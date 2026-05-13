King Charles's response to awkward red carpet encounter with Rod Stewart proves he's nailed this essential royal skill

Sir Rod Stewart was one of the esteemed guests who attended the King's Trust 50th anniversary celebrations on 11th May and he was full of praise for King Charles. However, he had less favourable things to say about another prominent public figure.

The rock legend decided to make his feelings about President Trump very plain to King Charles, resulting in a bit of an awkward moment for the King, who, naturally, played it off with panache.

As His Majesty greeted stars on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Sir Rod told him, "May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb; put that little ratbag in his place."

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As per reports, the Maggie May singer even doubled down on his comments, telling Queen Camilla, "I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas - so great, so brave, so proud."

King Charles simply smiled and kept it moving, avoiding a potentially embarrassing encounter with Trump again in the future. After all, as the UK's Head of State the monarch has to remain politically neutral and negotiate delicate diplomatic situations.

For the King, the evening was a chance to celebrate the charity he first set up in 1976, using using £7,400 of his Royal Navy severance pay. Charles, who was at the time the Prince of Wales, established the Prince's Trust to to support community initiatives training, and employment opportunities for 11-to-30-year-olds.

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Now, 50 years later, the King's Trust is one of the leading youth charities that has helped 1.3 million people - and counting. Whilst this milestone anniversary was the focus of the event, it's perhaps no surprise that Rod couldn't help but mention King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the US.

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It took place just a few weeks earlier and the trip was praised for strengthening the special relationship between the two nations after a rocky few months. Proving his talent for diplomacy, Charles’s visit smoothed things over sublimely.

He gifted Trump the original brass bell from the WWII-era Royal Navy submarine, HMS Trump. The thoughtful gift was inscribed ‘Trump 1944’ and was presented to the President during a state dinner.

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Prompting a lot of laughter, when His Majesty presented the bell, he also quipped, “And should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring”.

While across the pond, His Majesty also gave a well-received speech to the US Congress, touching on topics such as NATO, Ukraine and the environment - receiving several standing ovations throughout. Afterwards, Trump spoke of the "tremendous privilege" it was to host the royal pair, praising Charles as a "very elegant man" and calling out the "unique bond" between the two nations.