Cat Deeley's beautiful Broderie Anglaise midi skirt is the fresh take on denim I've been looking for

Cat Deeley consistently manages to catch our eye with her style choices when hosting This Morning. With the help of stylist Rachael Hughes, she wears brands like Sezane, Farm Rio and Mint Velvet, and we're always keen to copy.

Wednesday's look was particularly chic, and I'm not sure I've seen one single outfit that manages to tick quite so many spring/summer fashion trends off the list all in one go! She teamed this cream Broderie Anglaise skirt by Ganni with some strappy Zara heels and a Zara top that has been customised. Since she showed off her tie-dye skills in a recent Instagram post we can only imagine her boho top is her own handiwork!

Look closely at the skirt and you'll notice it's actually denim, so if you're looking for an alternative to jeans during this heatwave, it's got your name written all over it. You'll no doubt know Scandi brand Ganni for its buckled ballerinas and leopard print dresses, but did you know Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton have both worn Ganni too? So you'll be joining a very stylish fan club if you copy Cat...

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Cat's skirt

Exact match GANNI Broderie Anglaise Denim Skirt £425 at Ganni Available in UK sizes 4 to 16, this skirt is a really flattering length with a drop waist design, and the zip and button closure you'd find on a pair of jeans. This is an investment piece that will work with comfortable sandals in summer, but then switch to knee boots and a knit, and you've got the ideal autumn outfit, too.

Get the look for less

By Anthropologie Broderie Midi Skirt £82 (was £138) at Anthropologie I admit, I've added this to my shopping basket. Doesn't it look much more expensive than that sale price? I love the way it's styled with heeled clogs on the model. Nobody's Child White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt £85 at Nobody's Child There's something about Broderie Anglaise that just looks so luxurious. This scalloped edge design has got me dreaming about holidays, which reminds me - this 100% cotton fabric is ideal for packing in hand luggage. H&M Broderie Anglaise Skirt £32.99 at H&M With its all-over Broderie Anglaise design, this bargain buy really embraces the trend. It's styled on the model with a similar ribbed cami top like Cat's (pre-customisation!).

How to style

Weekday Weekday Tank Top in Black Tie Dye £11.40 (was £19) at ASOS If you're keen to try the tie-dye trend but haven't got time to brush up on your craft skills, this ASOS option will do the trick. Tie-dye isn't just for the beach or a festival, you know! M&S Collection Buckle Block Heel Sandals Cat's strappy sandals are a sold out Zara pair, but these block heels from M&S will do the trick perfectly. These could be a real contender for most comfortable wedding guest shoes. Reiss Hayley Leather Square Hinge Belt in Stone £60 at Reiss Cat accessorised her skirt with a simple taupe leather belt, but I'd say this Reiss option will elevate your skirt even further. With that metal detailing, it's got an Hermes feel to it, making it one of the best designer lookalikes I've seen this week.

Broderie Anglaise is a trend we've spotted in the recent runway collections of designer labels like Valentino and Vivienne Westwood, and although Cat's skirt is still a pricey piece, this is a fabric that comes back around a lot - and with good reason.

I've got several Ganni pieces in my summer capsule wardrobe, and the quality really does justify the price. Cat's skirt is 100% organic cotton and features a logo patch on the back. It's machine washable, and in a super neutral shade, it's easy to wear with everything else you already have.

Midi skirts are pretty much universally flattering, and the drop waist design means there's not too much volume around your middle. It's a very modern silhouette, and I'm going to wear mine with ballet flats and a crisp white shirt for an easy day-to-evening ensemble.