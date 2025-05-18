Juliette Binoche's airport outfit included a chic lightweight knit that's perfect for the changing weather
Let's face it, the weather often lets us down
While summer is officially on the horizon, it doesn’t mean the weather always wants to play ball. A glorious sunshine-filled morning can quickly turn into a grey, windy afternoon, so it's always best to have a handy extra layer around for when things turn cool.
My heavier black and grey knitwear from the winter months feels a bit drab for this time of year, so I was looking for some style inspiration. I found exactly what I was looking for when I spotted a picture of Juliette Binoche wearing a gorgeous burgundy jumper complete with white chevron print across the front. The 61-year-old actress was photographed landing at the airport in France ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, and she was wearing a classic outfit combination that I really loved.
The celebrity teamed her Tory Burch berry-toned sweater with a classic pair of blue straight leg jeans, one of the best trench coats I’ve seen in a while, and finished her ensemble with a chunky pair of matching burgundy loafers. It’s one of those timeless and winning looks that can easily be recreated for everyday, and the vintage-sports style knit will be great for slinging over a light dress or T-shirt on those chillier evenings over the coming weeks.
Shop The Look
Exact Match
The retro chevrons across the front of this woven piece gives the otherwise simple staple a high fashion feel and will easily add a vintage touch to your daytime look.
If you're unsure about the best jeans for your body type, a classic straight leg is a good place to start as its a fit that is universally flattering. This pair is available in three other colours too.
Shop more burgundy knits
Stripes are always on trend, and this chunky knit shows them off well. Wear it with a slip skirt for a dressier spin or keep it simple with wide leg jeans and your most comfortable trainers.
The deep berry shade of Juliette’s jumper combined with sporty-inspired white stripes will work now but will also be a gorgeous choice once autumn comes around again. As well as wearing with jeans, during the colder months you could try pairing your top with grey tailored trousers or a corduroy skirt and your best knee-high boots too.
The star's knitted piece is chic, cosy and versatile, and it's a look that I will be stealing for when the Great British weather inevitably lets us down.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
