These two high street rings have become Duchess Sophie’s signature spring pieces and I’m adding them to my jewellery box

Duchess Sophie has owned the £80 Monica Vinader siren gemstone ring and the smaller £70 version since 2017, but she’s fallen back in love with them again. Finding affordable jewellery that's understated enough for everyday and also work with the kinds of outfits you’d wear to a wedding isn’t easy, but these rings tick that box.

Their latest trip out of the royal jewellery box came at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Held in Home Park near Windsor Castle, the show is a highlight of the royals’ calendar and Duchess Sophie attended on Day 1 wearing the pink-toned rings with a blush knit, white midi skirt, knee highs and a navy coat.

After days of sunshine, she needed the warm layers and her stacked rings brought some subtle glamour. The siren rings come in so many variations, but she owns them in 18k rose gold plated vermeil on sterling silver set with rose quartz stones.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Duchess Sophie's Rings

Exact Match Monica Vinader Siren Gemstone Ring Rose Gold £80 at Monica Vinader Duchess Sophie's larger stacking ring is made from 18k rose gold vermeil and features a dazzling rose quartz stone. There are various different gemstone options to choose from, as well as different metal finishes, though this one feels so feminine and the blush tone is very subtle. Exact Match Monica Vinader Siren Small Stacking Ring £70 at Monica Vinader Just like the larger version, Duchess Sophie's small siren stacking ring comes in various metal finishes and colours. If you loved a mixed-metal look you can opt for a different selection, but she chose to keep with the rose gold vermeil and rose quartz theme with both her pieces. Monica Vinader Siren Gemstone Ring Gold £80 at Monica Vinader The rest of the Duchess of Edinburgh's jewellery on Day 1 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show was yellow gold and the 18k gold vermeil and moonstone version of her larger ring is gorgeous. The white stone makes it even more versatile and you can get the same combination in the smaller style too.

The stones are all organic and irregularly shaped, making them feel a little more special and unique. The Monica Vinader siren rings also have a slightly waved age to them and they’re specifically designed for stacking.

This is the Duchess’ preferred way of wearing them. Although she could just choose to wear the bigger or smaller rings on their own, as a pair they feel so contemporary and cohesive.

On Day 1 of the horse show the rest of her jewellery, including her Giulia Barela hoop earrings were yellow gold. However, as a fan of pink I’m not surprised she has kept her rose gold rings in her collection.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop More of Duchess Sophie's High Street Jewellery

Exact Match Monica Vinader Siren Stud Earrings £100 at Monica Vinader She might not have worn them at the Royal Windsor Horse Show but Duchess Sophie also owns the Siren Stud Earrings in the rose gold vermeil and rose quartz. She wore them a lot back in 2017 and 2018 and they'd make a fabulous gift for someone or a treat for yourself. Style Match Monica Vinader Engravable Fiji Bracelet £135.20 at Nordstrom The Duchess of Edinburgh owns the Monica Vinader Fiji Bracelet in silver with a green cord, but this all-silver one is also fabulous and easier to wear without worrying about colour clashes. You can select up to 10 characters to be engraved on it and the slide toggle makes it adjustable. Exact Match Missoma Axiom Chain Bracelet £125 at Missoma Earlier this year the royal was spotted wearing this delicate Missoma chain bracelet and it brings glamour to an outfit but isn't too much to wear everyday. It's 18ct gold plated and has a discreet fastening. If you wanted to switch things up then you can also add clip-on charms to the links.

Already this spring Duchess Sophie has brought them out on multiple occasions, including for the concert to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8th May and for her visit to Barleylands Farm Park. They seem to be her current go-tos and I can’t blame her.

These rings add sparkle to her outfits but they’re both under £100 and they’re not overly showy for the daytime and still look fabulous with occasionwear. Because the senior royal was wearing a pale pink jumper, they tied in with her Horse Show outfit, making it feel very put-together.

As much as I love her siren rings, I’m tempted by the ones set with moonstones as the white stone is even more versatile and would work with any other shades.

If you’re picking a piece of jewellery to become part of your everyday look then I recommend looking at what gemstone and metal colours you already get the most wear out of and sticking to them.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie has proved that simple, timeless styles like the siren rings can be worn with a variety of different looks, from floral dresses to smart-casual outfits like her linen trousers and striped top at Surrey Docks Farm.

At the Royal Windsor Horse Show her look was quite neutral, with her white Emilia Wickstead pleated skirt and taupe LK Bennett knee high boots. Her rings, jumper and navy trench coat were the only pops of colour.

This made for a very pared-back outfit that was perfect for a day browsing the shops and trade stands and watching the equestrian events.