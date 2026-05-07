Victoria Beckham just delivered the ultimate blueprint for styling white jeans this summer, and it's so simple and elegant

I'm always in awe of Victoria Beckham’s style, but her love for power suits and more sophisticated, elevated staples means that I'm not always able to recreate her looks on an everyday basis. However, she was just spotted wearing a spring capsule wardrobe hero: white jeans, styled simply with an oversized knit, and I think I'm ready to get my light denim out again.

Usually, when Victoria wears denim, she sticks to dark washes, but spotted out in London last week, she created a much brighter feel by wearing a pair of straight-leg, white jeans. As well as feeling decidedly spring-ready, the fit gave her outfit a laid-back and easy-going feel, which her relaxed-fit knitwear complemented perfectly.

Introducing understated colour, she styled the jeans with an olive green jumper, and the earthy hues were echoed in her shoe choice of brown suede. Accessorised, of course, with her iconic oversized sunglasses, creating an elevated but casual look that’s so easy to recreate right now.

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(Image credit: Backgrid)

Recreate Victoria Beckham's White Jeans Outfit

Levi's 501 '90s Jeans £100 at Levi's An updated take on the classic 501 jeans, this pair of Levi's features a classic mid-rise waist and a loose, straight fit that gives you a relaxed fit through the leg. They're the ideal style to wear day-to-day through spring. English Factory Cozy Crewneck Sweater £42.40 (was £60.57) at Nordstrom Wool-kissed for a touch of added warmth, this khaki jumper is an effortless piece to pair with white jeans and use, as Victoria did, to complement the bright and crisp denim. M&S Suede Flat Ballet Pumps £40 at M&S Victoria's jeans pooled slightly at the ankle and covered a lot of her shoes, meaning she went for an unfussy and clean pair. These M&S ballet flats are a great option if you're recreating her look, as they are sleek and neat. River Island White High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans £49 at River Island Like Victoria's jeans, this pair from River Island feature a straight leg with a relaxed fit, easy-going feel. The high waist balances this out to ensure a flattering, proportional look. COS Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan £169 at COS Buttoned up, this cardigan is a great alternative to a jumper, with its V-neckline creating a flattering shape against jeans. Plus, it's super versatile and can be worn layered over many spring staples. H&M Suede Footbed Mules £74.99 at H&M Mules are an easy, slip-on shoe to wear with jeans, especially in the spring when we're looking for sandal-like styles. This real leather pair is particularly great for recreating Victoria's look.

Straight-leg jeans are a classic and timeless denim silhouette, and they’re really having a moment right now. As well as being some of the most comfortable jeans you can wear, they’re universally flattering and versatile, too. Working for both casual and smarter occasions, as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit, they can also be worn as party wear – seriously, Margot Robbie even wore a pair to this year’s Met Gala after party.

Victoria proves you don’t have to go OTT when it comes to white jeans outfits, and her unfussy approach creates a sleek and polished outfit. The olive hue contrasts beautifully with the white, and even though it's a jeans and jumper look, it feels spring-ready.

If you’re daunted by the idea of styling white jeans, neutrals are your best bet, as they will ground and add a muted finish to the brighter white hues. Adding tan shoes, tapping into more earthy hues, creates a very chic and relaxed, yet polished look.

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