Queen Camilla's mysterious pinky ring engraved with 'ancient symbols' makes a low-key comeback for 2026

Queen Camilla’s pinky ring has been the focus of a lot of speculation and sleuthing since she started wearing it last year and now it’s back. She wore it for a reception she hosted at Clarence House for the charity, Medical Detection Dogs, on 12th May.

This piece is shrouded in mystery because there’s so little we know about its history and Her Majesty only started wearing it very recently. Queen Camilla’s ring looks to be this one featured on the Royal Collection Trust’s website and if it is, then it’s engraved with ancient symbols and is made up of seven gold circular plaques.

She doesn’t have it on constantly and it’s actually quite subtle - especially as it's worn next to her 5-carat diamond engagement ring. The different symbols are almost impossible to make out when the Queen is out and about, though on the RCT picture you can see a lyre and a ship.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Camilla's Look

Daisy London Spiral Band Ring 18ct Gold Plated £115 at Daisy Jewellery You can get this band ring in both 18ct gold plate and sterling silver depending on which tone of metal is your favourite. Daisy London suggests sizing up to get the perfect fit given the sculptural spiral design. Monica Vinader Nura Ring 18ct Gold Vermeil £85 at Monica Vinader You can wear this ring on its own or as part of a wider jewellery stack. The band is comprised of multiple teardrop shapes and this version is made from 18ct gold vermeil, though it also comes in silver. Mejuri Bold Dot Ring 18ct Gold Vermeil £88 at Mejuri This hypoallergenic ring is made from sterling silver plated with a thick layer of 18ct gold. Each of the tiny dome details brings shine and texture to the design and yet it's one of those pieces you could easily wear day-to-day. Exact Match Boden Smocked Jersey Shirt Dress Merida Red £119 at Boden Queen Camilla's dress is only available in a few sizes now - at least in this fabulous red colourway. It's got smocking for comfort and is made from jersey, with a collared neckline and long sleeves. There are pockets and it falls to a midi length. Mango Sand Suede Kitten Heel Shoes £59.99 at Mango Made from soft suede and featuring a slingback strap and pointed toe, these heels are perfect for spring/summer events. The kitten heel is low and the sand colour is neutral enough to complement so many different outfit tones. Whistles Red Bloom Floral Midi Dress £49 (was £169) at Whistles Whistles' Bloom Floral Midi Dress is a gorgeous choice for everything from garden parties to family parties and it has a bright red floral pattern. The silhouette is fit-and-flare and the dress features short sleeves, a round neckline, and button fastening

It’s been suggested that the ring could potentially be traced back to Prince Philip’s family who were Greek royalty. We’ll never know unless Queen Camilla addresses her ring’s provenance at some point but it’s stunning and a little different.

Pinky rings aren’t something Queen Elizabeth ever wore and it adds a contemporary edge to Her Majesty’s very timeless outfits. As it’s plain gold, it’s not too "blingy" to wear during the day or next to such a bold engagement ring.

I also love how it’s a feminine, delicate echo of King Charles’s beloved pinky ring. The monarch wore a signet ring with the Prince of Wales crest engraved on it for decades and now he’s King, it appears as though he’s switched it out for another one. Prince Philip used to wear one too and he inherited this from his father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark.

(Image credit: Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and King Charles’s rings mirror each other in a way, and both could be honouring this royal tradition of wearing a pinky ring. The Queen wore quite minimal jewellery at the reception, where she met supporters of Medical Detection Dogs and some adorable canines.

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Her outfit was by one of the best British brands, Boden, and the £119 frock is now almost sold out in the blossom red colour, though the navy polka dot version is on sale. Shirt dresses are a staple for Camilla and their collared necklines bring a sense of sophistication and smartness, no matter what the material is.

You can choose a jersey dress like hers and be comfortable whilst looking polished. The red floral print added brightness on this spring day and tied in with her ruby and gold birthstone necklace.

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She finished off her look with beige low heels by Eliot Zed and the combination was so elegant and low-key for a reception that was held at her home and involved lots of cute and clever animals. Bio Detection Dogs are trained to detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s, Covid-19 and malaria, as well as bacterial infections.

The Queen got to see a couple of dogs at work and also watched a demonstration of the charity’s new electronic nose. It’s a collaboration between them and Dr Andreas Mershin from RealNose.AI and is an early prostate cancer screening tool and has been inspired and informed by MDD Bio Detection Dogs.