I've found Martha Stewart's chic crossover slingback sandals – and they're up to 30% off right now

Martha Stewart was recently spotted in New York during the taping of her well-loved podcast, wearing a pair of the chicest beige crossover sandals that are now on sale and selling fast.

If you're currently searching for what to wear in the heat, and warm-weather footwear is high on your to-buy list, Martha's Vince Helena Slingback Sandals are the ultimate find. With a slightly chunky sole, a buckled strap, and an elevated criss-cross design, I'm adding them to my cart immediately – and you might want to do the same.

Martha styled the sandals with a cropped white blazer paired with some of the best wide-leg jeans in a dark-wash denim. A simple, sophisticated outfit formula that's comfortable enough to wear all day, even in climbing temperatures.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her left hand, she carries an iconic Goyard tote bag in a forest green, adding a pop of color to this otherwise neutral outfit.

Although the exact dune colorway is almost sold out, the sandals are still available in plenty of sizes in the chicest toasted wheat variation. This version features an on-trend raffia material that leans perfectly into the natural textures we're seeing appear in the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.

Shop Martha's Sandal's & Similar Styles

Shop Martha's Look

A good summer sandal combines comfort, style, and versatility. Look for styles with cushioned footbeds that are designed for all-day wear, especially if you're headed on summer outings or vacations that require lots of walking or you're on the go in your day-to-day life.

How versatile your sandals are is equally as important, as high temperatures mean that you'll reach for them more than you're closed-toe footwear. Opt for colorways that pair easily with the dominant shades featured in your existing summer capsule closet.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can't go wrong with soft or dark neutral tones such as ecru, beige, black, or even navy – neutrals will effortlessly pair with the best linen staples, laid-back denim, and more vibrant pieces.