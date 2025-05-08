Kate Middleton's VE Day outfit was a head-to-toe rewear featuring chic polka dots and trending toffee details

The Princess of Wales stepped out at Westminster Abbey for VE Day in a recycled polka dot midi

Catherine, Princess of Wales departs from the thanksgiving service to mark The 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey on May 08, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Arriving at Westminster Abbey alongside Prince William, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, looked impeccably elegant in a polka dot piece and perfectly on-trend toffee-toned accessories.

Catherine's polka dot frock's second outing certainly proved that it's a print that belongs in any spring wardrobe, as she made her appearance alongside the King and Queen and other key members of the Royal Family.

Having previously worn the delicate white and black spotted dress for 2023's Order of the Garter, Kate chose the timeless Alessandra Rich design again, blending it with one of her favourite Demellier bags and her go-to pair of tan Ralph Lauren heels.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the thanksgiving service to mark The 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey on May 08, 2025 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Polka Dots

Mango, Polka-Dot Dress With Draped Body

Mango
Polka-Dot Dress With Draped Body

We love the drop waist design of this ruched Mango piece. Ideal for wearing all the way through summer with heels and a delicate handbag or with strappy sandals and a denim jacket.

Reformation

Reformation
Naira Dress

This Reformation piece screams classic elegance. A striking polka dot print, puffed sleeves, and a V-neckline, it's a timeless buy you won't regret investing in.

Nobody's Child, White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

With its flowing pleated skirt and ruched bandeau fit, this strapless number by Nobody's Child is the dreamiest way to wear polka dots on holiday or on a hot summer's weekend.

Shop Smooth Toffee Accessories

The Nano Montreal | Deep Toffee Smooth | DemellierKate's Demellier Bag
Demellier
The Nano Montreal in Deep Smooth Toffee

Kate has been spotted holding the incredibly chic Demellier Nano Montreal top handle bag on various outings over the years - and at £330, it's one of the most gorgeous designer bags under £1000 out there.

Lindella Ii Burnished Leather Pump
Ralph Lauren
Lindella II Burnished Leather Pump

Princess Catherine's exact Ralph Lauren heels are the Celia Pumps in Gold Brown, priced at £543 - but we love this very similar pair that are a fraction of the price.

Amazon, Hicarry Small Top-Handle Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Hicarry Small Top-Handle Shoulder Bag

There's nothing like a sleek top handle handbag to take an outfit to a more elegant level. Kate's Demellier one is on the pricier side. This Amazon find is similar but with a smaller price tag.

Kate Middleton attends the Order of the Garter in 2023

The Princess of Wales wore the Alessandra Rich dress in June 2023 as she attended the Order of the Garter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rivkie Baum, woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor, always loves to see the Royals reach for polka dots - and especially adores Kate's look.

"Polka dots never go out of fashion, and it's a look that both Kate and other members of the Royal family have leaned on before for instant style success. Featuring a high neck and full sleeve head, this dress has quite the vintage feel to it, showing Kate's style confidence in more retro silhouettes," Rivkie says.

"You could wear a similar polka dot style as the answer to what to wear to a wedding this summer, or the print makes an excellent option for upcoming race days."

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the thanksgiving service to mark The 80th anniversary of VE Day at Westminster Abbey on May 08, 2025 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sleek midi was an ideal monochrome centrepiece that allowed for her rich brown additions to stand out beautifully, too. The Demellier Nano Montreal bag in Deep Smooth Toffee is an accessory that Kate has taken out and about on official engagements plenty of times.

It's petite, handy, and easy to style thanks to its neutral brown hue with glistening gold hardware. So it's no surprise that it's got the Kate Middleton approval.

Straying from the tan theme, Catherine topped the outfit off with her black fascinator by Juliette Botterill, along with the famous Collingwood earrings, once belonging to the late Princess Diana.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

