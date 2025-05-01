Reese Witherspoon found the most flattering (and easy) way to wear white jeans

Reese Witherspoon always looks great, and not just on the red carpet. Her everyday wardrobe is often surprisingly simple, with the actress pairing the most basic of items to create looks that are both comfortable and stylish.

During a boat trip, Reese was pictured wearing an all-white outfit consisting of flared white jeans and a white jumper, which proved that sometimes going simple can be an eye-catching option.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "I think so often when you're thinking about how to style white jeans, your instinct can be to pair them with a pop of colour, but Reese's look is a lesson in doubling up on neutrals. It's so easy, and the result is very chic."

'Don’t worry about a thing... except going overboard!' Reese captioned the envy-inducing photos, taken just as the sun was setting, which show the actor beaming at the camera before looking into the horizon.

White jeans can be a daunting wardrobe staple to style, especially if you're used to darker and deeper denim tones. But, as Reese shows us, their timeless and sleek white shade makes them perfect to pair with a simple knit.

Reese's bootcut jeans are a good bet for any shape, with the flattering waist and classic flared silhouette creating a simple and wearable look. But if you're not sure what style is right for you, our guide to the best jeans for your body type has everything you need to know to make picking out the perfect pair a breeze.

It's not only us here at woman&home who are thankful for her fashion inspiration. Fans were quick to express their approval of how Reese has mastered wearing classic white jeans, with one writing under the post, "Dear Reese I’ve been looking for good white jeans please tell me where you got these." While another said, "you look as beautiful as the skyline."