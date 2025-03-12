What Missoma earrings does Kate Middleton have? The two affordable go-tos the Princess of Wales wears on repeat
The Princess of Wales has an extensive royal jewellery collection but her affordable Missoma pieces are some of her most-worn
Catherine, Princess of Wales has two affordable pairs of Missoma earrings that she’s worn plenty of times over the years - and they’re so easy to style.
The Princess of Wales exudes elegance no matter what outfit she wears and she puts just as much consideration into her jewellery choices too. Most of us will have precious pieces we keep in our best jewellery boxes and only bring out for special occasions and our go-to everyday pieces and Kate is no different. Whilst we see her wearing some magnificent royal jewellery items for big events and appearances, she also loves more affordable jewellery for daytime engagements and Missoma is one of her go-to brands.
The future Queen has two pairs of Missoma earrings and just as she champions the best British clothing brands, it’s clear she does so with her jewellery too. Kate’s worn the Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop earrings the most in public and hers are the gold vermeil and rhodochrosite design.
Shop Kate's Missoma Earrings
Exact Match
The Princess of Wales loves wearing these gorgeous hoop earrings and they come in various different colourways. Hers are the 18ct gold vermeil design with the pink rhodochrosite gemstones and you can also remove the charms to wear these as subtle gold hoops instead.
Exact Match
We've also seen the future Queen wearing these chandelier hoops before and they're made from 18ct gold plated brass. They are best sellers and have bobble-trimmed charms suspended from delicate hoops. If you want you can also pair them with the Zenyu fan necklace too.
They’re £98 and well worth the investment if you love the subtlety of the design and the beautiful hint of rose pink brought by the rhodochrosite. They’re handcrafted and, as with many of Missoma’s earrings, you can remove the charms and wear the hoops solo.
This makes Kate’s Missoma earrings even more versatile and the hoops themselves are gorgeous, with the tiny spike details running along them. She tends to wear them with the gemstone charms for a touch more glamour and we saw the Princess of Wales with these on during a visit to Sebby’s Corner in November 2023.
The rest of her outfit was chocolate brown and chestnut toned and the warm-toned pink gemstone and gold vermeil hoops worked so well with these neutral shades.
However, she’s also worn them with cooler-toned outfits like her baby blue tailored coat and blouse in Northern Ireland in October 2022. Throughout the pandemic Kate had her Mini Pyramid Earrings on a lot for virtual engagements conducted from home too.
These aren’t the only Missoma earrings that Kate has though, as she’s also got a lot of wear out of the slightly more expensive £145 Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoops. Despite having no gemstones, these feel a little dressier and can also be worn with or without the bobble-trimmed charms. This design is inspired by Columbia and there is also a delicate Zenyu Fan Necklace if you love matching your jewellery.
The Princess of Wales wore these Missoma earrings with her fabulous green sequin Jenny Packham gown to the Royal Variety Performance in 2021 and they added a gorgeous glimmer alongside the embellishments on her dress.
We’ve also seen her styling her Zenyu Missoma earrings more casually during her and Prince William’s visit to Pakistan in October 2019. The couple traveled to the Chiatibo Glacier and Kate wore fabulous suede boots with a midi skirt, shirt and leather waistcoat. Her golden earrings were the only item of jewellery she had on, apart from her wedding rings, and they made a lovely statement with her pared-back ensemble.
Both of the pairs of Missoma earrings Kate has in her collection are so timeless and work with a variety of different outfits. They’re some of her go-to earrings and we can’t help hoping to see her wear them more in 2025.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
