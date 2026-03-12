Jump to category:

Zara Tindall's timeless pearl earrings are more affordable than you might think

The earrings she wore at Cheltenham on Wednesday are by Hector Lion and cost just £135

Zara Tindall attends day 2 &#039;Ladies Day&#039; of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2026 in Cheltenham, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wednesday was Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival, and the Royal Family were out in force to celebrate. Queen Camilla, Carole Middleton and Princess Anne all enjoyed a day at the races, but it was Zara Tindall who really caught my attention in her sophisticated burgundy outfit and grey checked coat.

Looking closely at her well-chosen accessories (bravo as always to her stylist Annie Miall), Zara's pretty pearl earrings complemented her ensemble perfectly. In fact, the pearl drop design is a versatile style that would work with any outfit, for every occasion.

They're by Hector Lion, and I was surprised to find that they cost £135, which feels very reasonable for royal-approved jewellery. The Princess of Wales has been wearing pearls a lot lately, proving they're very much on trend for 2026, plus I love the hammered gold metal stud detailing on Zara's style.

Carole Middleton and Zara Tindall attend day 2 &#039;Ladies Day&#039; of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara's coat is a bespoke design by Katherine Hooker, which she wore with a hat by Juliette Botterill Millinery. Her bag and boots are Royal Family favourite Fairfax & Favor, and her leather skirt is a beautiful piece by The Fold.

woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells me: "Zara Tindall isn’t a working royal and although her style is always elegant, we can see how she enjoys pushing more fashion boundaries and having fun with her style.

"Her Cheltenham earrings are a fabulous mix of timelessness and modernity with the pearl and gold detailing. They’re wearable enough for everyday but still bring some glamour, and that pretty much sums up her approach to fashion in general."

