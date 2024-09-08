Claudia Schiffer's flared jeans, buttoned cardigan and tan sandals made for easy in between seasons dressing
Claudia's look was the perfect style blend for a September day
Claudia Schiffer's flared jeans, button cardigan and tan sandals made the perfect combination for in between the seasons - and we’ll definitely be recreating her chic, laidback look this September.
With summer on its way out, most of us want to make room for our autumn capsule wardrobe. Before you pack away those warm weather essentials though, Claudia Schiffer has proved that there's room for summer picks in September - with a look that is perfect for in-between the seasons.
Claudia has always had unbeatable style, so it’s not surprising that her off-duty looks are just as praiseworthy. As she stepped out in New York at the end of August, the supermodel donned a pair of comfy yet effortlessly chic flared jeans. Amping up the boho style feel, she paired the relaxed denim with a cosy buttoned-up cardigan, a straw bucket bag and a pair of tan sandals for the ultimate daytime look.
Shop Chic Jeans
This isn’t the first time that Claudia has combined summery staples with warmer wardrobe basics, as the model wore a tiered midi dress with gorgeous suede boots last month.
We love this styling hack, as blending elements from different seasons can be a great way to get more longevity out of your wardrobe and can make outfits more practical for the changing weather.
Denim will always be our go-to as the temperatures cool, especially as the thicker fabric provides an extra layer of protection from the elements. Though this outfit could easily be styled with the best jeans for your body type, we can’t get enough of Claudia’s flared style right now.
Her figure-hugging, high-waisted style is ultra-flattering on most body types and instantly gives her a timeless hourglass shape. Claudia further emphasises this stunning silhouette by tucking in her v-neck cardigan - with the cosy knit acting as the perfect alternative to a bulky winter coat.
The light-wash denim also made the outfit feel more laidback - especially compared to the darker hues we usually see at this time of year. We love how this lighter hue also worked seamlessly with Claudia's tan sandals and rich brown-toned cardigan.
Though sandals might be an unexpected choice, they are ultra-cooling for those hazy late summer days throughout September. While we’d usually style this look with our best white trainers, Claudia made a compelling case for keeping a pair of sandals in rotation into the muggy autumn days.
