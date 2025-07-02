Kate Middleton just wore taupe stripes for summer so I'm ready to abandon blue and white

Whilst I have no doubt that the Princess of Wales will make a much-anticipated appearance at Wimbledon this year, for any fans hoping to see her on Day 3 it wasn’t to be. Instead of giving everyone inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon and excitedly cheering on the players from the Royal Box, Kate undertook a much more poignant visit.

The future Queen viewed the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital on 2nd July and helped to plant a Catherine’s Rose. This beautiful bloom was launched in May and was named in her honour, with 50 being donated to support staff and patients at the hospital.

Such a moving and significant engagement called for an outfit that was elegant yet understated and once again, Kate nailed it. She stepped out in her Blaze Milano pinstripe blazer and a matching striped Ralph Lauren shirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit

Polka dots would normally be her pattern of choice - at least when it comes to summer dresses. However, the subtlety of the beige and white stripes on both the blazer and the shirt was stunning and felt incredibly summery - almost more so than blue and white stripes.

Blue and white striped shirts and shirt dresses always surge in popularity this time of year with their slightly nautical edge. The Princess’s taupe and white combination is a versatile alternative that’s inspired me to step out of my stripe styling comfort zone.

I can imagine a blazer and shirt like hers working well with white jeans outfits because of how neutral they are. Kate instead went for chocolate brown trousers and her beloved Veja Esplar trainers with the metallic details.

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The senior royal made her outfit a little more relaxed by rolling back the cuffs of her shirt over her jacket and popping her collar over the blazer lapels. Her sporty trainers enhanced the smart-casual theme and this is how I’d style crisp shirts and blazers day-to-day.

If you love the idea of wearing more stripes, particularly in warm neutral colours like taupe and white, then just picking a shirt, blazer or even a T-shirt is an easy way to do it. You don’t necessarily have to style two striped items together, though to do this successfully, I’d pick very similar - if not matching - colours so it looks intentional.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales’s outfit looked very polished and considered as she celebrated the healing power of nature at the Wellbeing Garden. She met members of staff, volunteers and patients and afterwards expressed gratitude to everyone who "generously shared their stories of recovery".

Her visit coincided with the donation of 50 Catherine's Roses, and proceeds from the sale of this rose go to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping to establish a training programme for clinical teams nationwide.