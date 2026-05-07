Victoria Beckham just delivered the ultimate blueprint for styling white jeans this summer, and it's so simple and elegant
She ditched her go-to power suit for an easy-going, casual look
I'm always in awe of Victoria Beckham’s style, but her love for power suits and more sophisticated, elevated staples means that I'm not always able to recreate her looks on an everyday basis. However, she was just spotted wearing a spring capsule wardrobe hero: white jeans, styled simply with an oversized knit, and I think I'm ready to get my light denim out again.
Usually, when Victoria wears denim, she sticks to dark washes, but spotted out in London last week, she created a much brighter feel by wearing a pair of straight-leg, white jeans. As well as feeling decidedly spring-ready, the fit gave her outfit a laid-back and easy-going feel, which her relaxed-fit knitwear complemented perfectly.
Introducing understated colour, she styled the jeans with an olive green jumper, and the earthy hues were echoed in her shoe choice of brown suede. Accessorised, of course, with her iconic oversized sunglasses, creating an elevated but casual look that’s so easy to recreate right now.Article continues below
Recreate Victoria Beckham's White Jeans Outfit
Straight-leg jeans are a classic and timeless denim silhouette, and they’re really having a moment right now. As well as being some of the most comfortable jeans you can wear, they’re universally flattering and versatile, too. Working for both casual and smarter occasions, as part of a jeans and a blazer outfit, they can also be worn as party wear – seriously, Margot Robbie even wore a pair to this year’s Met Gala after party.
Victoria proves you don’t have to go OTT when it comes to white jeans outfits, and her unfussy approach creates a sleek and polished outfit. The olive hue contrasts beautifully with the white, and even though it's a jeans and jumper look, it feels spring-ready.
If you’re daunted by the idea of styling white jeans, neutrals are your best bet, as they will ground and add a muted finish to the brighter white hues. Adding tan shoes, tapping into more earthy hues, creates a very chic and relaxed, yet polished look.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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