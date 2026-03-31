Kate Middleton's Brora earrings have had a 2026 makeover but they're as wearable and chic as ever
She wore these affordable earrings ten years ago and the updated style is subtle enough for daytime and chic enough for evenings
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Many of us love admiring the Princess of Wales’s magnificent jewellery at big royal occasions, but when it comes to wearability, her day-to-day pieces are hard to beat. Kate has a particularly chic collection of affordable earrings and her Brora £55 Gold Charm ones from 2016 have been brought back for 2026 with a minimal re-design.
They’re almost exactly the same as before, though perhaps slightly more delicate, with the same double circle shape. Kate wore her versions of these earrings twice during her and Prince William’s royal visit to Bhutan and proved that they work brilliantly as a day-to-night accessory.
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This 2026 update on the Princess of Wales's earrings is equally beautiful and versatile, with the double circle design. They're handmade and crafted from 22k gold plated brass, with gold plated sterling silver hooks.
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"Although she's got a jewellery box full of heirloom pieces from the Royal Family, Kate loves a pair of high-street statement earrings," says woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Somehow it passed me by that these beauties were by Brora, the British clothing brand Claudia Winkleman wears on The Traitors."Article continues below
Caroline admits that she never thinks to check there for jewellery but thinks the 2026 take on the Princess’s earrings is "stunning".
"They're bold yet delicate, and would make a charming addition to any outfit, from jeans and a T-shirt to your best wedding guest dress," she adds.
The future Queen has an eye for jewellery from clothing brands and also owns several pairs from Sezane, often adorned with vibrant beads. These Brora ones are easier to incorporate into casual looks like Caroline says, as they’re all one colour and intricate, with lots of cut-outs.
They’re handmade from 22ct gold-plated brass with gold-plated sterling silver hooks. Plain metal jewellery can be styled with anything and so you’re well on your way to getting cost per wear with something like the Gold Charm Earrings. Kate wore hers as part of her arrival outfit in Bhutan and echoed the gold with her pastel yellow coat dress.
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Later on in the day, she and William attended a dinner with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan and she went for something a little brighter and more fun. The Princess stepped out in a Tory Burch floral mesh gown and fiery orange shawl draped around her shoulders and strappy black heels.
Once again, the golden earrings finished things off perfectly and brought some extra glamour without overpowering the busy pattern and texture of her gown. When you’re wearing drop earrings like this the best way to show them off is to wear your hair either half-up or fully pulled back away from your face.
Kate wore her brunette tresses in her usual soft waves and this helped to make her earrings even subtler, so it very much depends what feel you’re going for. However you want to wear them, the 2026 redesign of her 2016 Brora pair is so beautiful and a testament to how timeless her signature style really is.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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