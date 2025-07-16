If denim shorts aren’t for you, then Kate Middleton’s dusty green chino pair make a comfy everyday alternative

Shorts will always be a popular staple in summer and for sunny holidays but that doesn’t mean they’re the easiest piece to style. Many of us might be drawn to the idea of them when the weather heats up and then not know how to style shorts in a way that suits us.

Denim options are especially popular and these can often feel too casual, too short and not quite right for certain occasions. They’re not the only style, though, and the Princess of Wales has a comfortable alternative in her collection that looks far more put-together.

Kate in shorts is a rare sight nowadays, which makes her dusty green pair from 2022 even more memorable. The future Queen wore them in The Bahamas during her and Prince William’s Caribbean Tour as she took to the water for a sailing regatta.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Similar Shorts

M&S Cotton Rich Tea-Dyed Shorts £19.50 at M&S These classic cotton-rich chino are tea-dyed with natural colourants to achieve this subtle green colour with a lower environmental impact. There is added stretch in the fabric to help ensure comfort and ease of movement and these shorts are high-waisted with a turn-up on the hems. Tommy Bahama Boracay Shorts £68.75 at Nordstrom Available in this green tone as well as navy, these shorts are a simple staple to have in your collection for hot weather at home and summer holidays abroad. They're woven with stretch and have belt loops so you can accessorise with a woven belt like Kate's. Superdry Classic Green Chino Shorts £31.49 (Was £44.99) at Superdry You can currently save 30% on these shorts and they have a classic chino design with a streamlined shape, belt loops and a button and zip fastening. For practicality, they also have two waist pockets and two back pockets.

These shorts make quite a change from her summer dresses and they were practical for this activity-based engagement. High-waisted, with a streamlined shape and minimalist design, these chino-style shorts looked breathable and light-weight.

This was perfect for the rainy yet warm weather in The Bahamas and shorts made from cotton, linen or a blended fabric featuring these materials always tend to feel slightly smarter than denim pairs. They have a tailored appearance and yet aren’t quite as structured as suit shorts.

Because of this, chino shorts are a great option to have in your summer capsule wardrobe as they strike a good balance between comfort and style. You can wear them everyday with trainers or sandals and a T-shirt, or else make them more elevated with wedges and a linen shirt.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Accessorise Like The Princess

Brora Studded Suede Belt in Pecan £59 (Was £98) at Brora The Princess of Wales's exact Brora belt isn't sold anymore, but this versatile tan suede one would also look stunning with summer shorts. It has a brass buckle and studs which give it a slight vintage feel. Exact Match Superga White Cotu Classic Trainers £35.29-£44.99 (Was £50) at Amazon Made from cotton canvas with a vulcanised rubber sole, these Superga trainers are one of the Princess of Wales's go-to styles when she wants a sporty shoe. They're minimalist and have a streamlined plimsoll shape. Monica Vinader Corda Mini Huggies £60 at Monica Vinader These twisted huggie earrings come in 18k gold vermeil and sterling silver versions. They're a delicate choice for everyday wear and the rope-inspired design instantly reminded me of Kate's hoops in the Bahamas.

As always, the Princess of Wales chose her accessories wisely for the regatta to turn her green shorts and white Gill polo top into a smart-casual outfit. She belted her shorts which is something that can make a surprising amount of difference.

The chocolate brown woven Brora belt was functional and also dressed up the shorts. Choosing shorts with belt loops gives you the option to accessorise like Kate and makes them more like trousers which are more polished than denim shorts.

Given the senior royal was also taking part in the sailing, she went for her trusty Superga Cotu Classic trainers with their cotton canvas uppers and vulcanised rubber soles. With their plimsoll shape, they’re not as bulky or overly "sporty" as some trainers and look very stylish.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Aside from her usual wedding rings, the Princess wore twisted gold Spells of Love hoops. These were subtle and again gave her ensemble a chic edge. She’s been spotted with these so many times and it just shows that simple everyday jewellery adds something to a shorts outfit.

The next time you find yourself wanting to wear shorts in the heat it’s well worth considering chino styles like Kate’s as a comfortable alternative to denim. Hers were a soft dusty green colour which would work with most neutral colours, though sand-toned, black or white shorts would give even more styling freedom without worrying about colour clashes.