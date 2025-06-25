Sienna Miller's beloved basket bag is still available to buy - and it's more affordable than you might think

We've spotted Sienna Miller carrying designer handbags by Prada, Chloe and Chanel, so it's safe to say her accessories collection is exceptional.

It also means that when she opts for a high street style instead, you know it's got to be really good.

Last summer, she was pictured not only once, but on two occasions, carrying a heatwave-ready basket bag by one of the best French clothing brands, Sezane. It's been on my wish list ever since, but of course, all of the variations of it are super popular so keep selling out.

The Sezane Justine basket bag has just come back into stock in the navy handle version, and it reminded my how much I love this high street handbag.

If you go for the largest size à la Sienna, you can fit everything but the kitchen sink in this roomy tote. A book, a beach towel, sun cream, water, a laptop... the maxi version is ludicrously capacious!

The neutral colourway means it will work with every outfit in your summer capsule wardrobe, which is genius. It's available in different versions, including a gold leather strap option, but I'm personally going to follow Sienna's lead and stick to either tan leather handles like hers, or the newly restocked navy.

Sienna Miller carrying her Sezane bag in June 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Sezane Justine basket bag

Exact match Sezane Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Natural Raffia £320 at Sezane Sienna is carrying the £320 maxi version, but there's also a medium size for £220, and a mini version for £190. Back in stock Sezane Justine Basket Bag - Deep Natural Navy Raffia £220 at Sezane A smaller, more curved version of Sienna's, this one arrived back in stock today. Don't wait until it sells out again!

As soon as I got the email from Sezane today to say the Justine was back in stock, it went straight into my shopping basket. The ever-popular Bobby trench and Ninon Ballerinas are back as well.

As Sezane says, "Is it even French summer without one? Mini or maxi, embroidered or classic, these bags are woven to wander - whether you're seaside or sidewalk-bound". Take it on holiday with you, then fit all your office essentials in it when you're back home. It's got a cotton pouch inside to keep all your valuables safe, too.

