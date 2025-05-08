Kate Middleton's VE Day outfit was a head-to-toe rewear featuring chic polka dots and trending toffee details
The Princess of Wales stepped out at Westminster Abbey for VE Day in a recycled polka dot midi
Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince William, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, looked impeccably elegant in a polka dot piece and perfectly on-trend toffee-toned accessories.
Catherine's polka dot frock's second outing certainly proved that it's a print that belongs in any spring wardrobe, as she made her appearance alongside the King and Queen and other key members of the Royal Family.
Having previously worn the delicate white and black spotted dress for 2023's Order of the Garter, Kate chose the timeless Alessandra Rich design again, blending it with one of her favourite Demellier bags and her go-to pair of tan Ralph Lauren heels.
Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, always loves to see the Royals reach for polka dots - and especially adores Kate's look.
"Polka dots never go out of fashion, and it's a look that both Kate and other members of the Royal family have leaned on before for instant style success. Featuring a high neck and full sleeve head, this dress has quite the vintage feel to it, showing Kate's style confidence in more retro silhouettes," Rivkie says.
"You could wear a similar polka dot style as the answer to what to wear to a wedding this summer, or the print makes an excellent option for upcoming race days."
The sleek midi was an ideal monochrome centrepiece that allowed for her rich brown additions to stand out beautifully, too. The Demellier Nano Montreal bag in Deep Smooth Toffee is an accessory that Kate has taken out and about on official engagements plenty of times.
It's petite, handy, and easy to style thanks to its neutral brown hue with glistening gold hardware. So it's no surprise that it's got the Kate Middleton approval.
Straying from the tan theme, Catherine topped the outfit off with her black fascinator by Juliette Botterill, along with the famous Collingwood earrings, once belonging to the late Princess Diana.
