Kate Middleton just stepped out on her wedding anniversary in trending jewellery that I noticed straight away

The Princess of Wales stepped out on her and Prince William’s 14th wedding anniversary in the Isle of Mull looking just as impeccably stylish as always. From her tailored Holland Cooper blazer to her chambray shirt and brown skinny jeans, her smart-casual outfit was perfect for a breezy spring day in the Inner Hebrides.

It was also quintessentially *her*, but one thing about her ensemble caught my eye and was a little bit different for the future Queen. Kate was wearing two layered gold necklaces together as she and Prince William arrived at Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory.

She doesn’t tend to double up on her jewellery like this and necklace stacks are a huge trend for 2025. They’re in-keeping with boho style which isn’t the Princess’ signature look, but she made it very much her own in Scotland.

Unless you are a big fan of a bold layered effect I’d recommend starting with simple, everyday pieces that work seamlessly together. This is exactly what the senior royal did and I noticed she was wearing a subtle gold chain necklace with her ‘C’ initial on.

Initial jewellery can have an unfair reputation for being a bit twee, but it very much depends on the design. The ‘C’ charm on Kate’s necklace was small and minimal, which gave it a more sophisticated edge.

It was the shorter of her two jewellery pieces and the necklace below it had a disc pendant hanging from the plain gold chain. Although I can’t make out the design clearly from photos taken during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ time in Tobermory, it looks like it could be embellished, possibly with a Zodiac sign or birthstone.

If so, then this necklace would definitely be the statement in this stack but it’s still pared back enough to be easy to style. When you’re combining different necklaces it’s good to opt for items of different lengths or with different shaped pendants or chains.

I think the beauty of layered necklaces lies in the contrast of different styles. The combination Kate was wearing was classic but striking and she could easily have worn it with so many different outfits to give them a touch of glamour.

Multiple necklaces aren’t just for occasionwear or date night outfits - they look dazzling with a plain top and jeans too. A stack feels more contemporary than a single chain or pendant necklace and this complements casualwear.

If you love her look but are daunted by the prospect of picking different necklaces that work perfectly together then it’s well worth checking out some of the pre-layered necklace sites you can buy online and on the high street. They give a similar effect with less styling fuss.

It was lovely to see the Princess of Wales trying something a little different with her jewellery in the Isle of Mull and it’s inspiring me to be more experimental and boho with my own necklaces.

She and Prince William are undertaking a two day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona where they will meet local people. Their visit comes as their Royal Foundation has announced a partnership to support two community spaces on the Isle of Mull.