Sienna Miller's beloved basket bag is still available to buy - and it's more affordable than you might think
She ditched the designer totes in favour of this high street style last summer
We've spotted Sienna Miller carrying designer handbags by Prada, Chloe and Chanel, so it's safe to say her accessories collection is exceptional.
It also means that when she opts for a high street style instead, you know it's got to be really good.
Last summer, she was pictured not only once, but on two occasions, carrying a heatwave-ready basket bag by one of the best French clothing brands, Sezane. It's been on my wish list ever since, but of course, all of the variations of it are super popular so keep selling out.
The Sezane Justine basket bag has just come back into stock in the navy handle version, and it reminded my how much I love this high street handbag.
If you go for the largest size à la Sienna, you can fit everything but the kitchen sink in this roomy tote. A book, a beach towel, sun cream, water, a laptop... the maxi version is ludicrously capacious!
The neutral colourway means it will work with every outfit in your summer capsule wardrobe, which is genius. It's available in different versions, including a gold leather strap option, but I'm personally going to follow Sienna's lead and stick to either tan leather handles like hers, or the newly restocked navy.
Shop the Sezane Justine basket bag
Exact match
Sienna is carrying the £320 maxi version, but there's also a medium size for £220, and a mini version for £190.
Back in stock
A smaller, more curved version of Sienna's, this one arrived back in stock today. Don't wait until it sells out again!
As soon as I got the email from Sezane today to say the Justine was back in stock, it went straight into my shopping basket. The ever-popular Bobby trench and Ninon Ballerinas are back as well.
As Sezane says, "Is it even French summer without one? Mini or maxi, embroidered or classic, these bags are woven to wander - whether you're seaside or sidewalk-bound". Take it on holiday with you, then fit all your office essentials in it when you're back home. It's got a cotton pouch inside to keep all your valuables safe, too.
Shop more basket bags
Raffia bags are all I carry in the summer months, and if you're after a bargain bag you can take on holiday and not worry too much about, Amazon is the place to go. One customer gave this five stars, saying: "I'm so impressed with this bag. I got it for a really good price and wasn't sure what to expect. It looks really lovely, is very roomy (I can fit, diary, lunch bag, umbrella, large water bottle and more in it) and great handles."
One of the best designer lookalikes you'll see today, this bears more than a passing resemblance to the Loewe basket bag you'll notice everywhere now that summer's arrived. That tan patch on the front functions are a handy pocket, too.
