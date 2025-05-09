Lace, boucle and a statement bow - Kate Middleton's ethereal outfit repeat has us ready to wear summer whites

The Princess of Wales re-wore a delicate Self-Portrait number as she attended a special concert to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

The Princess of Wales has been recycling some of the most elegant items in her wardrobe lately.

We saw her step out in a head-to-toe rewear made up of polka dots and toffee tones this week. Then she reached for one of the most ethereal pieces in her collection as she attended the concert to mark 80 years since VE Day in London last night.

Expertly pulling off an outfit consisting of lace, boucle, vintage pearl jewellery, and chic black accessories, Princess Catherine wore what might be one of our favourite looks ever as she attended the special event alongside Prince William and key members of the Royal Family.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend a concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade on May 8, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With her signature brunette waves swept back and secured with a sweet black velvet bow, Kate looked timeless and classic in her Self-Portrait dress, made up of a billowing white chiffon and lace skirt and a boucle belted-waist blazer top.

Her Royal Highness has long been a Self-Portrait fan and has worn items from the iconic label on plenty of occasions, having first sported this particular statement frock in 2021 for a reception to thank those involved in her Hold Still photography project.

She wore the Tailored Boucle and Chiffon Midi Dress again for the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace concert in June 2022 - and Catherine has it in black, too.

Mango , Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons
Mango
Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons

A boucle jacket is an essential in any spring capsule wardrobe. Combine one like this with a flowing midi skirt for a look like Catherine's.

Mint Velvet, Cream Boucle Sheer Hem Maxi Dress
Mint Velvet
Cream Boucle Sheer Hem Maxi Dress

Much like Kate's, this two-in-one number by Mint Velvet is a gorgeous occasionwear investment piece you'll get so much wear out of.

Desenda Handmade Velvet Bow Hair Clip - Large Satin Ribbon Hairpin Barrettes Fastener French Headband Elegant Hair Tie Vintage Accessories for Party Gift Girls Women - Black
Amazon
Desenda Handmade Velvet Bow Hair Clip

The addition of a striking hair accessory can easily elevate any look, as the Princess of Wales proved. This velvet bow from Amazon is so affordable.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade on May 08, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're always keeping an eye on the earrings Kate wears - and a pearly pair were undoubtedly the perfect choice for a sophisticated outfit like this. She wore a pair by vintage jewellery Susan Caplan in her ears, while the incredible Five-Strand Necklace by the designer looked gorgeous around her neck.

There was an unmissable Chanel moment, too, as Kate carried her Classic Square Mini Flap Handbag - one of many standouts in her designer bag stash.

Rivkie Baum, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home, is a huge lover of Kate's Self-Portrait dress and was thrilled to see it be given another outing. She says, "I love it when Kate re-wears a look, and this Self-Portrait is up there with some of my favourites.

"The boucle is so timeless, and despite this being an old look, the lace skirt still keeps this ensemble feeling fresh. The belted blazer is a silhouette we've seen grow in popularity this season, and is an excellent way of ensuring a boxier jacket still highlights your waist," Rivkie adds.

"To recreate this look, why not add a slim belt to one of your favourite blazers and pair with a summery maxi skirt for a new season restyle?"

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸