Kate Middleton's favourite earrings of 2026 so far are one of the most versatile pairs in her collection

If you’d asked me in the past what earrings the Princess of Wales wears most, I probably would’ve thought of the Missoma pyramid charm earrings or her garnet hoops. Now, without any hesitation my answer would be the Cartier Trinity earrings.

These earrings joined Kate’s collection in 2025 and they've become her go-tos. So much so that she’s worn them to half of the six engagements she’s undertaken so far in 2026, including her audience with the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally.

She and Prince William met her at Lambeth Palace on 5th February and the Princess went for a respectfully understated outfit consisting of chocolate brown dress, coat and heels, with a touch of glamour from her hoops. The Cartier Trinity earrings mix gold, rose gold and platinum and I think this is exactly why Kate wears them so much.

We’ve seen her striding through the rain in them in January during a hike with Mind Over Mountains, after visiting Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service and Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Football Club. The Princess also wore these hoops for her first engagement of the year when she visited Colchester Hospital with William.

Kate stepped out in very different outfits on each of these occasions and yet every time, the tri-colour earrings complemented them.

Mixing cool and warm-toned metals means you always have one shade that links in with either the colour of your outfits or your other jewellery.

There’s more freedom to switch up items like bracelets and necklaces, knowing that mixed-colour earrings will tie everything together cohesively. It stops you worrying about colour-matching your pieces and mixing metals is a big jewellery trend for 2026.

You don’t have to go for three colours like Kate with her Cartier hoops either. Gold and silver earrings are great for everyday wear and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, believes mixed metals can look "laidback" rather than bold.

"Mixing your metals should be embraced, not avoided," she says. "It's a really modern way to layer up your jewellery, and makes your accessories look that bit more laidback. The more the merrier!"

A lot of the Princess of Wales’s jewellery is extremely luxurious and whilst this is perfect for a State Banquet, for day-to-day engagements, her trinity earrings are a lot subtler. That’s not to say we don’t see her in more showy pieces like Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond drop earrings.

Kate wore these in Scotland in January with her blue checked coat, though I imagine they were chosen precisely because she was in blue, whereas plain metal earrings are much more versatile. Mixed metal designs would still look dressy with a date night outfit if you wanted them to, without being "too much" the rest of the time.

If there was ever a sign that this is a type of jewellery design we should consider, it’s how quickly they became the Princess of Wales’s favourites. She was first seen wearing them in January 2025 and then in July she wore them multiple times in public.

They were even Kate’s Christmas Day earrings and now in the space of a month and a bit she’s reached for them frequently. For someone who has as many earrings to choose from as she does, this is surely a testament to how useful and chic Kate finds them.