Spring weather sending your style into a spin? Reese Witherspoon’s pointelle jumper and jeans are the answer

Spring weather is always a little unpredictable but this year it seems to be even more chaotic than usual. One day it's warm and sunny, the next it's cold and rainy again, and the effort to decide between a lighter denim jacket or my best trench coat is a very real struggle right now.

I have found choosing an outfit way trickier than usual, as anything too light and floaty will feel cold first thing, but too many layers will mean that I’m a sweaty mess by lunchtime. For me, jeans and a t-shirt has become my go-to, and it seems Reese Witherspoon has had the same idea as she recently shared some gorgeous snaps of her outfit that ticked all the spring/summer fashion trend boxes, and it's a wonderfully wearable look for between seasons too.

The actress wore a cream-toned pointelle t-shirt and a pair of light wash straight leg jeans, which she finished perfectly with some white strappy, block heels. It's such a chic combination, and the woven fabric of the top gives it a little extra warmth without being too heavy. It really is a winning ensemble to suit the unpredictable weather, and I will be recreating it for the foreseeable future.

Like the outfit as much as I do? The loose-knit t-shirt is from Reese’s very own fashion label Draper James, and is available to buy in the same off-white colour as well as five other standout shades. You can find it along with my edit of high street hero buys to recreate her stylish combination below.

Get the Look

Reese Witherspoon wearing the Draper James Pointelle top Exact Match
Draper James
Short Sleeve Pointelle Sweater

Reese shows us all how to wear this woven top perfectly. The crochet top works well with lighter denim, but the soft muted cream colour means it'll sit well with bolder patterned separates too.

H&M, Slim Straight High Jean
H&M
Slim Straight High Jean

When it comes to finding the best jeans for your body type, a straight leg fit is a safe bet. The structured yet non-clingy shape is universally flattering and this high-waist pair will cinch in your middle too.

Sam Edelman, Daniella Ankle Strap Sandal
Sam Edelman
Daniella Ankle Strap Sandal

Finish your ensemble like Reese with a fresh pair of white sandals. The block heel on this strappy design make them a little more supportive than a stiletto and will work well as comfortable wedding guest shoes.

Shop More Pointelle Pieces

Next , Cotton Collared Crochet Short Sleeve Top
Next
Cotton Collared Crochet Short Sleeve Top

The oversized collar and puffed sleeves on this top gives the crochet fabric a very feminine feel that will work well for a special occasion or to simply add a little romance to a daytime outfit.

Nobody's Child , Cream Mock Crochet Swing Vest
Nobody's Child
Cream Mock Crochet Swing Vest

A sleeveless top like this one will be even lighter to wear once the weather warms, but if you're unsure about showing off your arms, you can try layering over a soft grey tshirt or a fresh white blouse.

River Island , White Diamante Trim Crochet Polo Top
River Island
White Diamante Trim Crochet Polo Top

I love the combination of sporty polo-style neckline and glitzy diamante buttons on this top - it's the ultimate high-low style piece that can work for a wide range of occasions.

The loose knit texture of Reese's top works well to add a little more interest to her outfit compared to a simpler cotton t-shirt, but it still feels very casual and relaxed to wear. The woven piece looks great with jeans, but will sit equally as well with an a-line skirt or even a pair of leopard print trousers. Thanks to Reese and her effortless fashion know-how, spring dressing just a lot easier.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

