucked the front of the pretty piece into the high-sitting waist of her lavender-toned trousers. This is a great styling trick for when you're wearing various slouchy pieces, making sure you're not swamped by too much bagginess.

Boasting a cargo-style feel and a wide-leg fit, Sienna's stylish bottoms made for a cool alternative to jeans - and are a chic reminder that we don't always have to venture into skirt territory to look put-together in smart casual.

Sienna Miller wearing pastel pink jumper and light purple jeans on November 1, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, has long been a die-hard fan of Sienna's fashion sense. While she admires the actress's out-there style, she's always keen to see her do something a little more delicate, too.

Caroline says, "Pastels wouldn't normally be a trend I'd associate with boho queen Sienna Miller, but it really works on her. Don't be afraid to mix more than one colour - just follow her lead and keep accessories neutral.

"Sienna's boots are by Charles & Keith, and they are the perfect way to balance out her Everlane pink knit and trousers by B Sides."

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸