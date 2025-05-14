Celebrities love these jeans - and Reese Witherspoon's espadrilles and light spring knit make the perfect pairing

While investing in basic closet staples and sophisticated minimal styles is a must for anyone pulling together a spring capsule wardrobe, it can sometimes feel like your clothes collection is lacking a playful touch.

But you don't have to ditch your neutrals, chic monochrome looks and comfortable denim in favor of daring patterns or vivid colors to liven it up - as Reese Witherspoon proved with her stunning spring styling.

We spotted this beautiful fresh look in a video posted to Reese's Instagram and haven't been able to stop thinking about it since. Getting creative in the sun, she can be seen wearing a certain style of denim that has been very popular with the A-list crowd of late: jeans with front pocket detailing. The style is full of charm and makes for the perfect versatile yet fashion-forward piece you'll be wearing on repeat this season.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr is also a fan. She says: "As someone who wears jeans most days, I'm always on the hunt for new denim trends. The pockets on Reese's style might feel like such a small, simple detail, but they'll go a long way in making this wardrobe staple feel fresh."

We smell a new denim trend on the horizon, with not only Reese but also the likes of Claudia Schiffer being spotted wearing these vintage-feeling jeans recently. We're not complaining!

The front pocket detailing is just stunning and, after seeing Reese's effortlessly chic styling, we're more convinced than ever that we need a similar pair, stat.

ONLY 3/4 Sleeve Knit Sweater $36 at ASOS A brilliant alternative to traditional knits, this short-sleeved style will keep you warmer than a tee, without overheating during transitional weather. A chic and sophisticated piece that can be dressed up or down easily, it will make even the most comfortable outfits feel more refined. Madewell Emmett Wide-Leg Jean: Let Down Hem Edition $138 at Madewell If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, this high-waisted, wide leg style is universally flattering. With a very similar feel to Reese's denim, they will transform your jeans collection effortlessly. Dune London Kaino Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandal £125 at Nordstrom We love the spring-ready feel Reese created by pairing her jeans with wedge sandals. Adding height without the discomfort of a thin heel, these stunning and versatile wedges are a spring and summer staple.

Dressing for changeable weather is never easy, especially when you want your spring outfit ideas to be both chic and comfortable. This is a problem we all experience and, though we might not want to think about it before summer has even happened, we'll be going through it again come fall.

But Reese has provided us with the ultimate inspiration by opting for a light, short-sleeved knit that will add just the right amount of warmth but has more interest than the standard best wool sweaters.

Likewise, her denim silhouette has the beauty of being both wearable and unique, thanks to the front pockets. Flattering, comfortable, and endlessly stylish, these jeans can be worn with chunky boots and a sweet knitted cardigan, like the viral Sezane Gaspard cardigan, for a cozy yet fashion-forward look while the weather it still a little chilly. Or you could go for something a little more styled up and pair the denim staple with a blazer and sneakers for the office.

Reese's wedged sandals are ideal for spring though, with the elevated style elongating the leg and bringing a touch of warm-weather flair to the jeans.