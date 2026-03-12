Zara Tindall's timeless pearl earrings are more affordable than you might think

Wednesday was Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival, and the Royal Family were out in force to celebrate. Queen Camilla, Carole Middleton and Princess Anne all enjoyed a day at the races, but it was Zara Tindall who really caught my attention in her sophisticated burgundy outfit and grey checked coat.

Looking closely at her well-chosen accessories (bravo as always to her stylist Annie Miall), Zara's pretty pearl earrings complemented her ensemble perfectly. In fact, the pearl drop design is a versatile style that would work with any outfit, for every occasion.

They're by Hector Lion, and I was surprised to find that they cost £135, which feels very reasonable for royal-approved jewellery. The Princess of Wales has been wearing pearls a lot lately, proving they're very much on trend for 2026, plus I love the hammered gold metal stud detailing on Zara's style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact match Hector Lion Jewellery Cassis Collection Large Baroque Brass Studs With Baroque Pearls £135 at Hector Lion Hector Lion's designs are imagined in France, then curated and made in London. Endlessly more wearable than coloured gemstones, pearls are forever elegant and will work with everything from jeans and knitwear to wedding guest dresses and your neatest tailoring. Edge of Ember Ocean Shell Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings £85 at John Lewis The shell design of these freshwater pearls is fun, plus Edge of Ember is a brand Kate Middleton has championed before now. These would make a perfect present if you're looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas. Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Small Drop Earrings £99 at Monica Vinader Monica Vinader is a woman&home favourite, and these have a reverse design, so one earring is pearl on the top with a gold drop, and the other is gold on the stud with a pearl drop. They are quite simply, stunning.

Zara's coat is a bespoke design by Katherine Hooker, which she wore with a hat by Juliette Botterill Millinery. Her bag and boots are Royal Family favourite Fairfax & Favor, and her leather skirt is a beautiful piece by The Fold.

Exact match The Fold Andalo Leather Skirt Deep Burgundy £675 at The Fold It's certainly an investment piece, but this burgundy leather skirt will work hard in your wardrobe for years to come. Not only will the rich colour work with lots of other shades, the A-line shape is very flattering but it's made from 100% leather that's been responsibly sourced. Exact match Fairfax & Favor Fitzrovia Black Heeled over-the-knee boots £372 (was £465) at Fairfax & Favor It's rare to see Fairfax & Favor boots on sale, so jump at your chance to get these black suede beauties while you can. The blocky heel is really manageable (and won't sink into the grass!), plus the zip down the back makes them really easy to get on and off. Exact match Hobbs Lulworth Satin Blouse £79 at Hobbs It's hard to see exactly which Hobbs top Zara wore to the races yesterday, but this looks the most likely to me. The high neckline sits perfectly beneath the neck of her coat, and one customer wrote this glowing review: "Yes, this blouse is everything you want, beautiful material, elegant design, sophisticated colour, and a great fit!"

woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells me: "Zara Tindall isn’t a working royal and although her style is always elegant, we can see how she enjoys pushing more fashion boundaries and having fun with her style.

"Her Cheltenham earrings are a fabulous mix of timelessness and modernity with the pearl and gold detailing. They’re wearable enough for everyday but still bring some glamour, and that pretty much sums up her approach to fashion in general."

