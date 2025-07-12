Anna Wintour's statement accessories take her floral summer dress to ground-breaking new heights at Wimbledon

Minimalist styling, with neutral tones, classic silhouettes and a few carefully-selected accessories continues to be very popular. But as with every trend there is another approach and this is what Anna Wintour just took at Wimbledon.

The Vogue Global Editorial Director stepped out in a blue and white floral shirt dress and took it to another level with her choice of accessories. Instead of going for matching white heels and dainty jewellery, she went bold with a crystal embellished necklace and snake print sandals.

This was a striking look to wear to Wimbledon and woman&home’s Digital Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr thinks that Anna masterfully overcame a temptation many people feel when they’re styling floral summer dresses.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Accessories Like Anna's

H&M Snake Print Block Heeled Mules £27.99 at H&M Anna Wintour might be a pro heel-wearer, but if you want something with less elevation and more stability, these H&M mule sandals are a great alternative to stilettos. The block heel is manageable and sturdy and the squared toe and criss-cross straps feel very contemporary. Anthropologie Rainbow Stone Necklace £48 at Anthropologie Anna Wintour's necklace made an instant statement with both the colours and glittering crystals and this multi-tone piece is a slightly more subtle option. This version has predominantly blue, purple, red and amber stones - all warm shades that look gorgeous with light neutrals like white, tan and cream. Russell & Bromley Snake Print Sandals Was £195, Now £105 at Russell & Bromley You can currently save yourself £90 on these beautifully-crafted leather sandals. They come in different colours, though the neutral snake print reminds me of Anna's heels and is a subtle way to wear pattern. They have an adjustable strap and a T-bar design with silver-toned metal discs.

Shop Blue Floral Dresses

& Other Stories Floral Wrap Midi Dress £77 at H&M This short-sleeve midi dress features a self-tie wrap waist and an asymmetric hemline accented by a gentle flounce. The sky blue floral motif is a soft contrast against the white base colour and this dress would look amazing with a statement necklace. Phase Eight Kaya Linen Blend Dress Was £119, Now £80.10 at Phase Eight Made from a breathable linen blend material, this Phase Eight dress is one of those sale items I predict will sell out fast. It's designed with a blue floral print and has a fitted silhouette, with a feminine sweetheart neckline. The split at the hem is great for ease of movement and it has a matching belt too. AllSaints delphine Floral Print Midi Dress Was £299, Now £179 at AllSaints Made from a luxurious silk and linen blend material, the Delphine dress is an investment piece you'll reach for for summer occasions and date nights year after year. It has a blue paisley print, lace trims and elasticated ruffle cuffs.

"Very often, the temptation with a print like florals is to stop there and keep accessories to a minimum. But Anna Wintour's outfit at SW19 today is proof that more can be more," she says. "Add in a pair of her signature sandals, but this time in a clashy snake print, plus a multicoloured gem necklace, and it's a very stylish twist on Wimbledon whites."

Each year many Wimbledon attendees like to echo the strict all-white dress code followed by the players and white dresses and co-ords are a regular sight courtside. As Caroline explains, Anna Wintour’s outfit on Day 12 was something a little different.

Not only did it have the delicate blue rose motif on it breaking up the block background colour, but it had the sandals and necklace adding an edge. The shirt dress looks to be by Thom Browne, who makes a pleated skirt in the same fabric.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It fell to midi-length on the Vogue icon and also had pleats, as well as a dropped waist-band. The bodice was fitted and she wore it buttoned up to the collar and kept the long sleeves rolled down.

This created a very demure, proper feel which then made the contrast with her more playful accessories all the more noticeable. Instead of nestling her necklace underneath the collared neckline, Anna ensured it was instantly visible by wearing it over the top of it.

The crystals glimmered glamorously in the July sunshine and the design alternated pink, blue, green and aqua stones. It was a combination of several jewellery trends for 2025, as sculptural pieces and colourful beads are big for the season.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The clashing styles of her dress and necklace worked precisely because it was very clearly intentional. It’s amazing how much of a difference statement jewellery can make to a look and paired with an elegant floral dress, an item like Anna’s brings a cool, contemporary quality.

So did her heeled sandals which were beige and brown snake print. The straps criss-crossed over her feet and were secured at the back of her heel. Just like the multi-coloured crystal necklace, patterned shoes might not be your first choice to wear with a printed dress.

However, snake print and leopard print are both generally quite neutral which helps them fit more seamlessly into an outfit. The next time you’re wondering what to wear with your floral summer dresses, it’s worth considering trying some clashing patterns and jewellery to switch things up and give your style a modern twist.