This gorgeous high street floral dress instantly reminded me of one of Kate Middleton’s most special outfits from last year

Last year was an exceptionally challenging one for the Princess of Wales and her family, with Prince William describing it as “probably the hardest year” of his life. Kate made her cancer diagnosis public in February and she made only a few appearances for most of 2024.

One of the most special came in the video posted in September. Filmed by Will Warr, it showed the Princess of Wales, her husband and children enjoying time in nature together alongside her announcement that she had completed treatment.

A still image from the video was also released as the Waleses’ Christmas card photo for 2024 - one of the few family snaps released in 2024. These posts were so touching and the Veronica Beard dress Kate wore in them is now one of her most memorable pieces. So much so, that as soon as I saw this new Mint Velvet dress, it reminded me of it.

Mint Velvet Blue Floral Midi Dress £180 at Mint Velvet Crafted from 100% cotton for a breathable finish that's ideal for summer, this blue floral midi dress is a stunning choice if you love the Princess of Wales's Veronica Beard frock. This one has a tiered hemline, fastens with buttons at the front and has a V-neckline and long sleeves.

I’m surely not the only one who finds themselves browsing the ‘new in’ section of their favourite brands when the seasons change. The £180 blue and white midi dress immediately caught my eye with its elegant silhouette and botanical pattern.

If you’re wondering what to wear to a wedding then this could be a lovely option - depending on how strictly the ‘not wearing white’ rule is upheld. Alternatively, I can imagine this dress as a date night look, an outfit for picnics or garden parties as it can be dressed up or down easily.

It has a V-neckline and long blouson sleeves like the Princess of Wales’s Veronica Beard dress, as well as a similar tiered hem. The buttons up the front are delicate and both designs have a combination of blue striped sections and flowers.

Shop More Blue and White Florals

& Other Stories Linen Wrap Dress Was £125, Now £77 at & Other Stories Made from linen with a self-tie, wrap silhouette, this blue and white dress would make a gorgeous outfit for both daytime events and summer evenings out. It has a ruffled asymmetric hemline and short puffed sleeves. H&M Tie-Belt Floral Shirt Dress £22.99 at H&M Affordable and easy to style, this shirt dress is covered with a delicate blue floral motif, though there are several other colours available. It has short raglan sleeves and some elastication at the waist, as well as a detachable belt. Boden Bella Puff Sleeve Dress £126 at Boden You can currently get 15% off new styles like this dress with the code PQ4D at Boden. It has a tiered maxi-length skirt, puffed sleeves with shirred cuffs and a feminine V-neckline. There are practical side seam pockets and the dress is made from cotton.

As colour combinations go it doesn’t come more summery or timeless than blue and white. The blend of a brighter tone and a neutral allows patterns to pop but is still understated.

Kate's dress is no longer available, but it was made from pure cotton and fell to her favourite midi length. The Mint Velvet style is also cotton and this fabric is so lovely to wear in the heat when you want your clothes to be flowy and breathable.

The future Queen, who revealed in January she’s in remission, wore her cotton dress for a day in the sunshine with Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis in Norfolk.

As it was a low-key outing, she didn’t carry accessories, but I can already imagine styling the Mint Velvet alternative with sandals or white trainers and a matching crossbody bag for the daytime.

To make a floral dress like this more evening-esque, I’d pick out a pair of metallic heels or espadrilles which add sparkle and extra elevation.

Neutral tones like tan, cream and brown also really work with the warm undertones in this shade of blue. If you’re not sure how to wear a pattern then following Kate’s example and going for a floral dress with just a few key colours is a clever tip.

It makes the pattern seem more measured and sophisticated compared to a very busy print. The senior royal takes the same approach with polka dot dresses too.

We’ve already seen the Princess of Wales wear a polka dot dress this year and it’s possible her Veronica Beard dress might get another outing this summer now she’s resumed engagements.