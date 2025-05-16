This gorgeous high street floral dress instantly reminded me of one of Kate Middleton’s most special outfits from last year
The Princess of Wales wore her beautiful blue and white Veronica Beard dress in several moving posts shared in 2024.
Last year was an exceptionally challenging one for the Princess of Wales and her family, with Prince William describing it as “probably the hardest year” of his life. Kate made her cancer diagnosis public in February and she made only a few appearances for most of 2024.
One of the most special came in the video posted in September. Filmed by Will Warr, it showed the Princess of Wales, her husband and children enjoying time in nature together alongside her announcement that she had completed treatment.
A still image from the video was also released as the Waleses’ Christmas card photo for 2024 - one of the few family snaps released in 2024. These posts were so touching and the Veronica Beard dress Kate wore in them is now one of her most memorable pieces. So much so, that as soon as I saw this new Mint Velvet dress, it reminded me of it.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Crafted from 100% cotton for a breathable finish that's ideal for summer, this blue floral midi dress is a stunning choice if you love the Princess of Wales's Veronica Beard frock. This one has a tiered hemline, fastens with buttons at the front and has a V-neckline and long sleeves.
I’m surely not the only one who finds themselves browsing the ‘new in’ section of their favourite brands when the seasons change. The £180 blue and white midi dress immediately caught my eye with its elegant silhouette and botanical pattern.
If you’re wondering what to wear to a wedding then this could be a lovely option - depending on how strictly the ‘not wearing white’ rule is upheld. Alternatively, I can imagine this dress as a date night look, an outfit for picnics or garden parties as it can be dressed up or down easily.
It has a V-neckline and long blouson sleeves like the Princess of Wales’s Veronica Beard dress, as well as a similar tiered hem. The buttons up the front are delicate and both designs have a combination of blue striped sections and flowers.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Shop More Blue and White Florals
As colour combinations go it doesn’t come more summery or timeless than blue and white. The blend of a brighter tone and a neutral allows patterns to pop but is still understated.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kate's dress is no longer available, but it was made from pure cotton and fell to her favourite midi length. The Mint Velvet style is also cotton and this fabric is so lovely to wear in the heat when you want your clothes to be flowy and breathable.
The future Queen, who revealed in January she’s in remission, wore her cotton dress for a day in the sunshine with Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis in Norfolk.
As it was a low-key outing, she didn’t carry accessories, but I can already imagine styling the Mint Velvet alternative with sandals or white trainers and a matching crossbody bag for the daytime.
To make a floral dress like this more evening-esque, I’d pick out a pair of metallic heels or espadrilles which add sparkle and extra elevation.
Neutral tones like tan, cream and brown also really work with the warm undertones in this shade of blue. If you’re not sure how to wear a pattern then following Kate’s example and going for a floral dress with just a few key colours is a clever tip.
It makes the pattern seem more measured and sophisticated compared to a very busy print. The senior royal takes the same approach with polka dot dresses too.
We’ve already seen the Princess of Wales wear a polka dot dress this year and it’s possible her Veronica Beard dress might get another outing this summer now she’s resumed engagements.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Butter yellow is everywhere – and Eva Longoria's Cannes dress just confirmed it's the perfect colour to wear this wedding season
If you're searching for a dress for summer nuptials, consider butter yellow your most flattering on-trend option
-
Helen Mirren's simple makeup trick makes berry-red lipstick much less daunting to wear
Helen Mirren's Cartier-red lip is so chic for spring - and with this easy trick, it's more low-maintenance than you might expect
-
Princess Beatrice’s ruby red gown has catapulted maxi dresses to the top of my must-wear list for summer events
Wedding season is officially here and even if you don’t have one in the calendar, summer is still a busy time for other social gatherings.
-
Duchess Sophie just shopped at one of our favourite brands - her wildflower ME+EM dress and espadrilles are a summer match made in heaven
Pastel blue is Duchess Sophie’s new favourite colour for summer and it looks sensational with her go-to espadrille wedges.
-
The adorable baby name Kate Middleton 'set her heart' on but never used revealed - and it has a special link to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton reportedly loved an adorable baby name she never ended up using for her children's first names
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a tender gesture you might’ve missed at the VE Day concert
The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with their 'low key' display of affection that we might well see more of this year
-
Kate Middleton’s tailored outfit ticks all the boxes for her signature style - but I didn’t see the olive green colour coming
She still loves a midi dress, but if I had to think of one outfit that sums up the Princess of Wales’s style now it has to be a suit.
-
Kate Middleton credited by brother James for showing 'it’s OK to not be OK' as he opens up on 'unconditional support' in hours of need
James Middleton has reflected on how important it truly is to just be there for someone and that it should be 'on their terms'.
-
Kate Middleton's father Michael had the 'perfect solution' to protect her after birth of Prince George
The Princess of Wales's father made a special decision that helped protect Kate after she welcomed Prince George in 2013
-
Zara Tindall gives the barrel leg jeans trend her approval - and her boucle jacket was an unexpectedly chic style pairing
We're used to seeing her wearing gorgeous floral midi dresses for special events, but in her own time she's all about the denim.