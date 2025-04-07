What earrings does Kate Middleton wear? The affordable brands she loves and where to buy her pieces

When she’s at engagements we often see the Princess of Wales wearing jewellery pieces from brands like Missoma, Monica Vinader, Orelia and Zara. It makes sense that her day-to-day staples are more affordable than many of her historic royal treasures.

Her earrings in particular often catch our attention. She tends to prefer drop earrings over studs and wears a lot of yellow gold with semi-precious gemstones.

They bring subtle glamour to her outfits and have timeless designs, meaning Kate can re-wear them again and again with different looks. It’s no surprise that many of her earrings are best-selling designs for the brands she shops at and they’re still made to this day.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate's Missoma Pyramid Charm Earrings

Exact Match Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings, Rhodochrosite £98 at Missoma The Princess of Wales has worn the Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings with the rose pink rhodochrosite charms on several occasions. Hers are the 18ct gold vermeil design and although they are dazzling as they are, you can also remove the charms if you want to wear them as simple gold hoops. Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops, Rainbow Moonstone £98 at Missoma The Princess of Wales's pink Missoma earrings are very subtle, but if you want an even more versatile colour then they also come in a rainbow moonstone version. They're a stunning alternative and each of these natural gemstones are completely unique, making them particularly special. Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings, Amazonite £98 at Missoma These expertly handcrafted earrings also come in 18ct gold vermeil with an amazonite gemstone. As with the other versions you can where them with or without the hoops, giving you two pairs of earrings in one. Although the Princess of Wales doesn't own these particular ones, she loves wearing green and the amazonite is such a pretty shade.

We all know that the Princess of Wales is a big fan of the best British clothing brands and so it’s no surprise that she loves British jewellery designers too. Kate’s Missoma earrings have been in her collection for years and the Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops might just be our favourite.

The future Queen owns the 18ct gold plated style with the rhodochrosite gems. In some lights the stones look almost white, but in other pictures of Kate wearing them you can really appreciate the soft pink shade.

According to Missoma, rhodochrosite is often associated with love and each natural gemstone used for these earrings is irregularly shaped and completely unique. This makes them feel even more organic and special.

(Image credit: Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

You also get two earrings for the price of one with the Princess of Wales’s Pyramid Earrings as you can detach the rhodochrosite charms from the hoops. They’d look just as stunning as a pair of textured gold hoops and you can get even more wear out of them.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Missoma makes these earrings with various different gemstones to choose from if you’re not a fan of the pink rhodochrosite. However, Kate’s colourway isn’t as tricky to style as you might think.

She wore her earrings with a full powder blue and navy outfit in Northern Ireland back in October 2022. The pink is so subtle that these earrings worked beautifully and they also looked fabulous with her chocolate brown and tan ensemble when she visited Sebby’s Corner in November 2023.

Earrings that work with cool-toned and warm-toned outfits like these are a great investment in our book and these earrings would be a real treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one.

Kate's Missoma Zenyu Fan Earrings

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Exact Match Missoma Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoops £145 at Missoma, Currently Out of Stock The future Queen has worn these chandelier hoops before on several occasions and they're so popular we're confident they'll be back in stock too. You can currently click to be notified when they come back if you want to pick up a pair. They have bobble-trimmed charms suspended from the delicate hoops. Missoma Zenyu Fan Gemstone Studs, Pearl £89 at Missoma The Zenyu Fan earrings also come in a gemstone stud design which is currently available to buy in the fabulous 18ct gold plated pearl version. The beaded details around the edge give it dimension and we love the combination of the gold and pearl cabochon together. Oliver Bonas Arcadia Semi Circle Beaded Earrings Was £19.50, Now £8 at Oliver Bonas These gold-toned hoop earrings have a similar fan shape to the Princess' pair and are reduced to £8 in the Oliver Bonas sale. They have black and white beading running along the bottom that makes them very striking. Wear with a monochrome outfit to bring some additional glamour.

The future Queen also owns the Zenyu Fan Chandelier earrings from Missoma which are currently out of stock, but we don’t think they will be for long! They’re another best-seller for the jewellery brand and you can click to be notified as soon as they’re back.

Unlike the Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops, these earrings don’t have any gemstones. They are striking because of their shape instead and feel dressier.

You can wear them with or without the bobble-trimmed charms and the design of the Zenyu Chandelier earrings is inspired by Columbia. If you prefer studs then Missoma also makes a smaller Zenyu earring with a pearl embellishment and the same fan shape.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales stepped out in her chandelier earrings when she attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2021. She paired them with her iconic, fully sequined green Jenny Packham gown and it was clever to go for more understated jewellery.

The dress didn’t need the full-on sparkle of precious stones, but the gold earrings brought some added glimmer. Kate has also taken these Missoma Zenyu earrings with her overseas and styled them in a much more casual way.

In 2019 she and Prince William visited Pakistan and traveled to the Chiatibo Glacier. You might not think of these earrings as ‘hiking jewellery’ but they made a statement with her midi skirt, shirt and sturdy leather waistcoat.

Kate's Monica Vinader Siren Earrings

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Exact Match Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings, Green Onyx £128 at Monica Vinader We've seen the Princess of Wales wearing these hand-cut gemstone earrings before and they're simple but they really stand out. They would work as your only earring or as part of a stack if you have multiple piercings. Kate's exact design is made with green onyx stones and 18ct gold vermeil. Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings, Aquamarine £128 at Monica Vinader Made from 18ct gold vermeil on recycled silver with dazzling blue aquamarine stones, these are a lovely alternative to Kate's earrings if you love the design but not the green gemstones. Wear as part of your everyday jewellery looks as well as for date nights or special occasions. Monica Vinader Siren Stud Earrings, Green Onyx £100 at Monica Vinader The Siren earrings also come as studs which are a slightly lower price-point. They come in many of the same metal and stone colours as the drop earrings, including Kate's favoured gold vermeil and green onyx option. These are gorgeous if you want a pair of earrings that can take you easily from day to night.

There are certain colours that we see the Princess of Wales wear a lot and when it comes to jewellery green is a key tone. She has a couple of gorgeous pairs of green amethyst earrings, but she also owns a more affordable design from Monica Vinader with green onyxes.

The Siren Earrings are one of her most-worn jewellery items for engagements. They feature hand-cut gemstones and can be worn during the day as well as to accessorise your date night outfits and make them feel more elevated.

Precisely because the design is so timeless, Kate has found plenty of different ways to style them over the years. She first wore them for her and Prince William’s visit to Canada in 2016 and the onyx charms complemented her forest green Dolce & Gabbana dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Her Royal Highness then went on to wear them publicly four times in 2017 and then was spotted with them on again in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Although she often chooses a green outfit to tie in with her Monica Vinader Siren earrings, this isn’t always the case.

They were a pop of colour when she wore them to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 with a white Broderie Anglaise blouse and camel culottes. We’d recommend taking a similar approach to Kate if you’re ever not sure how to style colourful jewellery.

If you go for an outfit that matches them, your look will instantly feel very cohesive and put-together. Alternatively, neutral clothes won’t clash with your earrings and will allow them to really take centre stage.