Industry experts share the 7 must-have jewellery trends 2025 and how to wear them

When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, the jewellery trends of 2025 are an easy way to breathe fresh life into your everyday style without committing to a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Just as the latest spring/summer 2025 fashion trends filter down from the runway, so do the jewellery styles, so keeping an eye on the catwalks that take place six months in advance of the season is an excellent way of staying ahead of the game. For the months ahead, we're expecting some of the biggest high street influences to include pearls that we spotted at Moschino, as well as marine-inspired jewellery showcased at Chloe, as well as beads seen at Ralph Lauren.

Easily replicable across price points, whether you're looking for jewellery to invest in by heading to the designer brands themselves, or shopping affordable jewellery picks on the high street, that echo the trends, there's something for everyone and every budget.

Jewellery trends 2025: The key styles to note for spring/summer

“Warmer weather and the need for fewer layers of clothing can allow you to be more playful with jewellery, and we’re certainly seeing that as we head into spring,” says Emma Fox, jewellery expert at Pandora UK.

While pearls, silver and gold still reign supreme, this season also sees jewellery trends that inject some fun into your outfits – whether that’s colourful beads or sea-inspired motifs and charms. These styles are perfect for summer outfit ideas, echoing that sunny beach we're all craving in warmer weather.

7 key jewellery trends

1. Modern Pearls

From this year’s Met Gala to the spring/summer catwalk shows, pearls show no sign of losing their timeless appeal and are popping up in fresh, exciting ways for 2025.

“They’ve had a huge renaissance in previous years thanks to stars like Harry Styles, and are set to stay,” says Connie Nam the founder of Astrid & Miyu.

Pearls are still having a moment, but this season, the look is softer and more refined. And while they used to be kept strictly for best, as a directional style for the season, you can add them to smart casual outfits too to add polish, yes, even to denim ensembles.

“For 2025, it’s all about stacking your pearls, so choose dainty styles and mix and match,” suggest Connie.

Astrid & Miyu Serenity Pearl Bracelet £70 at Astrid & Miyu This pearl bracelet makes for a great layering piece. Match it with other pearls or mix it with slim, gold chain bracelets for an effortlessly elegant look that’s perfect for any occasion. John Lewis Pearl Hoop Earrings £25 at John Lewis The Princess Of Wales loves pearl earrings and we can see why – they add lustre to an outfit, without being over the top. We love this hoop iteration – ideal for holidays and summer parties, they feel like a fresh twist on pearls.

2. ALL THE BEADS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tapping into the resurgence of boho style, beads are back.

“Whether you’re stacking layering bracelets or colourful chains, this summer’s jewellery mood is bold, bright and beaded,” says Connie.

The perfect finishing touch for festival season or summer holidays, beads add a laidback charm to your spring/summer outfits. Mix up strands of different colours or keep it minimal to neutral shades and shorter lengths, there’s a style to suit every vibe.

For an extra luxe touch, choose beads in semi-precious crystals like rose quartz, amethyst, or aquamarine – perfect for adding a subtle hint of sophisticated shimmer to sun-drenched days.

Whistles Mixed Bead Necklace £39 at Whistles A multi-coloured bead necklace is a super easy way to add a pop of colour to any outfit. The shorter length of this one means it will go just as well worn over a simple white T-shirt as it will with something fancier, such as your best date night outfit. Zara Multi-Strand Necklace £35.99 at Zara Layering beads is so in for spring/summer 2025, but if the thought of tangles stresses you out, snag a pre-layered one and you're instantly good to go. Great teamed over a crochet dress for those beach to bar drinks come holiday time.

3. SEA LIFE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nautical style is one of the big fashion trends of the season, and jewellery doesn’t escape a marine makeover either. Oversized shell pendants, colourful fish earrings and even shimmering swordfish were seen going down the catwalk.

“One trend that nails spring playfulness is marine jewellery, inspired by oceanic elements like seashells, pearls and starfish,” says Emma.

Luckily, it’s also filtered down to the high street, allowing us all to dip a toe in this seaside jewellery trend. When it comes to what to wear in the heat, finish your look off with beach-inspired jewels to lean into the weather.

“It’s perfect for spring and can instantly elevate an outfit while allowing people to have fun with styling. Think deep blue gemstones, starfish pendants and the return of shell necklaces,” advises Emma.

River Island Shell Necklace £14.99 at River Island If you only buy one piece of jewellery this season for your summer capsule wardrobe, go big and bold with a giant shell necklace. It's the ultimate statement piece that instantly brings those breezy beach vibes to any outfit. H&M Fish pendant earrings £9.99 at H&M Talk about a stylish catch! These dangly fish earrings are way chicer (and less fishy) than the real deal, plus they also tap into the pearl trend, so you're getting two trends for the price of one fun piece.

4. SCULPTURAL PIECES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think of this jewellery trend as wearable art. Whether bold bracelets or geometric supersized earrings, this is not a trend for the shy. It’s also one trend where you can let the jewellery do the talking.

“This style combines both futuristic and vintage elements, and sculptural pieces can be mixed and matched with the most understated outfits to make the biggest difference,” suggests Emma.

Stacking bangles on your arm adds easy glam to a simple column dress, while a statement necklace always adds style to your barrel leg jeans and T-shirt combo.

Accessorize Resin Bangle Set £20 at Accessorize Resin bangles are having a moment again. To keep them feeling fresh and totally 2025, don't be shy about stacking them. The secret is in the mix: think bold resin alongside sophisticated gold and easy-to-wear neutral tones. Sezane Victoria Earrings £100 at Sezane Sculptural earrings were seen at on the catwalks of Acne Studio, Saint Laurent and Valentino and they’re an easy way to elevate any outfit. The cost per wear for these beauties quickly justifies their price tag, given the instant style upgrade they provide.

5. CHARMING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’ve probably been toting your best bag charms for a while, and now it’s time to add some charms to your favourite necklace, bracelet or even your shoes, according to Connie.

She says: “They’re showing up in so many fun, unexpected ways; bag charms are dominating at the moment, and I can see a huge boom coming for fun shoe charms, particularly on lace-up trainers.”

This is jewellery meant for playful expression. You can buy pieces already adorned with charms or add your own for a personal touch. Either way, it's about getting creative and thinking outside the (jewellery) box when styling this accessories trend.

“It’s such a fun and creative way to change up your look, and you can often adopt the trend with pieces you already have at home,” says Connie. “I’ve joined two necklaces together to wear them as a belt, with lots of charms too, of course.”

Roxanne Assoulin Happy Heart Trio Bracelets £244 at Net-a-Porter Unlike traditional charm bracelets that can sometimes feel heavy or overly sentimental, this trio by cult designer Roxanne Assoulin offers a fresh interpretation. Each features fun charms and can be worn alone or together for maximum charm offensive. Anthropologie Charm Necklace £68 at Anthropologie Layer up with this gold double necklace. Decorated with plenty of cute charms, from cowboy boots to cherries, this will brighten up any summer outfit. Glam up a simple T-shirt or wear over a chic slip dress for an evening out.

6. SILVER, GOLD OR BOTH

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season, it’s time to break the jewellery rules. You may have previously been a silver or gold lover, but now it’s all about mix and matching the two in one look.

“Gone are the days of sticking to one metal,” says Rachel Jackson, founder and creative director of Rachel Jackson Jewellery. “Mixing gold and silver adds depth and versatility to any look.”

The beauty of this jewellery trend for 2025 is you can use the pieces that you already own. Wear silver hoops with a gold bracelet or mix silver and gold chains together – how you wear it is totally down to you.

“It’s a playful approach to jewellery which reflects a person’s individuality and is a very modern way to get the most out of your pieces,” says Rachel.

Pandora Link Chain Bracelet £110 at Pandora Not only is this lovely link bracelet an easy way to dip your toe into the mixed metal trend, but you can also personalise it further with your favourite charms, making this a double trend ticker. Wearable from day to night, this statement design will become your go-to. Estella Bartlett Waterproof Hoop Earrings £39 at John Lewis Introducing your new go-to for holidays. Wear these earrings as a gold and silver hoop combination or detach the silver charm for a simpler look. Even better, they're waterproof. Team them with something from the latest swimwear trends for 2025 for ultimate style points.

7. GET PERSONAL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s nice to follow the jewellery trends for 2025, jewellery that means something to you will never go out of fashion.

“Sentiment is at the heart of all meaningful jewellery, and because of this I think a trend which we will see in a big way this year is personalised pieces,” says Rachel. “These pieces tell your story, whether it be through initials, birthstones or an engraved date or names, they become a modern-day heirloom which in time you can pass down through generations.”

The catwalks signalled a clear shift towards personal expression in accessories, with Chloé featuring branded necklaces, Jil Sander opting for bold slogans and many other designers celebrating birthstones. Personalised jewellery also makes a great gift, allowing you to create a truly meaningful and memorable present for any occasion.

Rachel Jackson Mama Necklace £95 at Anthropologie This makes a great gift for a mum-to-be or as a gift to yourself for all that amazing parenting you do. Rachel says that art deco style is a popular trend right now, something this piece leans into. Wear alone or layer up with other chains or pendants. Monica Vinader Silver Birthstone Necklace £90 at Monica Vinader Among our Monica Vinader top picks, this birthstone necklace stands out as a must-buy. Available in gold and silver, it features a stone representing each month. You can further personalise it with an engraved initial on the back, creating a necklace that's sure to become a cherished piece.

What is the pearl trend for 2025?

Pearls are very much still in fashion, as the best Met Gala jewellery looks showed this year. However, Rachel believes there will be a slight shift from statement pearls to something more vintage-inspired with a modern twist.

“Pearls are still big, in fact, I’d say we’re seeing them rise in popularity this year, they always add a touch of elegance to a look,” she says.

“In 2025, we can expect to see them combined with vintage art-deco inspired pieces with contemporary twists. People are looking to old jewellery trends for inspiration but reimagining them in modern ways as a way to express their unique style.”

What is the brooch trend for 2025?

Prepare for the return of the brooch. Designers like Bottega Veneta, with their playful frog brooches, and Tory Burch, featuring elegant floral styles, have declared the brooch a must-have accessory for 2025. Tap into this trend by pinning a statement brooch to your blazer or by experimenting with a cluster of different brooches on a striped shirt, as seen in one Katie Holmes best looks.

Carolina Herrera demonstrated another way to wear this trend, using a super sparkly brooch to draw in dresses at the waist – a styling trick that works to refresh any dress and create an hourglass silhouette, it is the perfect update for any wedding guest dress if you have several occasions to attend.

Is gold out of style in 2025?

Gold is one jewellery trend that will never go out of style says Rachel.

“It transcends fashion cycles and holds deep value for its wearers on many levels,” she says. “If you’re a gold wearer, it’s often because it suits your skin tone (and your vibe) and you tend to be a ‘goldie’ for life! It serves as a part of your personal story and identity.”

However, while gold remains a perennial favourite, the current trend is all about breaking free from metal monogamy.

"Not feeling limited to just one metal allows you to be much more expressive and give your style a refresh," notes Emma. This versatility is a huge plus, as it also means you can easily "dig out pieces you haven’t worn in a while that don’t match the rest of your collection" and incorporate them into your modern jewellery look.

Is silver in fashion for 2025?

Absolutely!. After years of gold dominating, silver is experiencing a significant resurgence. This comeback might be attributed to the renewed interest in '90s and '00s fashion, where silver was the metal of choice, or simply because its cool tones feel modern and relevant today.

Lynette Ong, founder of Edge of Ember, highlights silver's true strength in its versatility.

"One of the best things about silver is how effortlessly it can be layered," she notes. "We love pairing bold silver pieces with finer ones for contrast or layering sculptural earrings with multiple piercings for an elevated edge. Silver also pairs beautifully with soft neutrals, denim, and monochrome looks, making it a fantastic everyday option."

From contemporary pearls and playful beads to bold sculptural pieces and fun charms, jewellery trends for 2025 offer effortless options. Whether you're mixing metals or cherishing personalised pieces, there's a look for everyone.