Industry experts share the 7 must-have jewellery trends 2025 and how to wear them
Sculptural sophistication meets sea-inspired whimsy: get ready for the key jewellery trends making a splash in 2025
When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, the jewellery trends of 2025 are an easy way to breathe fresh life into your everyday style without committing to a complete wardrobe overhaul.
Just as the latest spring/summer 2025 fashion trends filter down from the runway, so do the jewellery styles, so keeping an eye on the catwalks that take place six months in advance of the season is an excellent way of staying ahead of the game. For the months ahead, we're expecting some of the biggest high street influences to include pearls that we spotted at Moschino, as well as marine-inspired jewellery showcased at Chloe, as well as beads seen at Ralph Lauren.
Easily replicable across price points, whether you're looking for jewellery to invest in by heading to the designer brands themselves, or shopping affordable jewellery picks on the high street, that echo the trends, there's something for everyone and every budget.
Jewellery trends 2025: The key styles to note for spring/summer
“Warmer weather and the need for fewer layers of clothing can allow you to be more playful with jewellery, and we’re certainly seeing that as we head into spring,” says Emma Fox, jewellery expert at Pandora UK.
While pearls, silver and gold still reign supreme, this season also sees jewellery trends that inject some fun into your outfits – whether that’s colourful beads or sea-inspired motifs and charms. These styles are perfect for summer outfit ideas, echoing that sunny beach we're all craving in warmer weather.
7 key jewellery trends
1. Modern Pearls
From this year’s Met Gala to the spring/summer catwalk shows, pearls show no sign of losing their timeless appeal and are popping up in fresh, exciting ways for 2025.
“They’ve had a huge renaissance in previous years thanks to stars like Harry Styles, and are set to stay,” says Connie Nam the founder of Astrid & Miyu.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Pearls are still having a moment, but this season, the look is softer and more refined. And while they used to be kept strictly for best, as a directional style for the season, you can add them to smart casual outfits too to add polish, yes, even to denim ensembles.
“For 2025, it’s all about stacking your pearls, so choose dainty styles and mix and match,” suggest Connie.
The Princess Of Wales loves pearl earrings and we can see why – they add lustre to an outfit, without being over the top. We love this hoop iteration – ideal for holidays and summer parties, they feel like a fresh twist on pearls.
2. ALL THE BEADS
Tapping into the resurgence of boho style, beads are back.
“Whether you’re stacking layering bracelets or colourful chains, this summer’s jewellery mood is bold, bright and beaded,” says Connie.
The perfect finishing touch for festival season or summer holidays, beads add a laidback charm to your spring/summer outfits. Mix up strands of different colours or keep it minimal to neutral shades and shorter lengths, there’s a style to suit every vibe.
For an extra luxe touch, choose beads in semi-precious crystals like rose quartz, amethyst, or aquamarine – perfect for adding a subtle hint of sophisticated shimmer to sun-drenched days.
A multi-coloured bead necklace is a super easy way to add a pop of colour to any outfit. The shorter length of this one means it will go just as well worn over a simple white T-shirt as it will with something fancier, such as your best date night outfit.
3. SEA LIFE
Nautical style is one of the big fashion trends of the season, and jewellery doesn’t escape a marine makeover either. Oversized shell pendants, colourful fish earrings and even shimmering swordfish were seen going down the catwalk.
“One trend that nails spring playfulness is marine jewellery, inspired by oceanic elements like seashells, pearls and starfish,” says Emma.
Luckily, it’s also filtered down to the high street, allowing us all to dip a toe in this seaside jewellery trend. When it comes to what to wear in the heat, finish your look off with beach-inspired jewels to lean into the weather.
“It’s perfect for spring and can instantly elevate an outfit while allowing people to have fun with styling. Think deep blue gemstones, starfish pendants and the return of shell necklaces,” advises Emma.
If you only buy one piece of jewellery this season for your summer capsule wardrobe, go big and bold with a giant shell necklace. It's the ultimate statement piece that instantly brings those breezy beach vibes to any outfit.
4. SCULPTURAL PIECES
Think of this jewellery trend as wearable art. Whether bold bracelets or geometric supersized earrings, this is not a trend for the shy. It’s also one trend where you can let the jewellery do the talking.
“This style combines both futuristic and vintage elements, and sculptural pieces can be mixed and matched with the most understated outfits to make the biggest difference,” suggests Emma.
Stacking bangles on your arm adds easy glam to a simple column dress, while a statement necklace always adds style to your barrel leg jeans and T-shirt combo.
5. CHARMING
You’ve probably been toting your best bag charms for a while, and now it’s time to add some charms to your favourite necklace, bracelet or even your shoes, according to Connie.
She says: “They’re showing up in so many fun, unexpected ways; bag charms are dominating at the moment, and I can see a huge boom coming for fun shoe charms, particularly on lace-up trainers.”
This is jewellery meant for playful expression. You can buy pieces already adorned with charms or add your own for a personal touch. Either way, it's about getting creative and thinking outside the (jewellery) box when styling this accessories trend.
“It’s such a fun and creative way to change up your look, and you can often adopt the trend with pieces you already have at home,” says Connie. “I’ve joined two necklaces together to wear them as a belt, with lots of charms too, of course.”
6. SILVER, GOLD OR BOTH
This season, it’s time to break the jewellery rules. You may have previously been a silver or gold lover, but now it’s all about mix and matching the two in one look.
“Gone are the days of sticking to one metal,” says Rachel Jackson, founder and creative director of Rachel Jackson Jewellery. “Mixing gold and silver adds depth and versatility to any look.”
The beauty of this jewellery trend for 2025 is you can use the pieces that you already own. Wear silver hoops with a gold bracelet or mix silver and gold chains together – how you wear it is totally down to you.
“It’s a playful approach to jewellery which reflects a person’s individuality and is a very modern way to get the most out of your pieces,” says Rachel.
Introducing your new go-to for holidays. Wear these earrings as a gold and silver hoop combination or detach the silver charm for a simpler look. Even better, they're waterproof. Team them with something from the latest swimwear trends for 2025 for ultimate style points.
7. GET PERSONAL
While it’s nice to follow the jewellery trends for 2025, jewellery that means something to you will never go out of fashion.
“Sentiment is at the heart of all meaningful jewellery, and because of this I think a trend which we will see in a big way this year is personalised pieces,” says Rachel. “These pieces tell your story, whether it be through initials, birthstones or an engraved date or names, they become a modern-day heirloom which in time you can pass down through generations.”
The catwalks signalled a clear shift towards personal expression in accessories, with Chloé featuring branded necklaces, Jil Sander opting for bold slogans and many other designers celebrating birthstones. Personalised jewellery also makes a great gift, allowing you to create a truly meaningful and memorable present for any occasion.
Among our Monica Vinader top picks, this birthstone necklace stands out as a must-buy. Available in gold and silver, it features a stone representing each month. You can further personalise it with an engraved initial on the back, creating a necklace that's sure to become a cherished piece.
What is the pearl trend for 2025?
Pearls are very much still in fashion, as the best Met Gala jewellery looks showed this year. However, Rachel believes there will be a slight shift from statement pearls to something more vintage-inspired with a modern twist.
“Pearls are still big, in fact, I’d say we’re seeing them rise in popularity this year, they always add a touch of elegance to a look,” she says.
“In 2025, we can expect to see them combined with vintage art-deco inspired pieces with contemporary twists. People are looking to old jewellery trends for inspiration but reimagining them in modern ways as a way to express their unique style.”
What is the brooch trend for 2025?
Prepare for the return of the brooch. Designers like Bottega Veneta, with their playful frog brooches, and Tory Burch, featuring elegant floral styles, have declared the brooch a must-have accessory for 2025. Tap into this trend by pinning a statement brooch to your blazer or by experimenting with a cluster of different brooches on a striped shirt, as seen in one Katie Holmes best looks.
Carolina Herrera demonstrated another way to wear this trend, using a super sparkly brooch to draw in dresses at the waist – a styling trick that works to refresh any dress and create an hourglass silhouette, it is the perfect update for any wedding guest dress if you have several occasions to attend.
Is gold out of style in 2025?
Gold is one jewellery trend that will never go out of style says Rachel.
“It transcends fashion cycles and holds deep value for its wearers on many levels,” she says. “If you’re a gold wearer, it’s often because it suits your skin tone (and your vibe) and you tend to be a ‘goldie’ for life! It serves as a part of your personal story and identity.”
However, while gold remains a perennial favourite, the current trend is all about breaking free from metal monogamy.
"Not feeling limited to just one metal allows you to be much more expressive and give your style a refresh," notes Emma. This versatility is a huge plus, as it also means you can easily "dig out pieces you haven’t worn in a while that don’t match the rest of your collection" and incorporate them into your modern jewellery look.
Is silver in fashion for 2025?
Absolutely!. After years of gold dominating, silver is experiencing a significant resurgence. This comeback might be attributed to the renewed interest in '90s and '00s fashion, where silver was the metal of choice, or simply because its cool tones feel modern and relevant today.
Lynette Ong, founder of Edge of Ember, highlights silver's true strength in its versatility.
"One of the best things about silver is how effortlessly it can be layered," she notes. "We love pairing bold silver pieces with finer ones for contrast or layering sculptural earrings with multiple piercings for an elevated edge. Silver also pairs beautifully with soft neutrals, denim, and monochrome looks, making it a fantastic everyday option."
From contemporary pearls and playful beads to bold sculptural pieces and fun charms, jewellery trends for 2025 offer effortless options. Whether you're mixing metals or cherishing personalised pieces, there's a look for everyone.
With over 22 years’ experience in journalism, Jayne has written about a variety of subjects. She spent the start of her career within the world of film, interviewing Hollywood stars, attending premieres and lusting after red carpet outfits, and then moved into fashion, launching websites for big magazines such as Look, Woman’s Own and Wedding and working with top fashion brands such as Westfield, LK Bennett and Hunter.
Career highlights include dressing up as Kylie (in gold hot pants!) for a national newspaper and working on big fashion events alongside Giles Deacon, Henry Holland and Naomi Campbell.
-
-
Duchess Sophie's surprisingly bold slogan clutch for Wimbledon delighted us all
The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out a bold slogan clutch bag for Wimbledon 2019 and it shows what an impact accessories can make
-
The new butter yellow decor trend is good enough to eat, and the interior experts say it's here to stay
We haven't seen a decor trend this delicious for years, and it's not going away anytime soon
-
Move over blue denim, Pippa Middleton's coral skinny jeans are a gorgeous choice for summer
Pippa Middleton's pop of colour is the way we want to wear denim this season
-
Looking for comfort and coverage on the beach this summer? I think you'll love this confidence-boosting tankini
Want the ease of a two-piece, but prefer to keep your tummy covered? A tankini top will give you the best of both worlds
-
I found Jennifer Aniston's favorite sneakers - they're 25% off in Memorial Day sales
Jen has sung the praises of these Nike workout shoes - and we can't believe the price of them right now
-
I never would have thought to pair burnt orange with mint green, but Salma Hayek proves it's a winning combination
The actress made sure all eyes were on her in a floor-length zingy dress
-
I’ll be living in linen pants all summer - here are the styles I’m buying while they’re on sale for Memorial Day
Linen pants are a staple for summer - I'm stocking up in the sales
-
Gillian Anderson channels Hollywood glamour in this royal-approved designer, her dress is the perfect look for smart summer occasions
I didn't think boucle could look red carpet worthy but I've been proven wrong
-
Kristen Bell’s latest daytime looks are from one of my favourite British brands – and there’s currently 25% off everything on site
The actress wowed in two top-to-toe looks by the label and both outfits are easy to recreate for every day
-
I normally love soft pastels at this time of year but Anna Kendrick’s tomato red outfit just inspired me to try something far bolder
The actress wowed in a matching crimson co-ord and it's a winning look for summer