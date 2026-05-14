Queen Camilla's mysterious pinky ring engraved with 'ancient symbols' makes a low-key comeback for 2026
We don't know the history of this royal piece but she's reaching for it more often - and it brings a contemporary edge to her outfits
Queen Camilla’s pinky ring has been the focus of a lot of speculation and sleuthing since she started wearing it last year and now it’s back. She wore it for a reception she hosted at Clarence House for the charity, Medical Detection Dogs, on 12th May.
This piece is shrouded in mystery because there’s so little we know about its history and Her Majesty only started wearing it very recently. Queen Camilla’s ring looks to be this one featured on the Royal Collection Trust’s website and if it is, then it’s engraved with ancient symbols and is made up of seven gold circular plaques.
She doesn’t have it on constantly and it’s actually quite subtle - especially as it's worn next to her 5-carat diamond engagement ring. The different symbols are almost impossible to make out when the Queen is out and about, though on the RCT picture you can see a lyre and a ship.
Recreate Queen Camilla's Look
Exact Match
Queen Camilla's dress is only available in a few sizes now - at least in this fabulous red colourway. It's got smocking for comfort and is made from jersey, with a collared neckline and long sleeves. There are pockets and it falls to a midi length.
It’s been suggested that the ring could potentially be traced back to Prince Philip’s family who were Greek royalty. We’ll never know unless Queen Camilla addresses her ring’s provenance at some point but it’s stunning and a little different.
Pinky rings aren’t something Queen Elizabeth ever wore and it adds a contemporary edge to Her Majesty’s very timeless outfits. As it’s plain gold, it’s not too "blingy" to wear during the day or next to such a bold engagement ring.
I also love how it’s a feminine, delicate echo of King Charles’s beloved pinky ring. The monarch wore a signet ring with the Prince of Wales crest engraved on it for decades and now he’s King, it appears as though he’s switched it out for another one. Prince Philip used to wear one too and he inherited this from his father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark.
Queen Camilla and King Charles’s rings mirror each other in a way, and both could be honouring this royal tradition of wearing a pinky ring. The Queen wore quite minimal jewellery at the reception, where she met supporters of Medical Detection Dogs and some adorable canines.
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Her outfit was by one of the best British brands, Boden, and the £119 frock is now almost sold out in the blossom red colour, though the navy polka dot version is on sale. Shirt dresses are a staple for Camilla and their collared necklines bring a sense of sophistication and smartness, no matter what the material is.
You can choose a jersey dress like hers and be comfortable whilst looking polished. The red floral print added brightness on this spring day and tied in with her ruby and gold birthstone necklace.
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She finished off her look with beige low heels by Eliot Zed and the combination was so elegant and low-key for a reception that was held at her home and involved lots of cute and clever animals. Bio Detection Dogs are trained to detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s, Covid-19 and malaria, as well as bacterial infections.
The Queen got to see a couple of dogs at work and also watched a demonstration of the charity’s new electronic nose. It’s a collaboration between them and Dr Andreas Mershin from RealNose.AI and is an early prostate cancer screening tool and has been inspired and informed by MDD Bio Detection Dogs.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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