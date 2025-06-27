I've found Martha Stewart's chic crossover slingback sandals – and they're up to 30% off right now

Martha Stewart was recently spotted in New York during the taping of her well-loved podcast, wearing a pair of the chicest beige crossover sandals that are now on sale and selling fast.

If you're currently searching for what to wear in the heat, and warm-weather footwear is high on your to-buy list, Martha's Vince Helena Slingback Sandals are the ultimate find. With a slightly chunky sole, a buckled strap, and an elevated criss-cross design, I'm adding them to my cart immediately – and you might want to do the same.

Martha styled the sandals with a cropped white blazer paired with some of the best wide-leg jeans in a dark-wash denim. A simple, sophisticated outfit formula that's comfortable enough to wear all day, even in climbing temperatures.

Image of Martha Stewart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her left hand, she carries an iconic Goyard tote bag in a forest green, adding a pop of color to this otherwise neutral outfit.

Although the exact dune colorway is almost sold out, the sandals are still available in plenty of sizes in the chicest toasted wheat variation. This version features an on-trend raffia material that leans perfectly into the natural textures we're seeing appear in the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.

Shop Martha's Sandal's & Similar Styles

Image of dune coloured sandalsexact match
Vince
Helena Slingback Sandal - Dune

These sand-colored sandals feature a foam footbed that will keep you feeling as good as you'll look. The rich dune hue will complement almost any outfit, although sizes are limited, so hurry.

Image of beige sandals
Vince
Helena Slingback Sandal - Wheat

Woven raffia materials are everywhere at the moment, from footwear to handbags, and these sandals are a great way to tap into the trend. If you wanted to, you could match these sandals with a raffia tote bag like this one.

Image of sandalsSimilar Style
Sorel
REIN CB Crisscross Sandal

The footwear brand Sorel is well-loved by Royalty, including the Princess of Wales. These criss-crossing leather sandals are a striking lookalike for Martha's Vince pair with a practical slingback design and chunky sole.

Shop Martha's Look

Image of white blazer
Reiss
Double-Breasted Textured Cropped Blazer with Wool and Cotton in White

If you're looking to add some tailoring to your current rotation, this textured blazer will do just the trick. The gold-tone buttons and padded shoulder give this jacket extra fashion points.

Image of Levi's jeans
Levi's
Women's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

With a 70s-inspired silhouette, these wide-leg jeans will add vintage flair to your current denim collection. Team with cotton t-shirts or lightweight blouses during the warmer season, and finish with some leather sandals.

Image of t-shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-shirt

COS is a go-to brand for quality organic cotton basics. This short-sleeve t-shirt will become a cornerstone of your closet. Tuck into denim shorts, breezy summer skirts, or your favorite tailored pants.

A good summer sandal combines comfort, style, and versatility. Look for styles with cushioned footbeds that are designed for all-day wear, especially if you're headed on summer outings or vacations that require lots of walking or you're on the go in your day-to-day life.

How versatile your sandals are is equally as important, as high temperatures mean that you'll reach for them more than you're closed-toe footwear. Opt for colorways that pair easily with the dominant shades featured in your existing summer capsule closet.

You can't go wrong with soft or dark neutral tones such as ecru, beige, black, or even navy – neutrals will effortlessly pair with the best linen staples, laid-back denim, and more vibrant pieces.

